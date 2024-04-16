Honkai Star Rail Aventurine materials list
All the mats to get Aventurine to the top
Grabbing Honkai: Star Rail Aventurine materials keeps you in Penacony for the long haul, minus a trip back to the Luofu. The 5-star Preservation character uses a boss drop that's only used by a few other characters, a brand-new Trace material, and an ascension material you probably have plenty of, especially if you didn't get Sparkle on your team.
Our Honkai Star Rail Aventurine materials list lays out what you need for each ascension milestone and everything for his most important Traces.
If you're wondering what his most important traces are, check out our Honkai Star Rail Aventurine kit and priority explainer.
Honkai Star Rail Aventurine materials
Aventurine materials for ascension
Here’s what you need hit level 80 with Aventurine.
|Level
|Aventurine ascension materials
|Cost in Credits
|20
|5 Tatters of Thought
|4,000
|30
|10 Tatters of Thoughtt
|8,000
|40
|6 Fragments of Impression, 3 Suppressing Edict
|16,000
|50
|9 Fragments of Impression, 7 Suppressing Edict
|40,000
|60
|6 Shards of Desire, 20 Suppressing Edict
|80,000
|70
|9 Shards of Desire, 35 Suppressing Edict
|160,000
How to get Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, and Shards of Desire
Tatters of Thought items and the higher-tier versions of it come from Memory Zone Meme enemies in Penacony's dream world. These include Sombrous Sepulcher, Heartbreaker, and Allseer enemies, and you can get the items from pretty much every level of Herta's Simulated Universe.
Make sure to send out assignments each day as well. You can get about 30 Tatters of Thought with the right duo sent out. Throw the low-tier items into the synthesizer to make higher-tier ones without having to grind quite as much for them
Where to find Supressing Edictf
Supressing Edict comes from the Shape of Puppetry Stagnant Shadow fight. This fight is in the Artisan Commission and features the Aurumaton Gatekeeper as your main foe. Dr Ratio and Dan Heng - Imbibitor Lunae are the only other characters who use this item, so you shouldn't have too much competition for it in the version 2.1 update.
The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other level-up activities.
Aventurine ascension materials total
This is what all that looks like totaled up.
- 15 Tatters of Thought
- 15 Fragments of Impression
- 15 Shards of Desire
- 65 Suppressing Edict
- 308,000 Credits
Aventurine materials for Traces
Aventurine needs more Fragments of Thought items for his Traces, along with a new Preservation item set in the Scattered Stardust family.
For one Trace that isn't his basic attack, you need:
- 9 Tatters of Thought
- 13 Fragments of Impression
- 7 Shards of Desire
- 3 Scattered Stardust
- 15 Crystal Meteorites
- 30 Divine Amber
- 2 Tracks of Destiny
- 3 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
- 652,000 Credits
How to get Scattered Stardust, Crystal Meteorites, and Divine Amber
The Scattered Stardust series of items is a set of Trace materials introduced in 2.1, but if you've reached the Xianzhou Luofu, you can start farming them before arriving on Penacony. On Penacony, you need to reach the Clock Theme Park to find the bud's permanent location.
How to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
The only way to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster is from the Seclusion Zone Echo of War challenge in Herta's Space Station. It unlocks at the end of the Crown of Mundane and Divine continuance story, so if you're new to Star Rail, it'll be a while before you can access that fight. Pretty much every character since then uses these items, so they'll likely be in hot demand among your party members.
Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events, including version 2.1's events and the Cosmodyssey celebration.
Aventurine Traces materials total
To level up all of Aventurine's main Traces and unlock his three bonus abilities, you need:
- 3,000,000 Credits
- 41 Tatters of Thought
- 56 Fragments of Impression
- 58 Shards of Desire
- 18 Scattered Stardust
- 69 Crystal Meteorites
- 139 Divine Amber
- 12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
- 8 Tracks of Destiny
These totals include Aventurine's bonus Traces and basic attack, though you're pretty safe not leveling up his basic attack until the others are sorted or at all. Bear in mind you'll need more to activate his other Traces - the stat boosts and such
If you're not sure who else might work with all these skills you just leveled up, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.