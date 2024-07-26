Zenless Zone Zero Zhu Yuan build and teams

The right Zenless Zone Zero Zhu Yuan build is pretty easy to put together, even if you don’t have the S-rank Agent’s signature W-Engine. Zhu Yuan is a flexible burst damage dealer whose attacks power up when she uses assists, specials, and counters, which means you don’t even have to focus on energy regen to make her kit work well. That ease of use is a big bonus, especially considering the lack of viable party members in ZZZ’s launch version.

Our Zenless Zone Zero Zhu Yuan build guide breaks down the best W-Engines and Drive Discs for Zhu Yuan, with some tips for putting a strong party together as well.

Zenless Zone Zero Zhu Yuan build

Zenless Zone Zero Zhu Yuan kit explained

Zhu Yuan is unique among damage dealers in that she’s mainly a burst Agent whose biggest potential for dishing out pain happens when she activates her enhanced attacks, which she can activate after stacking enough Enhanced Shotshells. Zhu Yuan gains one Enhanced Shotshells when she uses her dodge counter and three when she uses her EX Special, quick assist, and assist follow-up. Zhu Yuan also gains one Skillshot when the fourth or fifth shot in her basic combo connects with an enemy.

Her basic attack sees her fire Ether-aligned shots at enemies, and if you hold the button, she’ll enter suppressive mode. Zhu Yuan fires repeatedly while in suppressive mode and, if you have Enhanced Shotshells, uses them to deal heavier damage. Her dodge attacks are standard, except her dash attack, which can consume an Enhanced Shotshell, and her Dodge Counter, which deals high damage and, as mentioned, gives Zhu Yuan one Shotshell.

Zhu Yuan’s assist attacks are also standard – she pops in and deals Ether damage – and her specials see her shoot Ether bullets that explode. The EX Special functions the same, but the multipliers are ridiculously high.

Zhu Yuan’s core passive buffs her Ether damage by 20 percent when she uses Enhanced Shotshells in suppressive mode and a further 20 percent buff when she attacks stunned enemies. She functions just fine normally, but getting the most out of her kit means you’ll want to plan on building up Shotshells and swapping her in after your stun Agent inflicts Daze.

Finally, if Zhu Yuan is on a team with another Ether or Public Security Agent, she’ll get a 30 percent crit rate increase for 10 seconds after using her EX Special, chain attack, or ultimate. As of ZZZ 1.0, there’s only one other Ether character – Nicole – and no other Public Security Agents.

Zenless Zone Zero Zhu Yuan teams

If you want Zhu Yuan’s extra bonus, you’ll need Nicole on your team, and even with no shortage of stun Agents as of launch, Anby is a strong choice thanks to the Cunning Hares bonus she and Nicole share. Nicole’s skills reduce enemy defense as well, so when you do swap Zhu Yuan in, your foes won’t last long.

It’s particularly good since everyone except Zhu Yuan is a free ZZZ character, but it's not the only setup you can use. If you’re tired of the Hares already, you could try for something like:

Zhu Yuan

Lycaon

Soukaku or Lucy

It’s a more traditional setup, where Lycaon stuns everything he comes into contact with, Soukaku or Lucy buff the party’s attack, and Zhu Yuan sweeps in to explode everything before the cycle starts again.