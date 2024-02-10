If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Getting Honkai: Star Rail Sparkle materials is a bit different from farming for your usual Harmony characters. Sparkle uses all-new materials you can only find in Penacony, and the handy early access feature for Black Swan and Misha isn't here for Sparkle. That means you can only get her materials by progressing through the 2.0 story.

Our Honkai Star Rail Sparkle materials list lays out what you need for each ascension milestone and everything for her most important Traces.

Honkai Star Rail Sparkle materials

Sparkle materials for ascension

Here’s what you need get Sparkle to level 80.

Level Sparkle ascension materials Cost in Credits
20 5 Tatters of Thought 4,000
30 10 Tatters of Thought 8,000
40 6 Fragments of Impression, 3 Dream Flamer 16,000
50 9 Fragments of Impression, 7 Dream Flamer 40,000
60 6 Shards of Desire, 20 Dream Flamer 80,000
70 9 Shards of Desire, 35 Dream Flamer 160,000

How to get Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, and Shards of Desire

Tatters of Thought items and the higher-tier versions of it come from Memory Zone Meme enemies in Penacony's dream world. These include Sombrous Sepulcher, Heartbreaker, and Allseer enemies, and you can find them in some levels of Herta's Simulated Universe.

There's no way to collect Tattered Thoughts through assignments as of the 2.0 update, though that may change in the future.

Where to find Dream Flamer

Dream Flamer comes from the Dream's Edge Stagnant Shadow fight. That one unlocks once you reach Firefly's hideout early in your Penacony journey, but you can access it even earlier in "early access" form by selecting it from the Interastral Guide menu. No one else uses Dream Flamer as of version 2.0, but it seems like it'll be the go-to ascension item for future Quantum characters.

The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other level-up activities.

Sparkle ascension materials total

This is what all that looks like combined.

  • 15 Tatters of Thought
  • 15 Fragments of Impression
  • 15 Shards of Desire
  • 65 Dream Flamer
  • 308,000 Credits

Sparkle materials for Traces

Sparkle uses more Tattered Thought items for her Traces, along with a new Trace material found in Penacony, so don't waste your fuel farming Harmony boxes.

For one Trace that isn't her basic attack, you need:

  • 9 Tatters of Thought
  • 13 Fragments of Impression
  • 7 Shards of Desire
  • 3 Firmament Note
  • 15 Celestial Section
  • 30 Heavenly Melody
  • 2 Tracks of Destiny
  • 3 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
  • 652,000 Credits

How to get Firmament Note, Celestial Section, and Heavenly Melody

The Firmament series of items is a new set of Trace materials introduced in version 2.0, but if you've reached the Luofu's alchemy commission, you can start farming them before arriving on Penacony. Just choose the Firmament Note option from the Calyx menu in the Interastral Guide, and you're good to go.

How to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

The only way to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster is from the Seclusion Zone Echo of War challenge in Herta's Space Station. It unlocks at the end of the Crown of Mundane and Divine continuance story, so if you're new to Star Rail, it'll be a while before you can access that fight.

Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.

Sparkle Traces materials total

For all of Sparkle's Traces and every bonus ability, you need:

  • 3,000,000 Credits
  • 41 Tatters of Thought
  • 56 Fragments of Impression
  • 58 Shards of Desire
  • 18 Firmament Note
  • 69 Celestial Section
  • 139 Heavenly Melody
  • 12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
  • 8 Tracks of Destiny

These totals include Sparkle's bonus Traces and basic attack. While you won't get much damage from her basic attack, it's worth leveling a little. Sparkle's talents make it more useful than usual.

If you're not sure who else might work with all these skills you just leveled up, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.

