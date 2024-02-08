Honkai Star Rail Misha materials list: Ascension and traces
Misha needs Penacony mats, but newcomers can get them early
HoYoverse made getting Honkai: Star Rail Misha materials easy for newcomers thanks to a handy early access feature. Misha uses materials found exclusively in Penacony, but if you're still working through the RPG's earlier planets, you're in luck. Existing Calyx buds can grant you what you're looking for.
Our Honkai Star Rail Misha materials list lays out what you need for each ascension milestone and everything you need for the 4-star Destruction character's most important Traces.
Honkai Star Rail Misha materials
Misha materials for ascension
Here’s what you need get Misha from level one to 80.
|Level
|Misha ascension materials
|Cost in Credits
|20
|4 Dream Collection Component
|4,000
|30
|8 Dream Collection Component
|8,000
|40
|5 Dream Flow Valve, 2 Dream Fridge
|16,000
|50
|8 Dream Flow Valve, 5 Dream Fridge
|40,000
|60
|5 Dream Making Engine, 15 Dream Fridge
|80,000
|70
|7 Dream Making Engine, 28 Dream Fridge
|160,000
How to get Dream Collection Component items
Dream Collection, Dream Flow, and Dream Making Engine items come from Dreamjolt Troupe enemies on Penacony. These are Penacony's most common enemies, and you can find a lot of them on the rooftops near Firefly's hideout. They also turn up in the Simulated Universe, and you might get some as byproducts from a few Golden Calyx buds.
There's no way to collect Dream Components through assignments as of the 2.0 update, though that may change in the future.
Where to find Dream Fridge
Dream Fridge is a boss drop that comes from the Sweet Gorilla Stagnant Shadow fight. This battle unlocks after you visit the Reverie Hotel in the dreamscape, though you can get temporary access via the Interastral Guide's Stagnant Shadow section.
The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other level-up activities.
Misha materials total - Ascension
This is what all that looks like together.
- 12 Dream Collection Component
- 13 Dream Flow Valve
- 12 Dream Making Engine
- 50 Dream Fridge
- 308,000 Credits
Misha materials for Traces
Misha uses more Dream Collection items for his Traces and a new set of Penacony items.
For one Trace that isn't Hanya's basic attack, you need:
- 6 Dream Collection Component
- 10 Dream Flow Valve
- 5 Dream Making Engine
- 2 Borisin Teeth
- 12 Lupitoxin Sawteeth
- 21 Moon Madness Fang
- 2 Tracks of Destiny
- 3 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
- 652,000 Credits
How to get Borisin Teeth, Lupitoxin Sawteeth, and Moon Madness Fang
The Borisin Teeth come from a Crimson Calyx on Penacony, but like with the Dream Making Component, you can access them early. Head to the Scalegorge Waterscape Calyx on the Luofu, and choose the teeth items from the menu.
How to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
The only way to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster is by completing the Borehole Planet's Old Creater Echo of War challenge. This one unlocks during the space station continuance quest, so it'll take a little while before you can access it.
Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.
Misha Traces materials total
To level up all of Misha's Traces and unlock every bonus ability, you need:
- 3,000,000 Credits
- 28 Dream Collection Component
- 42 Dream Flow Valve
- 42 Dream Making Fridge
- 12 Borisin Teeth
- 54 Lupitoxin Sawteeth
- 110 Moon Madness Fang
- 12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
- 8 Tracks of Destiny
More Penacony characters will end up using these in future updates, but for now, you can farm and spend them all on Misha without worrying about splitting them up.
If you're not sure who else might work with all these skills you just leveld up, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.