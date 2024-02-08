Honkai Star Rail Misha materials list: Ascension and traces

HoYoverse made getting Honkai: Star Rail Misha materials easy for newcomers thanks to a handy early access feature. Misha uses materials found exclusively in Penacony, but if you're still working through the RPG's earlier planets, you're in luck. Existing Calyx buds can grant you what you're looking for.

Our Honkai Star Rail Misha materials list lays out what you need for each ascension milestone and everything you need for the 4-star Destruction character's most important Traces.

Honkai Star Rail Misha materials

Misha materials for ascension

Here’s what you need get Misha from level one to 80.

Level Misha ascension materials Cost in Credits 20 4 Dream Collection Component 4,000 30 8 Dream Collection Component 8,000 40 5 Dream Flow Valve, 2 Dream Fridge 16,000 50 8 Dream Flow Valve, 5 Dream Fridge 40,000 60 5 Dream Making Engine, 15 Dream Fridge 80,000 70 7 Dream Making Engine, 28 Dream Fridge 160,000

How to get Dream Collection Component items

Dream Collection, Dream Flow, and Dream Making Engine items come from Dreamjolt Troupe enemies on Penacony. These are Penacony's most common enemies, and you can find a lot of them on the rooftops near Firefly's hideout. They also turn up in the Simulated Universe, and you might get some as byproducts from a few Golden Calyx buds.

There's no way to collect Dream Components through assignments as of the 2.0 update, though that may change in the future.

Where to find Dream Fridge

Dream Fridge is a boss drop that comes from the Sweet Gorilla Stagnant Shadow fight. This battle unlocks after you visit the Reverie Hotel in the dreamscape, though you can get temporary access via the Interastral Guide's Stagnant Shadow section.

The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other level-up activities.

Misha materials total - Ascension

This is what all that looks like together.

12 Dream Collection Component

13 Dream Flow Valve

12 Dream Making Engine

50 Dream Fridge

308,000 Credits

Misha materials for Traces

Misha uses more Dream Collection items for his Traces and a new set of Penacony items.

For one Trace that isn't Hanya's basic attack, you need:

6 Dream Collection Component

10 Dream Flow Valve

5 Dream Making Engine

2 Borisin Teeth

12 Lupitoxin Sawteeth

21 Moon Madness Fang

2 Tracks of Destiny

3 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

652,000 Credits

How to get Borisin Teeth, Lupitoxin Sawteeth, and Moon Madness Fang

The Borisin Teeth come from a Crimson Calyx on Penacony, but like with the Dream Making Component, you can access them early. Head to the Scalegorge Waterscape Calyx on the Luofu, and choose the teeth items from the menu.

How to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

The only way to get Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster is by completing the Borehole Planet's Old Creater Echo of War challenge. This one unlocks during the space station continuance quest, so it'll take a little while before you can access it.

Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.

Misha Traces materials total

To level up all of Misha's Traces and unlock every bonus ability, you need:

3,000,000 Credits

28 Dream Collection Component

42 Dream Flow Valve

42 Dream Making Fridge

12 Borisin Teeth

54 Lupitoxin Sawteeth

110 Moon Madness Fang

12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

8 Tracks of Destiny

More Penacony characters will end up using these in future updates, but for now, you can farm and spend them all on Misha without worrying about splitting them up.

If you're not sure who else might work with all these skills you just leveld up, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.