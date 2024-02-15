You can make almost any Honkai: Star Rail Sparkle teams work, thanks to the 5-star Quantum charater's handy buffs, but a few specific teams need her the most. Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae might be the first party member who comes to mind, but even free-to-play accounts have a powerful ace up their sleeve.

Honkai Star Rail Sparkle teams

Sparkle skill point team

Sparkle

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Qingque

Misha

This team isn’t especially practical, since you’ll want at least one healer or defender to keep everyone alive. However, if you want to maximize your skill point consumption and get the most out of Sparkle’s talent while powering up Misha’s ultimate as well, this is the way to do it. Qingque and Imbibitor Lunae can, in the right circumstances, max out Sparkle’s talent effect in one turn, and good use of Sparkle’s ultimate can recover skill points immediately so you’re not caught short.

Misha’s ultimate powers up every time someone uses a skill, up to 10 times, so you’re almost guaranteed to reach the highest hit count every time. That gives him a higher chance to break foes with ice weakness, inflict freeze, or both.

Sparkle DHIL team

Sparkle

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Yukong

Luocha or Huohuo

Sparkle’s most obvious battle partner is Imbibitor Lunae, the only character aside from Qingque who uses almost all your skill points just to attack. Sparkle’s talent and ultimate keep your party supplied with skill points, and her skill boosts the target ally’s critical damage, which helps DHIL hit even harder.

The Star Rail community is divided over whether Yukong is worth the effort, as her kit means you have to invest in a very specific speed build to work well. If you have that kind of build, though, she’s definitely worth it. Her skill and ultimate – timed well – will boost DHIL’s critical damage further and give him a crit rate boost as well. If not, consider using Tingyun instead.

Either healer works well and heals without using skill points every turn, though Huohuo cleanses debuffs more effectively. If you don’t have either, you can use Lynx, a free 4-star healer, instead.

Sparkle Seele team

Sparkle

Seele

Tingyun or Bronya or Asta

Healer of your choice

Seele is another DPS who benefits from Sparkle, albeit more from her skill than the skill point bonus. Sparkle’s skill boosts the target’s critical damage and advances their action forward by 50 percent. Combine that with Bronya’s damage boost and action advance talent, plus her crit damage buff, and you’ve got a Seele who’s going to hit very hard indeed.

Tingyun is a solid alternative if you don’t have Bronya, since she’s easier to obtain and restores energy with her ultimate. New players who don’t have her either could swap Asta in. Her speed boost helps Seele act more often, and she maintains an attack buff almost all the time.

Sparkle mono-Quantum team

Sparkle

Seele

Silver Wolf

Fu Xuan or Lynx

If mono-Quantum is your thing, you’ve got some choices here as well. Seele takes the main DPS slot again, but Silver Wolf plays an important role, too. She debuffs enemies with her attack and skill and, more importantly, implants Quantum weakness so you can break toughness efficiently. Fu Xuan or Lynx will act as your carry.

Bear in mind that this is mostly a “for funsies” team. Mono-elemental teams don’t function well in Pure Fiction or most of the Forgotten Hall challenges, since Silver Wolf can only implant one weakness per turn.

Sparkle F2P team

Sparkle

Qingque or Dr Ratio

Asta

Natasha or Lynx

If you’re playing on a free-to-play account, you’ve got some excellent options here. Qingque is your main damage dealer here, and she’s going to deal a lot of damage. Her skill powers up her attack each time you draw a tile, and if you combine that with Sparkle’s skill point damage buff and Asta’s attack buff, Qingque turns into a little powerhouse.

If you need additional elemental coverage, though, consider swapping Asta out for Dan Heng or running Dr Ratio alongside Qingque. Dr Ratio benefits from Sparkle’s crit buff and action advance as well, if not her skill point talent. The more times he can fire off his skill, the more follow-up attacks he’ll land.

