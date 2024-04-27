How to raise your Manor Lords settlement level seems like a straightforward enough situation. Slavic Magic’s strategy game tells you what burgage plot levels you need and how many to aim for. What it doesn’t tell you is how to raise your burgage plot level.

Our Manor Lords settlement level guide explains how to raise your settlement level and what to expect at each major milestone.

Manor Lords: How to raise settlement level

As of the early access launch, the only requirement for raising your settlement levels is increasing your burgage plot levels and having a set number of specific plots. Bumping up hte burgage level involves meeting certain requirements, which is where things might get a little vague.

You can click on a burgage plot to check its current status. The info pane shows you whether that plot has access to food, fuel, water, and so on, and even though it looks like that status is just tied to approval, it’s actually the list of requirements you have to meet before you can upgrade a plot.

For example, to unlock level two plots, you need access to:

Water

Fuel

Church

Food

Clothing

“Access” just means having a road that connects the plot to those sources, which is something you should have anyway. One of each of those is enough to support a small settlement, so you don’t have to go overboard building wells and the like all over the countryside.

The particularly vague one is clothing, which can be leather, wool, or linen. Getting wool and linen early is a process in itself, so leather is your best bet. Our what to build first guide explains how to get leather.

These are just the requirements for reaching level two. You'll eventually need more amenities, including a tavern with regular ale supplies.

Manor Lords settlement level requirements

Here's what you need to reach each milestone.

Settlement Level Requirements Level 1: Settler's Camp Default starting level Level 2: Small Village 5 Level 1 Burgage Plots Level 3: Medium Village 5 Level 1 Burgage Plots, 2 Level 2 Burgage plots Level 4: Large Village 10 Level 1 Burgage Plots, 5 Level 2 Burgage Plots Level 5: Small Town 10 Level 1 Burgage Plots, 7 Level 2 Burgage Plots, 3 Level 3 Burgage Plots Level 6: Medium Town 10 Level 1 Burgage Plots, 10 Level 2 Burgage Plots, 10 Level 3 Burgage Plots Level 7: Large Town 30 Level 1 Burgage Plots, 20 Level 2 Burgage Plots, 15 Level 3 Burgage Plots

