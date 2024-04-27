Manor Lords: How to raise settlement level
How to increase your burgage plot levels and grow
How to raise your Manor Lords settlement level seems like a straightforward enough situation. Slavic Magic’s strategy game tells you what burgage plot levels you need and how many to aim for. What it doesn’t tell you is how to raise your burgage plot level.
Our Manor Lords settlement level guide explains how to raise your settlement level and what to expect at each major milestone.
As of the early access launch, the only requirement for raising your settlement levels is increasing your burgage plot levels and having a set number of specific plots. Bumping up hte burgage level involves meeting certain requirements, which is where things might get a little vague.
You can click on a burgage plot to check its current status. The info pane shows you whether that plot has access to food, fuel, water, and so on, and even though it looks like that status is just tied to approval, it’s actually the list of requirements you have to meet before you can upgrade a plot.
For example, to unlock level two plots, you need access to:
- Water
- Fuel
- Church
- Food
- Clothing
“Access” just means having a road that connects the plot to those sources, which is something you should have anyway. One of each of those is enough to support a small settlement, so you don’t have to go overboard building wells and the like all over the countryside.
The particularly vague one is clothing, which can be leather, wool, or linen. Getting wool and linen early is a process in itself, so leather is your best bet. Our what to build first guide explains how to get leather.
These are just the requirements for reaching level two. You'll eventually need more amenities, including a tavern with regular ale supplies.
Manor Lords settlement level requirements
Here's what you need to reach each milestone.
|Settlement Level
|Requirements
|Level 1: Settler's Camp
|Default starting level
|Level 2: Small Village
|5 Level 1 Burgage Plots
|Level 3: Medium Village
|5 Level 1 Burgage Plots, 2 Level 2 Burgage plots
|Level 4: Large Village
|10 Level 1 Burgage Plots, 5 Level 2 Burgage Plots
|Level 5: Small Town
|10 Level 1 Burgage Plots, 7 Level 2 Burgage Plots, 3 Level 3 Burgage Plots
|Level 6: Medium Town
|10 Level 1 Burgage Plots, 10 Level 2 Burgage Plots, 10 Level 3 Burgage Plots
|Level 7: Large Town
|30 Level 1 Burgage Plots, 20 Level 2 Burgage Plots, 15 Level 3 Burgage Plots
If you're after more Manor Lords help, check out our beginner's guide and recommendations for what to build first in the city-building strategy game.