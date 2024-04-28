Manor Lords dev reassures players who can't buy at launch - game off to flying start on Steam

If you're seeing all the hype for Manor Lords, but can't pick it up right now, don't worry - the game's devs have assured everyone that it'll run frequent discounts.

Manor Lords is having a bit of a moment. Earlier this week developer Hooded Horse had to write a Steam post noting that the store is so overwhelmed from "all the people buying, it may take a couple tries for a bit while things calm down." It also went as high as fifth place on Steam's top 100 most played games list, currently sitting in sixth place at the time of writing. Josh even called it 2024's must-play strategy game, even in early access, so I wouldn't blame you if you're dying to play it. Of course, at its launch discount of £26, that isn't feasible for everyone right this second.

Thankfully, though, it seems like there are plenty more discounts planned for the game's future. In a news post, CEO Tim Bender noted the team's appreciation for everyone's support so far, but also said that he doesn't want anyone to "feel any pressure to buy the game if waiting is better for you. If money is tight right now or you're still uncertain, we'll run those 25% discounts often and give you plenty of opportunities to get the game later as well, no one should feel any fear of missing out or any kind of pressure.

"Or if you'd just rather wait some time and jump in later after some patches and updates have come out, that's fine too - Early Access isn't for everyone, if you check back later the game will just keep getting better and better. We want you to make the right decision for you, without any pressure or rush of any kind."

You do still have a while to pick the game up at £26, as the discount is running until May 10, where it will revert to its full price of £35, so if you've got the spare cash and like what you see, there's no better time than now.