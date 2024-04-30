Manor Lords clothing stalls and how to get them

Getting a Manor Lords clothing stall is essential for upgrading burgage plots, but the city-building strategy game plays it vague. There’s little guiding context for how to make clothing and get someone to set up a stall, but chances are, you probably have (almost) everything you need for it already.

Our Manor Lords clothing stall guide explains how to set a clothing stall up in the market and what the cheapest way to do it is.

How to get a clothing stall in Manor Lords

Your families automatically set up a clothing stall if they work in a location that produces materials for making clothes. That’s pretty vague, but clothing material ranges from leather and flax to wool and a few others. Most of these require a raw material to process, so getting a clothing stall is a two-step process – e.g. setting up the building to harvest the raw material and setting up the processing facility.

The processing facility needs at least one family to run it and a fairly steady supply of materials to continuously output finished products, and one of the families working there will set up a clothing stall shortly after that. It sounds like a lot, but it takes little time. I had a stock of 20 animal hides, and the tannery family set up a clothing stall within days of the tannery starting business.

Best clothing stall to set up first

You should plan on starting at least two clothing stalls, but the best one to do first is one that sells leather. Animal hides are easy to obtain and only require a hunting camp set up near an animal habitat. Build a tannery once you have some hides, and you’ll get a clothing stall set up shortly after.

I also recommend farming with a few sheep in your first 18 months. Sheep are expensive at first, which makes this method more challenging, but they’re self-sustaining. You can easily deplete an animal habitat on accident and remove your source of leather, and you won’t get another leather source until you upgrade a sheep farm with a goat shed add-on or conquer a territory with more animals.

Once you have even just one sheep, you’ll get a regular supply of wool that a weaver’s workshop will turn into yarn.

Having more clothing types in your market increases villager happiness, which means they work harder and you’re more likely to fill empty burgage plots. Eventually, you’ll need more clothing variety to upgrade burgage plots as well, so plan on planting flax for linen and getting your goat shed set up by the time you exit your second year

For more Manor Lords help, check out our beginner's guide, how to raise your settlement level, and recommendations for what to build first in the strategy game.