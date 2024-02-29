Everything we know about One Punch Man season 3

At one point in time, it felt like One Punch Man was unstoppable, with a killer first season that took the anime world by storm. That was in no small part thanks to a mix of some incredible animation, and a strong, funny foundation laid by the creator of the manga, One.

The first season aired almost an entire decade ago, way back in 2015, and unfortunately hype around the anime started to die down a bit due to a long gap between it and the second season, which didn't release until 2019. What didn't help is the fact that season 2 switched studios, and subsequently staff, resulting in a season of anime that felt very lackluster compared to the explosive first season.

That was almost five years ago itself now, an even bigger gap between the first and second seasons. Back in 2022, One Punch season 3 was announced on the official One Punch Man anime website, but of course you're probably wondering just when we can expect it. Well, we've got everything you need to know about the upcoming season right here.

One Punch Man season 3 release date: when can you expect it?

Unfortunately, as of right now, there isn't one. One Punch Man season 3 was announced back in 2022, but there hasn't been a single word about a potential release date, not even what year the anime could possibly release in. As mentioned, there was a four year gap between season 1 and 2, and it's been another five years since then, so fans of the series are pretty accustomed to long waits.

It's always possible One Punch Man season 3 could be released in 2024, but we'll have to wait a while longer for an official announcement it seems.

Who is making One Punch Man season 3?

This one is a little bit of a mystery, too. The first season was produced by Madhouse, known for some big hits like Death Note, Cardcaptor Sakura, Parasyte, and plenty more. But after that, production moved over to J.C. Staff (itself known for some classics like Revolutionary Girl Utena, Azumanga Daioh, and The Disastrous Life of Saiki K).

However, it hasn't been confirmed who will be handling the production of One Punch Man season 3. There have been rumors that MAPPA, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and the final season of Attack on Titan, taking over, but there's been no real evidence supporting that claim at the time of writing.

One Punch Man manga artist Yusuke Murata recently opened his own animation studio, leading many fans to hope he would be handling production of season 3 given how perfect a fit it would be. But unfortunately, Murata confirmed on his personal Twitter account that he is not involved in the production of the third season, and that the production he's working on is his own project.

ちなみにワンパンマンのアニメ３期に関わってるわけではありません。アニメ制作は自前の企画です。 — 村田雄介 (@NEBU_KURO) February 10, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That leaves One Punch Man season 3 in a slight state of limbo, but whenever the upcoming season is properly revealed it will surely come with confirmation of who's making it.

What will the One Punch Man season 3 plot be like?

Image credit: One/ J.C. Staff

As long as there isn't any kind of strange decision to have a time skip, season 3 should pick up right where season 2 left off, heading into the Monster Association arc, which we won't spoil for you here, but should have plenty of action as Saitama and co. prepare for some big fights. If you're that desperate to find out what's next, you can always check out the manga to build up your hype for the upcoming season.

Is there a One Punch Man season 3 trailer?

Sorry, One Punch Man fans, right now there's no season 3 trailer to speak of. The only thing there is to go off of is a single teaser image released when the third season was announced, so we're all just going to have to wait for a trailer drop. There's no indication as to when that might be, either, meaning you'll need to keep your eyes peeled.

Where can I watch One Punch Man?

Right now, the only place that has both seasons of One Punch Man available to stream is Hulu, which will set you back $7.99 a month for access to all 48 episodes. Outside of that, it is available to buy on platforms like Apple TV and Amazon Prime, though if you're not interested in owning the show, streaming it on Hulu is your best bet.