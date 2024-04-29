Skip to main content
Dragon POW codes for April 2024

How to redeem codes in Dragon POW.

Dragon POW is a mobile RPG where you’ll fly through the skies on your trusty dragon, slaying foes and making your way through a detailed story, all while evolving your dragon from a baby dragonling to a powerful monster.

Making your way through the skies won’t be easy, but luckily, you can input a few Dragon POW codes that’ll get you some fire-breathing freebies ranging from good old Gold to Rift Raid Tickets, Dragon Gems, and Portable Stamina. Development team Boltray Games typically shares these codes in the official Dragon POW Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and gathered every Dragon POW code right here so you can get back to flying as soon as possible.

All working Dragon POW codes

  • Dragon111: 166 Dragon Gems, 1 Portable Stamina, 3 Rift Raid Tickets
  • Dragon777: 2 Starlight Prayer Stones, 1 Portable Stamina
  • DCRecruit111: 66,666 Gold, 5 Rift Raid Tickets

All expired Dragon POW codes

  • LaunchApr18
  • CBTGift111
  • DiscordGift

How do I redeem codes in Dragon POW?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Dragon POW? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Dragon POW.
  2. Head to the game’s main menu.
  3. Click your avatar in the top left corner of your screen.
    4. A screenshot from Dragon POW showing the game's avatar icon.
  4. Click the Settings button in the bottom right corner of the menu that pops up.
    5. A screenshot from Dragon POW showing the game's Settings button.
  5. Click the Promo Code button.
    6. A screenshot from Dragon POW showing the game's Promo Code button.
  6. Enter your code in the field and hit "Confirm".
    7. A screenshot from Dragon POW showing the game's Promo Code menu.

