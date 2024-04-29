Dragon POW codes for April 2024

Dragon POW is a mobile RPG where you’ll fly through the skies on your trusty dragon, slaying foes and making your way through a detailed story, all while evolving your dragon from a baby dragonling to a powerful monster.

Making your way through the skies won’t be easy, but luckily, you can input a few Dragon POW codes that’ll get you some fire-breathing freebies ranging from good old Gold to Rift Raid Tickets, Dragon Gems, and Portable Stamina. Development team Boltray Games typically shares these codes in the official Dragon POW Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and gathered every Dragon POW code right here so you can get back to flying as soon as possible.

All working Dragon POW codes

Dragon111 : 166 Dragon Gems, 1 Portable Stamina, 3 Rift Raid Tickets

: 166 Dragon Gems, 1 Portable Stamina, 3 Rift Raid Tickets Dragon777 : 2 Starlight Prayer Stones, 1 Portable Stamina

: 2 Starlight Prayer Stones, 1 Portable Stamina DCRecruit111: 66,666 Gold, 5 Rift Raid Tickets

All expired Dragon POW codes

LaunchApr18

CBTGift111

DiscordGift

How do I redeem codes in Dragon POW?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Dragon POW? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Dragon POW. Head to the game’s main menu. Click your avatar in the top left corner of your screen. Click the Settings button in the bottom right corner of the menu that pops up. Click the Promo Code button. Enter your code in the field and hit "Confirm".

