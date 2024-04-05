AFK Journey codes for April 2024

AFK Journey is a mobile RPG where you’ll embark on a journey as a mage. As you play this sequel to the similarly popular game AFK Arena, you’ll unlock new heroes, engage in combat, and discover a detailed world.

Of course, if you want to get the best heroes on your side and make your way through the game’s plot, you’ll need to shell out some serious in-game currency, which can be tricky to find later on. Luckily, development team FARLIGHT has published quite a few codes that’ll get you massive amounts of Diamonds and Gold early in your playthrough.

Here’s our list of all of the current and expired AFK Journey codes shared by developers so you can get back to adventuring in Esperia as soon as possible.

All working AFK Journey codes

AFKJourneyTT : 88 Diamonds, 16k Gold

: 88 Diamonds, 16k Gold AFKJourneyCreator : 200 Diamonds, 18k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJourneyPAX : 400 Diamonds, 40k Gold

: 400 Diamonds, 40k Gold AFKJN2024 : 188 Diamonds, 18k Gold

: 188 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJourneyArt : 327 Diamonds, 16k Gold

: 327 Diamonds, 16k Gold AFKJourneyVG : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyNOGLA : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyCMK : 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJourneyViva : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyTGT : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyCarbot : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourney88 : 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJourneyPG0 : 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJourneyZanny : 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJourneySqueezie : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyMSA : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyDE : 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold

: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold AFKJourneyLGIO : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyJianhao : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyrug : 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold

: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold AFKJourneyJoshDub: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold

All expired AFK Journey codes

BetaTesting

ThankYou

Launch

Welcome

How do I redeem codes in AFK Journey?

Not sure how to redeem codes in AFK Journey? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch AFK Journey. Complete the game’s tutorial if you haven’t already (up to a point where you can access the menu.) Click the button with three lines in the bottom right corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/FARLIGHT Click the settings icon in the bottom right corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/FARLIGHT Click the “Others” tab. Image credit: VG247/FARLIGHT Click the “Promo Code” button. Image credit: VG247/FARLIGHT Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit the checkmark button.

