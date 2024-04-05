AFK Journey codes for April 2024
Get free Gold and Diamonds for your adventures in Esperia.
AFK Journey is a mobile RPG where you’ll embark on a journey as a mage. As you play this sequel to the similarly popular game AFK Arena, you’ll unlock new heroes, engage in combat, and discover a detailed world.
Of course, if you want to get the best heroes on your side and make your way through the game’s plot, you’ll need to shell out some serious in-game currency, which can be tricky to find later on. Luckily, development team FARLIGHT has published quite a few codes that’ll get you massive amounts of Diamonds and Gold early in your playthrough.
Here’s our list of all of the current and expired AFK Journey codes shared by developers so you can get back to adventuring in Esperia as soon as possible.
All working AFK Journey codes
- AFKJourneyTT: 88 Diamonds, 16k Gold
- AFKJourneyCreator: 200 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJourneyPAX: 400 Diamonds, 40k Gold
- AFKJN2024: 188 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJourneyArt: 327 Diamonds, 16k Gold
- AFKJourneyVG: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyNOGLA: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyCMK: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJourneyViva: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyTGT: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyCarbot: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourney88: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJourneyPG0: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJourneyZanny: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJourneySqueezie: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyMSA: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyDE: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold
- AFKJourneyLGIO: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyJianhao: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyrug: 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold
- AFKJourneyJoshDub: 100 Diamonds, 18k Gold
All expired AFK Journey codes
- BetaTesting
- ThankYou
- Launch
- Welcome
How do I redeem codes in AFK Journey?
Not sure how to redeem codes in AFK Journey? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch AFK Journey.
- Complete the game’s tutorial if you haven’t already (up to a point where you can access the menu.)
- Click the button with three lines in the bottom right corner of your screen.
- Click the settings icon in the bottom right corner of your screen.
- Click the “Others” tab.
- Click the “Promo Code” button.
- Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit the checkmark button.
