Watcher of Realms codes for December 2023

13th December 2023: We checked for new Watcher of Realms codes.

Watcher of Realms is a fantasy RPG set in the world of Tya. In Watcher of Realms, you’ll build a camp and challenge gods while commanding heroes in tower defense-style battles. Along the way, you’ll earn new heroes through summons.

These heroes are the main draw of the game, but it can be a bit tricky to earn enough summons to get your favorite hero. Luckily, you can use developer codes to get free bonuses like Summoning Crystals, Diamonds, and Gold to save yourself some time. These codes are normally announced by developer Moonton on socials and in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve rounded up all of the current Watcher of Realms codes to let you get back to battling (and summoning) as soon as possible.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Watcher of Realms codes

WOR777: Free rewards

All expired Watcher of Realms codes

MorriganTheSamaritan

WORDLFiesta

SailThe7Seas

WORAppex

WOR601

WOR888

WORLaunch713

WOR123

WORFBFANS20K

WORDCFANS10K

WORYTBFANS5K

WelcomeWOR

Thanksgiving

THXGIVE

TG20231123

happyeaster

BRP42S22228

forbiddenknowledge

How do I redeem codes in Watcher of Realms?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Watcher of Realms? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Watcher of Realms. If you haven’t already, play through the game’s tutorial. Click your avatar in the top left corner of the screen. Image credit: VG247/Moonton Click the settings button near the top left corner of the screen. Image credit: VG247/Moonton Click the “Redeem Code” button and enter your code. Image credit: VG247/Moonton

Done with Watcher of Realms but looking for a new mobile game that you can get a similar head start in? Head to our guides for Whiteout Survival codes, free Monopoly Go Dice, free Coin Master spins, DBD mobile codes and NBA 2K Mobile codes.