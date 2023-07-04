NBA 2K Mobile codes for July 2023

4th July 2023: We checked for new NBA 2K Mobile codes.

NBA 2K Mobile is the iOS and Android version of 2K Games' hugely popular basketball series. The free-to-play game lets you create the basketball team of your dreams via a mobile version of NBA 2K's long-running MyTeam mode.

You'll collect player cards, try to pull rare ones, and then take your team to the court to play matches and tournaments. If you need a hand crafting your very own NBA dynasty you can use NBA 2K Mobile codes to draft new players for free. Codes offer special player cards for icons of the game like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but are only active for a limited-time so you need to act quick anytime a new code drops.

Working NBA 2K Mobile codes

Currently, there are no active codes for NBA 2K Mobile. The most recently released code offered a free Hakeem Olajuwon card but that's no longer available.

Expired NBA 2K Mobile codes

THEDREAM

ICETRAE11

BIGTICKET

DMWILKINS

BACK2BACKMVP

LUKAMAGIC

LARRYLEGEND

NBAISBACK

PDMORANT

GALAXYPG13

TACOTUESDAY

BILLRUSSELL

RAYALLEN20

SKYHOOK33

MVPDROSE

JORDAN23

GYROSTEP

THEADMIRAL

WHATITDOBABY

JRUESUMMER

SHOWTIME

THEBIGCACTUS

KPPLAYOFFS

ELGINBAYLOR

CP3PHOENIX

EMERALDKLAY

How to redeem NBA 2K Mobile codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in NBA 2K Mobile? Here's how:

Launch NBA 2K Mobile on your device. On the main menu select 'The Stat Line'. Image credit: 2K Inc Then, select the button with a newspaper icon. Image credit: 2K Inc This will take you to the news screen. If an active code is available 'Enter code' should appear at the top next to a textbox. Enter a code into the textbox and then press the 'Claim' button.

Are you not seeing the option to redeem a code in NBA 2K Mobile? It's important to point out that the code redeem function will only appear when an active code is available. If there aren't any working codes available when you log in you won't see the 'Enter code' option in 'The Stat Line' menu.

