Street Fighter Duel is a brand new free-to-play mobile game designed "For Casual Street Fighter Fans". It's way less stressful than playing one of the bigger Street Fighter releases, so if you've ever tried getting into Capcom's iconic fighting series but struggled to pull off any combos, then the latest offering from Crunchyroll Games is for you.

Street Fighter Duel lets you collect over 40 iconic characters, including Ryu and Ken, and lets you put up to four fighters into your team at once. Special moves are triggered by simply tapping a button after it charges up and battles can be won in a matter of seconds. If you're just getting started and need a hand then make sure you use our of list Street Fighter Duel codes. These Exchange Codes let you claim free items and extra gems which'll help you level up your characters faster.

Working Street Fighter Duel codes

SFDLaunch - 300 Gems (NEW!)

Expired Street Fighter Duel codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Street Fighter Duel.

How to redeem Street Fighter Duel codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Street Fighter Duel? Follow this step-by-step guide:

Click on your profile icon in the top left hand corner. In the Basic Info screen look for "Exchange Code" button at the bottom of the screen. Click it and a new menu will appear with a textbox. Enter the code in it and then press "Confirm".

If you’ve entered a valid code, a notification will appear on screen letting you know what reward you've claimed. If the code didn't work, there’s a chance you’re playing the A PLUS JAPAN version, and we’ve only been able to test these codes on the Crunchyroll Games version.

Street Fighter Duel has only just launched so there's a limited number of codes available to start with. But we'll be sure to keep an eye out for more codes and update this page as and when new codes become available.

