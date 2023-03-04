Looking to build the perfect team of fighters in Street Fighter Duel? The new free-to-play game has over 40 characters you can unlock, including icons of the series such as Ryu, Ken and Chun Li. But just because a character is powerful in the mainline games doesn't mean they're a great choice here.

If you need a helping hand, then our Street Fighter Tier List is here to save the day. We've ranked the characters from best to worst so you know who to lookout for.

Street Fighter Duel Tier List

Here's our rankings of the best and worst characters in Street Fighter Duel:

Tier Fighter S-tier Bison, Rose, Juri, Dhalsim, Combat Guile, Gen A-tier Poison, Viper, Cammy, Elena, Chun Li, Beast Zangief, Mad Ryu, Adon, Mayor Cody, Fashion Blanka, Fashion Sakura, Guile B-tier E Honda, Guy, Hugo, Makoto, Decapre, Yun, Yang, Charming Dudley, Blanka, Abel, Ken, Ryu C-tier Zangief, Fei Long, Deejay, Dudley, T-Hawk, Ibuki, Cody D-tier Rolento, Rufus, Hakan, Sakura, Dan

Street Fighter Duel has only just come out, so we're still getting a feel for all the characters in the roster. The rankings on this tier list come from our own playtime as well as considering the opinions of community creators who've made their own lists like Alpha - Male, RoKage and TrollGaming. We'll continue testing Street Fighter Duel and update the tier list as we learn more about the game.

S-tier Fighters

M. Bison

Tier Rank: S

S Faction: Infernal

Infernal Fighter Type: Power

Power Fighter Class: Attack

Attack Fighting Style: Secret Arts +100HP

Rose

Tier Rank: S

S Faction: Master

Master Fighter Type: Tech

Tech Fighter Class: Support

Support Fighting Style: Secret Arts +100HP

Juri

Tier Rank: S

S Faction: Infernal

Infernal Fighter Type: Tech

Tech Fighter Class: Assassin

Assassin Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK

Dhalism

Tier Rank: S

S Faction: Flame

Flame Fighter Type: Agility

Agility Fighter Class: Attack

Attack Fighting Style: Secret Arts +100HP

Combat Guille

Tier Rank: S

S Faction: Thunder

Thunder Fighter Type: Tech

Tech Fighter Class: Attack

Attack Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK

Gen

Tier Rank: S

S Faction: Master

Master Fighter Type: Agility

Agility Fighter Class: Assassin

Assassin Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK

A-tier Fighters

Poison

Tier Rank: A

A Faction: Thunder

Thunder Fighter Type: Tech

Tech Fighter Class: Attack

Attack Fighting Style: Savage +25 ATK

C. Viper

Tier Rank: A

A Faction: Flame

Flame Fighter Type: Tech

Tech Fighter Class: Attack

Attack Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK

Cammy

Tier Rank: A

A Faction: Wind

Wind Fighter Type: Tech

Tech Fighter Class: Assassin

Assassin Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK

Elena

Tier Rank: A

A Faction: Thunder

Thunder Fighter Type: Agility

Agility Fighter Class: Support

Support Fighting Style: Secret Arts +100HP

Chun-Li

Tier Rank: A

A Faction: Wind

Wind Fighter Type: Agility

Agility Fighter Class: Assassin

Assassin Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK

Beast Zangief

Tier Rank: A

A Faction: Wind

Wind Fighter Type: Power

Power Fighter Class: Balanced

Balanced Fighting Style: Savage +25 ATK

Mad Ryu

Tier Rank: A

A Faction: Thunder

Thunder Fighter Type: Power

Power Fighter Class: Attack

Attack Fighting Style: Anatsuken +25 ATK

Adon

Tier Rank: A

A Faction: Flame

Flame Fighter Type: Agility

Agility Fighter Class: Balanced

Balanced Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP

Mayor Cody

Tier Rank: A

A Faction: Flame

Flame Fighter Type: Tech

Tech Fighter Class: Balanced

Balanced Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK

Fashion Blanka

Tier Rank: A

A Faction: Legendary

Legendary Fighter Type: Agility

Agility Fighter Class: Tank

Tank Fighting Style: Raging +100HP

Fashion Sakura

Tier Rank: A

A Faction: Legendary

Legendary Fighter Type: Agility

Agility Fighter Class: Support

Support Fighting Style: Raging +100HP

Guile

Tier Rank: A

A Faction: Wind

Wind Fighter Type: Power

Power Fighter Class: Attack

Attack Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK

B-tier Fighters

E. Honda

Tier Rank: B

B Faction: Thunder

Thunder Fighter Type: Power

Power Fighter Class: Tank

Tank Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP

Guy

Tier Rank: B

B Faction: Wind

Wind Fighter Type: Agility

Agility Fighter Class: Assassin

Assassin Fighting Style: Ninjutsu +10 DEF

Hugo

Tier Rank: B

B Faction: Flame

Flame Fighter Type: Power

Power Fighter Class: Tank

Tank Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP

Makoto

Tier Rank: B

B Faction: Thunder

Thunder Fighter Type: Agility

Agility Fighter Class: Tank

Tank Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF

Decapre

Tier Rank: B

B Faction: Flame

Flame Fighter Type: Tech

Tech Fighter Class: Assassin

Assassin Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK

Yun

Tier Rank: B

B Faction: Wind

Wind Fighter Type: Agility

Agility Fighter Class: Assassin

Assassin Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF

Yang

Tier Rank: B

B Faction: Wind

Wind Fighter Type: Agility

Agility Fighter Class: Assassin

Assassin Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF

Charming Dudley

Tier Rank: B

B Faction: Thunder

Thunder Fighter Type: Tech

Tech Fighter Class: Balanced

Balanced Fighting Style: Savage +25 ATK

Blanka

Tier Rank: B

B Faction: Thunder

Thunder Fighter Type: Power

Power Fighter Class: Balanced

Balanced Fighting Style: Savage +25 ATK

Abel

Tier Rank: B

B Faction: Wind

Wind Fighter Type: Power

Power Fighter Class: Tank

Tank Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK

Ken

Tier Rank: B

B Faction: Flame

Flame Fighter Type: Agility

Agility Fighter Class: Balanced

Balanced Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK

Ryu

Tier Rank: B

B Faction: Thunder

Thunder Fighter Type: Power

Power Fighter Class: Balanced

Balanced Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK

C-tier Fighters

Zangief

Tier Rank: C

C Faction: Thunder

Thunder Fighter Type: Power

Power Fighter Class: Tank

Tank Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP

Fei Long

Tier Rank: C

C Faction: Flame

Flame Fighter Type: Tech

Tech Fighter Class: Support

Support Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF

Dee Jay

Tier Rank: C

C Faction: Flame

Flame Fighter Type: Agility

Agility Fighter Class: Tank

Tank Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP

Dudley

Tier Rank: C

C Faction: Flame

Flame Fighter Type: Agility

Agility Fighter Class: Balanced

Balanced Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP

T. Hawk

Tier Rank: C

C Faction: Wind

Wind Fighter Type: Power

Power Fighter Class: Tank

Tank Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP

Ibuki

Tier Rank: C

C Faction: Wind

Wind Fighter Type: Agility

Agility Fighter Class: Assassin

Assassin Fighting Style: Ninjutsu +10 DEF

Cody

Tier Rank: C

C Faction: Wind

Wind Fighter Type: Power

Power Fighter Class: Balanced

Balanced Fighting Style: Savage +25 ATK

D-tier Fighters

Rolento

Tier Rank: D

D Faction: Flame

Flame Fighter Type: Tech

Tech Fighter Class: Balanced

Balanced Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK

Rufus

Tier Rank: D

D Faction: Wind

Wind Fighter Type: Power

Power Fighter Class: Support

Support Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF

Hakan

Tier Rank: D

D Faction: Flame

Flame Fighter Type: Power

Power Fighter Class: Tank

Tank Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP

Sakura

Tier Rank: D

D Faction: Thunder

Thunder Fighter Type: Tech

Tech Fighter Class: Support

Support Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK

Dan

Tier Rank: D

D Faction: Thunder

Thunder Fighter Type: Agility

Agility Fighter Class: Support

Support Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF

Still need a helping hand getting started in Street Fighter Duel? Then checkout our list of Street Fighter Duel codes.