Street Fighter Duel Tier List
Choose your fighters.
Looking to build the perfect team of fighters in Street Fighter Duel? The new free-to-play game has over 40 characters you can unlock, including icons of the series such as Ryu, Ken and Chun Li. But just because a character is powerful in the mainline games doesn't mean they're a great choice here.
If you need a helping hand, then our Street Fighter Tier List is here to save the day. We've ranked the characters from best to worst so you know who to lookout for.
Street Fighter Duel Tier List
Here's our rankings of the best and worst characters in Street Fighter Duel:
|Tier
|Fighter
|S-tier
|Bison, Rose, Juri, Dhalsim, Combat Guile, Gen
|A-tier
|Poison, Viper, Cammy, Elena, Chun Li, Beast Zangief, Mad Ryu, Adon, Mayor Cody, Fashion Blanka, Fashion Sakura, Guile
|B-tier
|E Honda, Guy, Hugo, Makoto, Decapre, Yun, Yang, Charming Dudley, Blanka, Abel, Ken, Ryu
|C-tier
|Zangief, Fei Long, Deejay, Dudley, T-Hawk, Ibuki, Cody
|D-tier
|Rolento, Rufus, Hakan, Sakura, Dan
Street Fighter Duel has only just come out, so we're still getting a feel for all the characters in the roster. The rankings on this tier list come from our own playtime as well as considering the opinions of community creators who've made their own lists like Alpha - Male, RoKage and TrollGaming. We'll continue testing Street Fighter Duel and update the tier list as we learn more about the game.
S-tier Fighters
M. Bison
- Tier Rank:S
- Faction: Infernal
- Fighter Type: Power
- Fighter Class: Attack
- Fighting Style: Secret Arts +100HP
Rose
- Tier Rank:S
- Faction: Master
- Fighter Type: Tech
- Fighter Class: Support
- Fighting Style: Secret Arts +100HP
Juri
- Tier Rank:S
- Faction: Infernal
- Fighter Type: Tech
- Fighter Class: Assassin
- Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK
Dhalism
- Tier Rank:S
- Faction: Flame
- Fighter Type: Agility
- Fighter Class: Attack
- Fighting Style: Secret Arts +100HP
Combat Guille
- Tier Rank:S
- Faction: Thunder
- Fighter Type: Tech
- Fighter Class: Attack
- Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK
Gen
- Tier Rank:S
- Faction: Master
- Fighter Type: Agility
- Fighter Class: Assassin
- Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK
A-tier Fighters
Poison
- Tier Rank:A
- Faction: Thunder
- Fighter Type: Tech
- Fighter Class: Attack
- Fighting Style: Savage +25 ATK
C. Viper
- Tier Rank:A
- Faction: Flame
- Fighter Type: Tech
- Fighter Class: Attack
- Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK
Cammy
- Tier Rank:A
- Faction: Wind
- Fighter Type: Tech
- Fighter Class: Assassin
- Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK
Elena
- Tier Rank:A
- Faction: Thunder
- Fighter Type: Agility
- Fighter Class: Support
- Fighting Style: Secret Arts +100HP
Chun-Li
- Tier Rank:A
- Faction: Wind
- Fighter Type: Agility
- Fighter Class: Assassin
- Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK
Beast Zangief
- Tier Rank:A
- Faction: Wind
- Fighter Type: Power
- Fighter Class: Balanced
- Fighting Style: Savage +25 ATK
Mad Ryu
- Tier Rank:A
- Faction: Thunder
- Fighter Type: Power
- Fighter Class: Attack
- Fighting Style: Anatsuken +25 ATK
Adon
- Tier Rank:A
- Faction: Flame
- Fighter Type: Agility
- Fighter Class: Balanced
- Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP
Mayor Cody
- Tier Rank:A
- Faction: Flame
- Fighter Type: Tech
- Fighter Class: Balanced
- Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK
Fashion Blanka
- Tier Rank:A
- Faction: Legendary
- Fighter Type: Agility
- Fighter Class: Tank
- Fighting Style: Raging +100HP
Fashion Sakura
- Tier Rank:A
- Faction: Legendary
- Fighter Type: Agility
- Fighter Class: Support
- Fighting Style: Raging +100HP
Guile
- Tier Rank:A
- Faction: Wind
- Fighter Type: Power
- Fighter Class: Attack
- Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK
B-tier Fighters
E. Honda
- Tier Rank:B
- Faction: Thunder
- Fighter Type: Power
- Fighter Class: Tank
- Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP
Guy
- Tier Rank:B
- Faction: Wind
- Fighter Type: Agility
- Fighter Class: Assassin
- Fighting Style: Ninjutsu +10 DEF
Hugo
- Tier Rank:B
- Faction: Flame
- Fighter Type: Power
- Fighter Class: Tank
- Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP
Makoto
- Tier Rank:B
- Faction: Thunder
- Fighter Type: Agility
- Fighter Class: Tank
- Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF
Decapre
- Tier Rank:B
- Faction: Flame
- Fighter Type: Tech
- Fighter Class: Assassin
- Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK
Yun
- Tier Rank:B
- Faction: Wind
- Fighter Type: Agility
- Fighter Class: Assassin
- Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF
Yang
- Tier Rank:B
- Faction: Wind
- Fighter Type: Agility
- Fighter Class: Assassin
- Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF
Charming Dudley
- Tier Rank:B
- Faction: Thunder
- Fighter Type: Tech
- Fighter Class: Balanced
- Fighting Style: Savage +25 ATK
Blanka
- Tier Rank:B
- Faction: Thunder
- Fighter Type: Power
- Fighter Class: Balanced
- Fighting Style: Savage +25 ATK
Abel
- Tier Rank:B
- Faction: Wind
- Fighter Type: Power
- Fighter Class: Tank
- Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK
Ken
- Tier Rank:B
- Faction: Flame
- Fighter Type: Agility
- Fighter Class: Balanced
- Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK
Ryu
- Tier Rank:B
- Faction: Thunder
- Fighter Type: Power
- Fighter Class: Balanced
- Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK
C-tier Fighters
Zangief
- Tier Rank:C
- Faction: Thunder
- Fighter Type: Power
- Fighter Class: Tank
- Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP
Fei Long
- Tier Rank:C
- Faction: Flame
- Fighter Type: Tech
- Fighter Class: Support
- Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF
Dee Jay
- Tier Rank:C
- Faction: Flame
- Fighter Type: Agility
- Fighter Class: Tank
- Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP
Dudley
- Tier Rank:C
- Faction: Flame
- Fighter Type: Agility
- Fighter Class: Balanced
- Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP
T. Hawk
- Tier Rank:C
- Faction: Wind
- Fighter Type: Power
- Fighter Class: Tank
- Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP
Ibuki
- Tier Rank:C
- Faction: Wind
- Fighter Type: Agility
- Fighter Class: Assassin
- Fighting Style: Ninjutsu +10 DEF
Cody
- Tier Rank:C
- Faction: Wind
- Fighter Type: Power
- Fighter Class: Balanced
- Fighting Style: Savage +25 ATK
D-tier Fighters
Rolento
- Tier Rank:D
- Faction: Flame
- Fighter Type: Tech
- Fighter Class: Balanced
- Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK
Rufus
- Tier Rank:D
- Faction: Wind
- Fighter Type: Power
- Fighter Class: Support
- Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF
Hakan
- Tier Rank:D
- Faction: Flame
- Fighter Type: Power
- Fighter Class: Tank
- Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP
Sakura
- Tier Rank:D
- Faction: Thunder
- Fighter Type: Tech
- Fighter Class: Support
- Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK
Dan
- Tier Rank:D
- Faction: Thunder
- Fighter Type: Agility
- Fighter Class: Support
- Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF
Still need a helping hand getting started in Street Fighter Duel? Then checkout our list of Street Fighter Duel codes.