Street Fighter Duel Tier List

Choose your fighters.

Artwork for Street Fighter Duel showing iconic characters Ken, Ryu and Chun-Li.
Capcom, Crunchyroll Games

Looking to build the perfect team of fighters in Street Fighter Duel? The new free-to-play game has over 40 characters you can unlock, including icons of the series such as Ryu, Ken and Chun Li. But just because a character is powerful in the mainline games doesn't mean they're a great choice here.

If you need a helping hand, then our Street Fighter Tier List is here to save the day. We've ranked the characters from best to worst so you know who to lookout for.

Watch on YouTube

Street Fighter Duel Tier List

Here's our rankings of the best and worst characters in Street Fighter Duel:

Tier Fighter
S-tier Bison, Rose, Juri, Dhalsim, Combat Guile, Gen
A-tier Poison, Viper, Cammy, Elena, Chun Li, Beast Zangief, Mad Ryu, Adon, Mayor Cody, Fashion Blanka, Fashion Sakura, Guile
B-tier E Honda, Guy, Hugo, Makoto, Decapre, Yun, Yang, Charming Dudley, Blanka, Abel, Ken, Ryu
C-tier Zangief, Fei Long, Deejay, Dudley, T-Hawk, Ibuki, Cody
D-tier Rolento, Rufus, Hakan, Sakura, Dan

Street Fighter Duel has only just come out, so we're still getting a feel for all the characters in the roster. The rankings on this tier list come from our own playtime as well as considering the opinions of community creators who've made their own lists like Alpha - Male, RoKage and TrollGaming. We'll continue testing Street Fighter Duel and update the tier list as we learn more about the game.

S-tier Fighters

Street Fighter Duel M Bison

M. Bison

  • Tier Rank:S
  • Faction: Infernal
  • Fighter Type: Power
  • Fighter Class: Attack
  • Fighting Style: Secret Arts +100HP

Rose

  • Tier Rank:S
  • Faction: Master
  • Fighter Type: Tech
  • Fighter Class: Support
  • Fighting Style: Secret Arts +100HP

Juri

  • Tier Rank:S
  • Faction: Infernal
  • Fighter Type: Tech
  • Fighter Class: Assassin
  • Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK

Dhalism

  • Tier Rank:S
  • Faction: Flame
  • Fighter Type: Agility
  • Fighter Class: Attack
  • Fighting Style: Secret Arts +100HP

Combat Guille

  • Tier Rank:S
  • Faction: Thunder
  • Fighter Type: Tech
  • Fighter Class: Attack
  • Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK

Gen

  • Tier Rank:S
  • Faction: Master
  • Fighter Type: Agility
  • Fighter Class: Assassin
  • Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK

A-tier Fighters

Street Fighter Duel Posion

Poison

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Faction: Thunder
  • Fighter Type: Tech
  • Fighter Class: Attack
  • Fighting Style: Savage +25 ATK

C. Viper

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Faction: Flame
  • Fighter Type: Tech
  • Fighter Class: Attack
  • Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK

Cammy

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Faction: Wind
  • Fighter Type: Tech
  • Fighter Class: Assassin
  • Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK

Elena

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Faction: Thunder
  • Fighter Type: Agility
  • Fighter Class: Support
  • Fighting Style: Secret Arts +100HP

Chun-Li

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Faction: Wind
  • Fighter Type: Agility
  • Fighter Class: Assassin
  • Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK

Beast Zangief

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Faction: Wind
  • Fighter Type: Power
  • Fighter Class: Balanced
  • Fighting Style: Savage +25 ATK

Mad Ryu

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Faction: Thunder
  • Fighter Type: Power
  • Fighter Class: Attack
  • Fighting Style: Anatsuken +25 ATK

Adon

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Faction: Flame
  • Fighter Type: Agility
  • Fighter Class: Balanced
  • Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP

Mayor Cody

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Faction: Flame
  • Fighter Type: Tech
  • Fighter Class: Balanced
  • Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK

Fashion Blanka

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Faction: Legendary
  • Fighter Type: Agility
  • Fighter Class: Tank
  • Fighting Style: Raging +100HP

Fashion Sakura

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Faction: Legendary
  • Fighter Type: Agility
  • Fighter Class: Support
  • Fighting Style: Raging +100HP

Guile

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Faction: Wind
  • Fighter Type: Power
  • Fighter Class: Attack
  • Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK

B-tier Fighters

Street Fighter Duel E Honda

E. Honda

  • Tier Rank:B
  • Faction: Thunder
  • Fighter Type: Power
  • Fighter Class: Tank
  • Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP

Guy

  • Tier Rank:B
  • Faction: Wind
  • Fighter Type: Agility
  • Fighter Class: Assassin
  • Fighting Style: Ninjutsu +10 DEF

Hugo

  • Tier Rank:B
  • Faction: Flame
  • Fighter Type: Power
  • Fighter Class: Tank
  • Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP

Makoto

  • Tier Rank:B
  • Faction: Thunder
  • Fighter Type: Agility
  • Fighter Class: Tank
  • Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF

Decapre

  • Tier Rank:B
  • Faction: Flame
  • Fighter Type: Tech
  • Fighter Class: Assassin
  • Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK

Yun

  • Tier Rank:B
  • Faction: Wind
  • Fighter Type: Agility
  • Fighter Class: Assassin
  • Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF

Yang

  • Tier Rank:B
  • Faction: Wind
  • Fighter Type: Agility
  • Fighter Class: Assassin
  • Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF

Charming Dudley

  • Tier Rank:B
  • Faction: Thunder
  • Fighter Type: Tech
  • Fighter Class: Balanced
  • Fighting Style: Savage +25 ATK

Blanka

  • Tier Rank:B
  • Faction: Thunder
  • Fighter Type: Power
  • Fighter Class: Balanced
  • Fighting Style: Savage +25 ATK

Abel

  • Tier Rank:B
  • Faction: Wind
  • Fighter Type: Power
  • Fighter Class: Tank
  • Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK

Ken

  • Tier Rank:B
  • Faction: Flame
  • Fighter Type: Agility
  • Fighter Class: Balanced
  • Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK

Ryu

  • Tier Rank:B
  • Faction: Thunder
  • Fighter Type: Power
  • Fighter Class: Balanced
  • Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK

C-tier Fighters

Street Fighter Duel Zangrief

Zangief

  • Tier Rank:C
  • Faction: Thunder
  • Fighter Type: Power
  • Fighter Class: Tank
  • Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP

Fei Long

  • Tier Rank:C
  • Faction: Flame
  • Fighter Type: Tech
  • Fighter Class: Support
  • Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF

Dee Jay

  • Tier Rank:C
  • Faction: Flame
  • Fighter Type: Agility
  • Fighter Class: Tank
  • Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP

Dudley

  • Tier Rank:C
  • Faction: Flame
  • Fighter Type: Agility
  • Fighter Class: Balanced
  • Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP

T. Hawk

  • Tier Rank:C
  • Faction: Wind
  • Fighter Type: Power
  • Fighter Class: Tank
  • Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP

Ibuki

  • Tier Rank:C
  • Faction: Wind
  • Fighter Type: Agility
  • Fighter Class: Assassin
  • Fighting Style: Ninjutsu +10 DEF

Cody

  • Tier Rank:C
  • Faction: Wind
  • Fighter Type: Power
  • Fighter Class: Balanced
  • Fighting Style: Savage +25 ATK

D-tier Fighters

Street Fighter Duel Rolento

Rolento

  • Tier Rank:D
  • Faction: Flame
  • Fighter Type: Tech
  • Fighter Class: Balanced
  • Fighting Style: Military Combat +25 ATK

Rufus

  • Tier Rank:D
  • Faction: Wind
  • Fighter Type: Power
  • Fighter Class: Support
  • Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF

Hakan

  • Tier Rank:D
  • Faction: Flame
  • Fighter Type: Power
  • Fighter Class: Tank
  • Fighting Style: Wrestling +100HP

Sakura

  • Tier Rank:D
  • Faction: Thunder
  • Fighter Type: Tech
  • Fighter Class: Support
  • Fighting Style: Ansatsuken +25 ATK

Dan

  • Tier Rank:D
  • Faction: Thunder
  • Fighter Type: Agility
  • Fighter Class: Support
  • Fighting Style: Budo +10 DEF
Key artwork showing characters from Street Fighter Duel walking towards the screen.

Still need a helping hand getting started in Street Fighter Duel? Then checkout our list of Street Fighter Duel codes.

