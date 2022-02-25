If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Honkai Impact Codes: Free Crystals, Potions and More [February 2022]

Even Valkyries like freebies
Kiana Kaslana from Honkai Impact 3rd

Honkai Impact 3rd is an anime-inspired gacha RPG from the studio that brought us Genshin Impact. The loot-focused game was first released back in 2016, and even after six years, the game is still going strong.

As with any gacha, there are plenty of Honkai Impact codes floating around, giving players a whole bunch of freebies including crystals, coins, rare items, and even costumes. And with these extra little perks, you’ll be quickly back to keeping the Honkai at bay. The codes are released by miHoYo (HoYoverse) on a mix of Twitter, Discord and Reddit, but we’ve collated them all here so you don’t have to keep searching around for them – you might want to bookmark this page too.

Active Honkai Impact Codes

Last checked: 25th February 2022

  • PTNAHRBLKWKP – 60 Crystals
  • HONKAISPRING – 200 Crystals
  • YTPTHQAL3WLB – 120 Crystals
  • ARAHATO2022 – 20 Crystals, 150 Limited Arahato α Disks
  • TT6SH8A5JWXF - SSS Trial Card Option, 2,888 Asterite, 30 Crystals

Expired Honkai Impact Codes

  • TT6SH8A5JWXF
  • BRONYA123
  • TIANYUAN
  • NTNSH9S5KXMX
  • 8ANSY9BLJXL3
  • OUROBOROS
  • BRONYANEX
  • APHO2
  • SILVERWING1
  • GT7SGQSL3ECX
  • BRONYA0019BC
  • TIMIDOICICLE
  • LYLESDGS
  • SWEETGIRL
  • 9B7AG9TM3FCK
  • BA7AH9A43WD7
  • PB6BY9BLKXCB
  • MT6TGQB4JFTT
  • ST7SG8ALJG87
  • QB6SHRSLJZQ3
  • MISSPINKELF
  • EAPTY8TL2ZRB
  • ELYSIA02
  • MOTHS10
  • OOHSUMMER
  • RTPAZ8A4KZ7F
  • EAPAG8TLKG2T
  • EUUYGC4WRF
  • XAPAGQSMKHJ7
  • GVYEGG5NPX
  • ICHLIEBEIDCH
  • 2B7TZ8TMJZGF
  • SEELECUTE
  • BSPBHRS5KY33
  • WSNSZRA4JZ3F
  • TB6BZQT43YZT
  • WUUEHCKWMX
  • GMUGGG2X7X
  • GMUGHCLS5X
  • ELUY8G2T9P
  • YVUGGCJX9X
  • YLYEGC5N97
  • GUUE8C5T5F
  • GMUWGCKTM7
  • WLUGHCMSMF
  • YUYW8AUW5X
  • YUYG8EUTPF
  • EVUGGACW5P

How do I redeem codes in Honkai Impact?

Honkai Impact 3rd Account screen

To redeem these codes and get the rewards, follow these simple steps:

  1. Launch Honkai Impact 3rd
  2. Tap the Player ID in the top left of the screen
  3. Tap the 'Account' button on the right-hand side
  4. Paste/type your code in to the 'Exchange Rewards' box
  5. Hit 'Get'
  6. And enjoy your freebies

