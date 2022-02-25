Honkai Impact 3rd is an anime-inspired gacha RPG from the studio that brought us Genshin Impact. The loot-focused game was first released back in 2016, and even after six years, the game is still going strong.

As with any gacha, there are plenty of Honkai Impact codes floating around, giving players a whole bunch of freebies including crystals, coins, rare items, and even costumes. And with these extra little perks, you’ll be quickly back to keeping the Honkai at bay. The codes are released by miHoYo (HoYoverse) on a mix of Twitter, Discord and Reddit, but we’ve collated them all here so you don’t have to keep searching around for them – you might want to bookmark this page too.

Active Honkai Impact Codes

Last checked: 25th February 2022

PTNAHRBLKWKP – 60 Crystals

– 60 Crystals HONKAISPRING – 200 Crystals

– 200 Crystals YTPTHQAL3WLB – 120 Crystals

– 120 Crystals ARAHATO2022 – 20 Crystals, 150 Limited Arahato α Disks

– 20 Crystals, 150 Limited Arahato α Disks TT6SH8A5JWXF - SSS Trial Card Option, 2,888 Asterite, 30 Crystals

Expired Honkai Impact Codes

TT6SH8A5JWXF

BRONYA123

TIANYUAN

NTNSH9S5KXMX

8ANSY9BLJXL3

OUROBOROS

BRONYANEX

APHO2

SILVERWING1

GT7SGQSL3ECX

BRONYA0019BC

TIMIDOICICLE

LYLESDGS

SWEETGIRL

9B7AG9TM3FCK

BA7AH9A43WD7

PB6BY9BLKXCB

MT6TGQB4JFTT

ST7SG8ALJG87

QB6SHRSLJZQ3

MISSPINKELF

EAPTY8TL2ZRB

ELYSIA02

MOTHS10

OOHSUMMER

RTPAZ8A4KZ7F

EAPAG8TLKG2T

EUUYGC4WRF

XAPAGQSMKHJ7

GVYEGG5NPX

ICHLIEBEIDCH

2B7TZ8TMJZGF

SEELECUTE

BSPBHRS5KY33

WSNSZRA4JZ3F

TB6BZQT43YZT

WUUEHCKWMX

GMUGGG2X7X

GMUGHCLS5X

ELUY8G2T9P

YVUGGCJX9X

YLYEGC5N97

GUUE8C5T5F

GMUWGCKTM7

WLUGHCMSMF

YUYW8AUW5X

YUYG8EUTPF

EVUGGACW5P

How do I redeem codes in Honkai Impact?

To redeem these codes and get the rewards, follow these simple steps:

Launch Honkai Impact 3rd Tap the Player ID in the top left of the screen Tap the 'Account' button on the right-hand side Paste/type your code in to the 'Exchange Rewards' box Hit 'Get' And enjoy your freebies

Looking for more freebies, check out our other codes pages: Cookie Run: Kingdom Codes, AFK Arena Codes, Coin Master Spins, and, of course, Genshin Impact Codes.