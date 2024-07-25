Once Human is a gargantuan survival game with a lot of looting and crafting to be done, and when you aren’t farming ores or watering your crops, you’ll be running through dungeons and hunting down Deviants. Friendly Deviants are creatures that can help you at your base and in combat, and a must-have is the Pyro Dino.

The Pyro Dino is a rare but powerful Deviant to use in combat found in Securement Silo Phi, capable of searing enemies with its fiery abilities and boosting your Burn attack if you’re running any weapon or equipment that inflicts the status. To help you get your hands on the Deviant, here’s how to get the Pyro Dino in Securement Silo Phi in Once Human.

How to get Pyro Dino in Once Human: Securement Silo Phi

The Pyro Dino is a rare drop from an optional boss in the Securement Silo Phi in Once Human, and fortunately, repeat runs of the dungeon are easy enough given that its recommended level is 25.

If you’re yet to reach Level 25 though, I recommend taking a trip to some of the lower level POIs across the map of Nalcotta until you’re better equipped for this dungeon.

On the other hand, if you’re ready to get going, you will find Securement Silo Phi in the region of Iron River. It is slightly north of Greywater Camp.

Securement Silo Phi is just north of Greywater Camp in Iron River. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

When you arrive, head on inside and clear the first room of enemies. You can then exit the room by the white door at the back, where you can choose between going left or right.

After exiting the first room in the silo, take a left through this door first. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Take a left first to come to a small break room with three Deviants; kill them and loot the two Storage Crates here before going back on yourself through the hallway again.

Go along the hallway we didn’t go down previously, where you will find a Gnawer nest. Destroy it to be able to advance into the large, red control room.

Loot the chest in the middle of the control room to receive the Rosetta V3 Access Card. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Here, clear out the enemies again and loot the Gear Crate in the middle of the room to receive the Rosetta V3 Access Card.

Before using the Access Card, go up the elevator in the control room. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

We will be using the Access Card soon, but first, go up the elevator in the back corner of the room.

At the top of the elevator, advance ahead into the Seepage Zone — which resembles a hospital — and answer the phone. When the phone call ends, enter the small room at the end of the hall.

Your vision will go funny for a moment, and if you then turn to face the door again, a huge dark hall of water will be in front of you.

Defeat the Rainfall Reaper in the Seepage Zone, and then exit via the doorway that appears. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Head on inside and the Rainfall Reaper will appear; kill him as quickly as possible and a stone doorway will appear. Jump through it to find yourself in a children’s room with, hopefully, a Deviant to collect and some rewards to reap.

I didn’t get so lucky this time, but Pyro Dino can spawn here, with some luck. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

The Deviants that can appear here are the Pyro Dino and Chefosaurus Rex, but the Pyro Dino is a particularly rare spawn, so you may have to run through this portion of the dungeon multiple times before you get your hands on one.

After collecting your Deviant and rewards, there’s still more of the Securement Silo Phi to be completed. Exit via the bedroom door to find yourself in the Seepage Zone again.

Throw a Molotov Cocktail at the thorns in the control room to access another Gear Crate. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Leave the Seepage Zone and take the elevator to the control room again. Back in the control room, you may have noticed that there is a Gear Crate blocked off by some thorns. Well, throw a Molotov Cocktail at them and the thorns will slowly burn, allowing you to grab the crate.

Use the Rosetta V3 Access Card at the terminal in front of this door. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Once that’s dealt with, use the Rosetta V3 Access Card we collected earlier at the terminal in front of the large black door that is beside the thorns we just burnt.

You will now be able to advance into the depot, where you will be tasked with destroying four Gnawer Nests. Destroy these quickly and ignore the Gnawers that spawn from them, as they will die once the nest is destroyed.

Destroy the four nests in the depot as quickly as possible, and Tombstone will then spawn. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

After all four nests have been dealt with, the large Tombstone Deviant will appear. He’ll fire orbs at you that deal damage and spawn Gnawers, so you’ll want to find an area with some cover while avoiding the fire around the arena.

Continue targeting his weak spots and provided you are adequately leveled, he will go down quite quickly. Though, he does spawn Gasman enemies that I recommend taking out before turning your focus back to the Tombstone again; these guys will explode when close by, and the damage they do is not fun.

Claim your rewards, collect any remaining Gear Crates, and get out of here. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Once Tombstone has been killed, that’s the Securement Silo Phi completed. You can now claim your rewards and leave, but make sure to loot all the Gear Crates around the depot before doing so. There are quite a few of them in the carriages and containers around the room.

If you didn’t receive the Pyro Dino on your first run, you can rinse and repeat the first few stages of this guide until it eventually spawns. This means entering the Silo, defeating the Rainfall Reaper, retrieving your rewards for the fight and exiting the dungeon (rather than defeating Tombstone again every time). Repeat this over and over, and Pyro Dino will be yours eventually.

