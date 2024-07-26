Publishers of GTA 6, Call of Duty, and more to be impacted as video game voice actors strike over AI implementation

Video game voice actors represented by SAG-AFTRA - one of America's biggest actors' unions - are going on strike. After over a year of negotiations with some of the biggest western publishers including Activision Blizzard, EA, and Take Two, negotiations have reached a standstill over one of the more controversial points of debate: AI.

AI has proven to be an industry-shaking technical development within the voice acting space. New AI software is able to train on pre-existing performances, and use this pool of voice acting work to output its own lines. For video game companies this provides an opportunity to own a quick and easy voice-acting solution, but for the actors themselves it's an extistential threat. One that not only uses their own copyrighted performances as building blocks, but threatens their jobs.

As for what studios will be affected, you've got the following: Take Two (Grand Theft Auto 6), Activision (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6), Insomniac (Marvel's Spider-Man 2), Electronic Arts (FIFA), and third party voice acting studio Formosa Interactive. The extent of the impact to each company remains unclear, but the facts of the matter is that any union voice actors working with these businesses will no longer do so until SAG-AFTRA says otherwise or a deal is made.

In a statement to Game File, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher stated, "We’re not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse A.I. to the detriment of our members [...] Enough is enough. When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live—and work—with, we will be here, ready to negotiate."

On the other side of the field is Audrey Cooling, who represents the video game companies impacted, who also provided a statement to Game File: "We are disappointed the union has chosen to walk away when we are so close to a deal, and we remain prepared to resume negotiations [...] We have already found common ground on 24 out of 25 proposals, including historic wage increases and additional safety provisions. Our offer is directly responsive to SAG-AFTRA’s concerns and extends meaningful AI protections that include requiring consent and fair compensation to all performers working under the [Interactive Media Agreement]. These terms are among the strongest in the entertainment industry."

Here's hoping the striking voice actors are able to secure a fitting deal regarding AI use in the coming months.