Tears of Themis codes for March 2023
22nd March, 2023: We added new Tears of Themis codes.
Tears of Themis is a popular free-to-play visual novel from Genshin Impact makers HoYoverse. Blending dating sim and detective games, it mashes up the style of gameplay you'd see in the Ace Attorney series with a heavy dose of romance.
The four love interests vying for your attention are Luke, Artem, Marius and Vyn. Besides being integral to the story, these characters also appear on Cards which you use in dialogue scenes to outwit your opponents. Cards can be upgraded to give you better stats, and that's where our list of Tears of Themis codes will help. These codes offer in-game items like S-Chips, Stellin and Oracles of Justice which can be used to upgrade cards or drawing for new ones by cashing in items for Visions.
Working Tears of Themis codes
- 5A7AG9J9SB3T - x40 S-Chips, x10,000 Stellin, x10 Oracle of Justice III (NEW!)
- CTPTZ9K8TBZ7 - x40 S-Chips, x20,000 Stellin
- 4SNTZQJQAAHK - x40 S-Chips, x20 Oracle of Justice III
- RAPSYRKRSAHX - x40 S-Chips, x1 Energy Drink Family Pack
Expired Tears of Themis codes
- 7APAZ82QPHEP
- DBNSY92Q7HF3
- CTPBGQJ9NGXF
- CB6AZ8287YWT
- RTMILESTONES
- BSPAGQ2829WX
- JBPAYQKQJ8EB
- RSNBGR38KRDP
- HAPPYTHANKSGIVING
- TS6SZ822HLNF
- AA7SG92KHL7T
- XBNBGRK2YL57
- YSNSG8J3YL53
- BewitchingNightRave
- XT7BY83MENTT
- NTNTYR2MXQ8P
- TBPTY9J5W8Q3
- 9BNBHQKME9QX
- PANAHRJ5EYVP
- RT7TZR2MEYVK
- 6S7TGRKMWYCX
- DT6BGQZ7WAMX
- FS7AGRZ6XB5T
- 9TNSGRYNETKP
- XS7AH8ZPFAK3
- HAPPYANNIVERSARY
- TOT1STANNIV6
- TOT1STANNIV5
- TOT1STANNIV4
- TOT1STANNIV3
- TOT1STANNIV2
- TOT1STANNIV1
- YSPSZRYJR3D3
- 8B6TH9ZJQ3VB
- 9A6AHQYKQ3S7
- MSNSG8FCTZA7
- ZANAZQXUAHSX
- SPRINGINTHEAIR
- ES6TY9A4XJ2X
- FB7TY9S5XKJB
- ZB7BH8S4F2HP
- GB6BZRT4V7GK
- BAPAH8S4V6YP
- 8BNTGRS4U7ZF
- MILESTONE
- TEABREAK4
- TEABREAK3
- TEABREAK2
- TEABREAK1
- THANKSGIVING
- LOSTGOLD4
- LOSTGOLD3
- LOSTGOLD2
- LOSTGOLD1
How to redeem Tears of Themis codes
Not sure how to redeem a code for Tears of Themis? Just follow these steps:
- Play Tears of Themis until you create a character and unlock the main menu screen.
- Then head to the official Tears of Themis code redemption website.
- Log into your HoYoverse account.
- Your character name should then automatically appear on the redemption page.
- Enter in a code next to 'Redemption Code' and press redeem.
- If the code is active, you'll get a notification saying it has gone through.
Once you've done that, you'll have to open Tears of Themis on your device and go to the in-game Mail section. You'll find a message letting you know what goodies you've got and then you can claim them.
If you get an error message when you try to redeem a code, then that's because it's no longer active. Tears of Themis codes are time sensitive so if you see one you like the look of make sure you redeem it quickly.