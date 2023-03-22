22nd March, 2023: We added new Tears of Themis codes.

Tears of Themis is a popular free-to-play visual novel from Genshin Impact makers HoYoverse. Blending dating sim and detective games, it mashes up the style of gameplay you'd see in the Ace Attorney series with a heavy dose of romance.

The four love interests vying for your attention are Luke, Artem, Marius and Vyn. Besides being integral to the story, these characters also appear on Cards which you use in dialogue scenes to outwit your opponents. Cards can be upgraded to give you better stats, and that's where our list of Tears of Themis codes will help. These codes offer in-game items like S-Chips, Stellin and Oracles of Justice which can be used to upgrade cards or drawing for new ones by cashing in items for Visions.

Working Tears of Themis codes

5A7AG9J9SB3T - x40 S-Chips, x10,000 Stellin, x10 Oracle of Justice III (NEW!)

- x40 S-Chips, x10,000 Stellin, x10 Oracle of Justice III (NEW!) CTPTZ9K8TBZ7 - x40 S-Chips, x20,000 Stellin

- x40 S-Chips, x20,000 Stellin 4SNTZQJQAAHK - x40 S-Chips, x20 Oracle of Justice III

- x40 S-Chips, x20 Oracle of Justice III RAPSYRKRSAHX - x40 S-Chips, x1 Energy Drink Family Pack

Expired Tears of Themis codes

7APAZ82QPHEP

DBNSY92Q7HF3

CTPBGQJ9NGXF

CB6AZ8287YWT

RTMILESTONES

BSPAGQ2829WX

JBPAYQKQJ8EB

RSNBGR38KRDP

HAPPYTHANKSGIVING

TS6SZ822HLNF

AA7SG92KHL7T

XBNBGRK2YL57

YSNSG8J3YL53

BewitchingNightRave

XT7BY83MENTT

NTNTYR2MXQ8P

TBPTY9J5W8Q3

9BNBHQKME9QX

PANAHRJ5EYVP

RT7TZR2MEYVK

6S7TGRKMWYCX

DT6BGQZ7WAMX

FS7AGRZ6XB5T

9TNSGRYNETKP

XS7AH8ZPFAK3

HAPPYANNIVERSARY

TOT1STANNIV6

TOT1STANNIV5

TOT1STANNIV4

TOT1STANNIV3

TOT1STANNIV2

TOT1STANNIV1

YSPSZRYJR3D3

8B6TH9ZJQ3VB

9A6AHQYKQ3S7

MSNSG8FCTZA7

ZANAZQXUAHSX

SPRINGINTHEAIR

ES6TY9A4XJ2X

FB7TY9S5XKJB

ZB7BH8S4F2HP

GB6BZRT4V7GK

BAPAH8S4V6YP

8BNTGRS4U7ZF

MILESTONE

TEABREAK4

TEABREAK3

TEABREAK2

TEABREAK1

THANKSGIVING

LOSTGOLD4

LOSTGOLD3

LOSTGOLD2

LOSTGOLD1

How to redeem Tears of Themis codes

Not sure how to redeem a code for Tears of Themis? Just follow these steps:

Play Tears of Themis until you create a character and unlock the main menu screen. Then head to the official Tears of Themis code redemption website. Log into your HoYoverse account. Your character name should then automatically appear on the redemption page. Enter in a code next to 'Redemption Code' and press redeem. If the code is active, you'll get a notification saying it has gone through.

Once you've done that, you'll have to open Tears of Themis on your device and go to the in-game Mail section. You'll find a message letting you know what goodies you've got and then you can claim them.

If you get an error message when you try to redeem a code, then that's because it's no longer active. Tears of Themis codes are time sensitive so if you see one you like the look of make sure you redeem it quickly.