Tower of Fantasy codes, and how to redeem them [August 2022]

Tower of Fantasy is another, you guessed it, fantasy-infused action-RPG with it's own set of free codes offering powerful items and cosmetics.

Published by Level Infinite - a subsidiary of Chinese gaming giant Tencent Games - it's available for PC and mobile, and shares quite a few similarities to another imaginative gacha game that you may already be familiar with.

Take a peek at the creative gameplay trailer for Tower of Fantasy to see what the adventure entails!

Following the tradition of gacha games before it, Tower of Fantasy is privy to its own codes that players can redeem for various gifts and goodies that'll aid them with crafting the strongest of characters.

Below, we've made note of all active codes in Tower of Fantasy right now, as well as expired ones, and how to go about redeeming your freebies!

Active codes for Tower of Fantasy

Last checked: 11 August

Here are all the currently active codes for Tower of Fantasy:

Right now, the three previously active codes for Tower of Fantasy have hit their redemption limit. We've listed them below so you can try your luck, and we'll update this page as soon as more codes are shared.

How do I redeem codes in Tower of Fantasy?

First things first, you need to have completed the Tower of Fantasy tutorial. Once this is done, there'll be a gift-shaped icon in the top right-hand corner of your screen. If you're on PC, hold Left Alt to use your cursor.

This is what the code redemption page should look like.

Select the gift, and then select 'Rewards' in the lower left of your screen. Then select 'Exchange' from the menu on the right. Now, you can input your chosen code and hit confirm! Go ahead and repeat these steps until you've redeemed all of your codes. It's as simple as that.

Expired codes for Tower of Fantasy

Here are all the expired codes for Tower of Fantasy. By all means, try your luck with them, but these codes likely won't be working anymore!

ILOVETOF

TOF666

TOF888

That's it for Tower of Fantasy codes!