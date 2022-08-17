Tower of Fantasy Dailies: What should you do every day?

Tower of Fantasy is the latest MMORPG to spend hours exploring, and it's certainly not lacking things to do while you're online. The alien world of Aida is incredibly expansive, with rewards for those who venture to every corner of it.

If you need reminding of just how good Aida can look, take a look at the Tower of Fantasy trailer right here.

You've no doubt spent time farming for Nucleus so you can try your luck at rolling for the best Simulacras, and you've likely spent plenty of time getting to know Shirli, Zeke, Frigg, and more during the main storyline. However, beyond the trackable missions and multiplayer operations, you shouldn't neglect to do your dailies.

That said, what do dailies in Tower of Fantasy consist of? And what should be on your Tower of Fantasy daily to-do list? In this guide, we've explained what activities and missions you should be doing daily in the MMORPG, to ensure you reap as many rewards as possible for your time.

What dailies should I do in Tower of Fantasy?

Well, there's quite a few daily tasks that you should aim to complete in Tower of Fantasy. Not all of them are as valuable as others, and it isn't going to be harmful for you to miss some tasks or simply not log on one day. Either way, here's everything you ought to do in order of priority!

Daily Sign-in Bonus

This might not be the most important daily of them all, but it is one of the easiest. Simply log in once each day to receive a small reward!

You can find the sign-in rewards page by clicking the gift icon in the upper right-hand corner.

Vitality-Consuming Missions

These missions are - you guessed it - ones that consume Vitality. You can have a maximum of 180 Vitality at any given time, and the refresh rate is one Vitality every eight minutes.

Considering how long it takes to regenerate, you don't want any of your Vitality to go to waste. So, you should prioritise missions that consume Vitality before all.

What's great is that many missions that use Vitality can be done both solo or with friends in multiplayer. Here are the eligible missions that you could go on:

Joint Operation

Dimensional Trials

Interstellar Exploration

Omnium Beacon

Spacetime Domain

Daily Bounty

Every day, you'll be assigned one Bounty to embark on. These missions typically consist of three or four smaller missions, such as clearing camps or defeating enemies in different locations. Fortunately enough, and especially with enough Spacerifts, you can clear these very quickly and easily.

The best thing about your Daily Bounty is probably the fact that you'll be rewarded with a Yellow Nucleus that can be used for Special Orders!

Talk to Hopkins at the Black Market

Hopkins is an NPC that can be found in the Black Market area of Banges, and fortunately, there's a Spacerift right beside him.

Each day, Hopkins will offer you two mystery boxes to choose from that contain gift items. Ultimately, the items you get can be used to awaken Simulacrum!

Speak with Hopkins daily to be presented with two mystery boxes.

Crew Donations

Provided that you're part of a crew, you should be participating in Crew Donations each day.

Fortunately, the items that you and your crew are usually asked to donate are nothing too big. It usually consists of things like forageable foods or meat which are very easy to gather as you roam Aida. Once donated, you'll earn yourself some Crew Points.

The Crew Donation isn't anything that'll set you back.

Training Facilities

You'll have no doubt seen the small pillars located around Aida that allow you to participate in training. The idea of training facilities may seem boring, but they can prove valuable.

By taking part in some training, you earn Training Points. These can then be redeemed in the in-game store to purchase useful items such as weapons or matrice data, which can in turn be used to upgrade your weapons and Matrices!

Mia's Kitchen

Ah, adorable Mia. Turns out she's pretty good at cooking food, too! Three times a day, Mia will cook new meals for you which can provide you with some pretty nice buffs for a period of time. Be sure to visit her and have the meals, but we'd recommend heading to Mia's Kitchen before any content that's going to challenge you.

World boss? Troubling camp or ruin? See Mia first, and see her three times a day!

If you don't visit for the food and buffs, at least visit for the relaxing vibes in Mia's Kitchen.

That's all for daily missions and objectives in Tower of Fantasy! For more on the fantasy-fuelled RPG, take a look at our guide to the best Matrices, as well as the best Relics, so your character is as powerful as can be.