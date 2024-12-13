Need more firepower to take on Helldivers 2's Illuminate? Well, the Urban Legends Warbond includes a flamethrower turret that can burn everything to death - including you

After yesterday's big update, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead isn't done. It's just deployed a fresh warbond to offer to players taking on the new Illuminate threat that's arrived as part of Omens of Tyranny. The highlights, gear-wise? Well, a big new flamethrower, and a big pointy electric stick.

In case you missed it, the game's just had a big dose of fresh life injected into its veins by the arrival of the long rumoured alien faction from the first Helldivers - they're taking over Super Earth colonies by turning innocent citizens into zombie-like "Voteless" via mysterious space magic.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now, the Urban Legends Warbond has dropped, and it's specfically aimed at players battling for the planet Calypso, in the new urban areas that're gonna be key to this next series of major orders, since the fighting will be taking place on the streets of ruined colonies.

So, what's in the warbond? well, there's the SQC-19 Stun Lance, which is Helldivers 2's "first melee secondary weapon", and is basically a zappy electric stick you can pair nicely with the also new SH-51 Directional Shield stratagem, which will allow you to "steel yourself for close quarters combat".

Helldivers, it’s time to make the streets safe again!



The Ministry of Defense is authorizing the sale and distribution of the Urban Legends Premium Warbond, available starting now!

Full briefing: https://t.co/AIp3XuEMz4

[1/6] pic.twitter.com/ghGO6M99C7 — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) December 13, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The two other stratagems on offer are the E/AT-12 Anti-Tank Emplacement - which is aimed at taking out heavily armoured foes as you'd expect - and the one I think sounds the most fun of all of these due to its potential to cause chaos, a "stationary, high-powered flamethrower turret" called the A/FLAM-40 Flame Sentry. "Be careful with this one, though, Helldiver," Arrowhead writes of the sentry, "if the red ammo canister takes too much fire, the whole sentry will go up in flames, taking anyone nearby with it."

Alongside those, there are heavy and light armor sets dubbed the SR-18 Roadblock and SR-24 Street Scout, both coming with a passive that increases primary weapon reload speed by 30% and primary ammo capacity by 20%. The former hasd Spartan vibes to it visually, which is clearly designed to fit in with the new "This is Democracy" emote, which'll let you kick a guy like that scene from 300.

You can also expect the usual kinds of cosmetics and a new booster that gives your resupply pods their own handy defensive turrets.

How are you getting on against the Illuminate in Helldivers 2 so far? Let us know below!