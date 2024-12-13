How to play the Monopoly Go Haunted Mansion event

The spooky season may be over, but Monopoly Go players need to pluck up the courage to go ghost hunting in the brand new Haunted Mansion event that launched this week.

Like Partner Events and Racers Events, in the Haunted Mansion event players need to team up with their in-game friends or strangers to earn a variety of rewards.

Once you've got your team sorted the action begins. But how do you play the Monopoly Go Haunted Mansion event? If you're looking to jump into this event, which is the start of the new Adventure Club event category, then here's everything you need to know.

How to start the Haunted Mansion event

Tap the center of the board to create a team for the Haunted Mansion event. | Image credit: Scopely/VG247

To begin the Haunted Mansion event, you'll need to team-up with eight other players. To do this, simply tap the center of the board where the plus icon is and the empty spaces for player profiles. In the next screen, tap the plus icon to see suggested players you can add to your team. If you don't manage to form a team with eight other players before the event starts don't worry, Monopoly Go will automatically add any outstanding players to your team.

Haunted Mansion event currency

To progress through the Haunted Mansion event, there's an event-specific currency players need to collect. | Image credit: Scopely/VG247

Once you've created a team, you'll want to start collecting currency for the Haunted Mansion event. Like other similar Monopoly Go events, there's an event-specific currency you need to gather to progress through the Haunted Mansion. This time around, the currency looks like a compass with a big M on it. You can get this crucial currency by completing Quick Wins, from the free gift that refreshes every eight hours in the Monopoly Go Shop, and also by progressing through other events.

How to play the Haunted Mansion event

The Haunted Mansion event features a card-based mini-game and different objectives players need to complete on each level. | Image credit: Scopely/VG247

After assembling your team and collecting currency, you can then head inside the Haunted Mansion once the event starts. There are different levels in the event, which each have milestones and objectives you need to complete before you can progress to the next level. To complete them, you'll need to tap objects to initiate actions, which requires you to use the currency you've collected and play a card-based mini-game.

This card-based mini-game, which is similar to Blackjack, is key to how you progress through the event. Every time you play the mini-game you'll get to choose from three sets of two random cards, which each have a number attached to them. For example, lets say the option you choose has the number 18 next to it. The numbers on the cards you draw need to add up and exceed the stipulated number. In the case of this example, the cards you draw would need to total 19 or above.

Each time you succeed in a card draw, your progress bar increases and you move closer to completing one of the milestones for that specific level. The deck you're drawing cards from also changes depending on whether you're on a winning streak or not, and there are a variety of boosts that can help improve your chances of success. Besides this, there also's treasure scattered throughout the mansion that can only be claimed by one player. Eventually, you'll face off against the ghost that is haunting the mansion and try to defeat it.

Haunted Mansion rewards

There are different tiers of rewards available in the Haunted Mansion event. | Image credit: Scopely/VG247

There are a variety of rewards on offer in the Haunted Mansion event, with free dice and more available to claim. The rewards are grouped together in tiers, which unlock the more you progress through the event.

Here are all the rewards available in Haunted Mansion:

Tier Rewards Tier 1 150 Dice, Orange Sticker Pack Tier 2 200 Dice, 26 Million Cash Tier 3 Pink Sticker Pack, 32.4 Million Cash Tier 4 350 Dice, Ghost Goo Shield Tier 5 Blue Sticker Pack, 51.9 Million Cash Tier 6 Swap Pack, Purple Sticker Pack, Grumpy Ghost Token

The Grand Prize, which is available in the sixth tier of rewards, includes the recently released Swap Pack, which lets players select and redraw stickers after opening a pack. Also included in the Grand Prize is the new Grumpy Ghost Token.

The Haunted Mansion event is only available in Monopoly Go for a limited amount of time. It launched on Thursday 12 December 2024 and ends on Tuesday 17 December 2024. Stay tuned though, Haunted Mansion is the start of the new Adventure Club event category, so there should be similar events happening at a later date.

That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Haunted Mansion event. For more on the popular mobile game, head to our pages on when is the next Golden Blitz event and the Monopoly Go Tycoon Club. We've also got a guide for the events and tournaments taking place today.