Uh oh, Roblox's Dress to Impress has lost Santa, but it's still sleighing the festive season with new Winter Wonderland event

Dress to Impress kicks off its Christmas-themed festivities today with a Winter Wonderland event that will be running within the Roblox game until January 14. That’s a whole month of putting together outfits that will sleigh the catwalk, as well as some sleuthing, as players are also tasked with finding out where the hell Santa has vanished to.

That’s right. After months of theorising about the shady goings-on inside the Dress to Impress universe, which saw players conclude that in-game nail artist, Lana, had been replaced with some kind of eldritch nail-painting clone, we’ve another mystery to solve.

It’s up to the community of Dress to Impress stylists to figure out where St. Nick has wandered off to and to save Christmas. Players will also be able to pay a visit to Santa’s Workshop in the meantime, and give the elves a helping hand while their trusty leader is AWOL.

Dress to Impress’ creators shared a sneak peek at the update on TikTok, where we see one fashionista — kitted out in suitably Santa-themed clothing — decorating a tree. We unfortunately don’t get to see much more than that, just like when teaser’s dropped for the previous Charli XCX-inspired brat update, but we do know a little more about what’s to come.

On top of tracking down Santa and assisting his elves, there’s a Candy Cane Forest to look forward to exploring, reindeers to ride — with a flying obstacle course to boot — and even an ancient ice cave to explore. Now I’m wondering if Dress to Impress is even the same game I played months ago, because flying around on reindeer seems a world away from my experiences of doing the apple dance on the catwalk while dressed as Spongebob.

Last, but not least, players can — of course — expect new clothing and accessories to adorn themselves with. Both masculine and feminine wardrobes are getting all-new winter items, poses, and more. There’ll even be an icing rink, a cafe, and a new lobby for players to explore.

There will, naturally, be brand-new secrets to discover while you all get to work figuring out St. Nick’s fate, too…

What aspects of this Winter Wonderland update are you most looking forward to seeing in Dress to Impress this holiday season? While you're here, be sure to check out our Dress to Impress codes to unlock some new clothing items!