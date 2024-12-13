Gallagher is one of many 4-Star characters in Honkai Star Rail, but he’s one of few that is well worth using right now. He’s able to be slotted into multiple teams as a versatile support character who can dish out Break damage, and more importantly, he’s a key player in the meta Super Break team involving Firefly.

The mixologist has a rather straight-forward kit to get to grips with, and isn’t too troublesome to build either. As a support, not only can he hold his own ground and dish out some decent damage, but he’s able to keep his team topped up on heals while debuffing enemies too. To help you make the most out of his kit, here’s the best Gallagher build in Honkai Star Rail.

Best Honkai Star Rail Gallagher Build

Gallagher is a 4-Star character from the Path of Abundance who uses the Fire element in battle.

Gallagher has a varied kit in Honkai Star Rail, which often sees characters suffer, but Gallagher is able to balance his abilities effectively with the right team. His Ultimate, Champagne Etiquette, is what you’ll be using the most. This debuffs enemies, inflicting them with Besotted for two turns, while dishing out a fiery AoE attack that deals 150% of Gallagher’s attack to all foes. This then also enhances his next Basic Attack!

The Enhanced Basic Attack will dish out 250% of Gallagher’s Attack, and will debuff the enemy further by reducing their Attack by 155 for two turns. Nice!

What about that Besotted debuff? Well, enemies inflicted with Besotted will receive an increased amount of Break Damage from all allies, and whenever an ally — or Gallagher — attacks an afflicted foe, they’ll restore 640 of their HP. This is especially neat as it prevents us from needing to use Gallaghers healing — primarily provided by his Skill — freeing up more Skill Points for his allies to use.

If an ally is in a pinch, Gallagher can then use his Skill to heal them for 1600 of their HP. That said, we aren’t actually going to be relying on this at all given Gallagher’s Talent makes his team relatively self-sufficient. He’s also usually paired with Firefly, who can heal herself if needed.

To learn more about what Gallagher’s kit does, and what order to prioritise his Traces in, take a look at our Gallagher Kit and Traces Priority guide.

Honkai Star Rail - Best Gallagher Light Cone

5-Star Gallagher Light Cones

One of the best 5-Star Light Cones for Gallagher is Night of Fright, which increases his Energy Regen Rate by 12%. On top of that, when an ally uses their Ultimate, Gallagher can then restore the health of the ally with the lowest HP by 10% of their Max HP. If Gallagher heals an ally this way, the allies Attack is also increased by 2.4%, and this can stack up to five times. It will only last for two turns, however.

This Light Cone is great as it not only provides Gallagher with improved Energy Regen, so he can keep using his Ultimate, but it heals his allies too. This means we can use Gallagher’s healing capabilities, his Skill, a lot less, freeing up Skill Points for the rest of our team to use.

4-Star Gallagher Light Cones

A great 4-Star Light Cone for Gallagher is Post-Op Conversation. This increases his Energy Regen Rate by 8%, and increases his Outgoing Healing whenever he uses his Ultimate by 12%.

You could also consider Perfect Timing, which will increase Gallagher’s Effect Res by 16% and increase his Outgoing Healing by 33% of his Effect Res, up to a total of 15% increased Outgoing Healing overall. This is a brilliant Light Cone if you can boost Gallagher’s Effect Res as much as possible, allowing him to provide further healing to his allies without needing to use his Skill.

3-Star Gallagher Light Cones

A solid 3-Star option for Gallagher is Multiplication, which will advance his action forward by 12% every time he uses his Basic Attack. This is pretty useful to Gallagher given that he will regularly use Enhanced Basic Attacks, but this Light Cone is easily outshined by the aforementioned options.

Image credit: HoYoverse/VG247

Honkai Star Rail - Best Gallagher Relics

Gallagher is a little fussier to build when it comes to his Relics in Honkai Star Rail. While some Relic sets suit his kit, you will find that mix-and-matching two Relic sets may be better for him overall.

For example, Firefly’s best Relic set - Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge - provides the following:

Two-piece effect: Increases Break Effect by 16%.

Increases Break Effect by 16%. Four-piece effect: If the wearer’s Break Effect is 150% or higher, ignores 10% of the enemy’s DEF when dealing Break Damage. If the wearer’s Break Effect is 150% or higher, ignore an additional 15% of the enemy’s DEF when dealing Super Break Damage.

If you’re playing Gallagher alongside Firefly in a team that’s focusing on Break Effect, you could also run this Relic set on him without an issue. It’ll boost his damage output massively overall, but you could opt to swap the latter two pieces for a Relic set that provides him with some additional speed if needed.

For example, the Messenger Traversing Hackerspace, which provides the following:

Two-piece effect: Increases Speed by 6%.

Increases Speed by 6%. Four-piece effect: When the wearer uses their Ultimate, all allies Speed is increased by 12% for one turn.

If you are not running Gallagher on a Break Effect team and value Speed above all else, you could mix-and-match these two sets together, or try pairing Hackerspace with the likes of Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal for even more Speed.

For the stats of your Relics, you want to keep an eye out for the following:

Body: Outgoing Healing

Outgoing Healing Feet: Speed

Gallagher will benefit from Speed and Outgoing Healing no matter what you do with him. Though, if you’re putting him into a Break Effect team, you can consider Break Effect as your main stat too, depending on where your other stats are at due to your Light Cone and Relic choices.

Honkai Star Rail - Best Gallagher Ornaments

The best Ornament sets for Gallagher align with Firefly’s, so you’ll have a relatively easy time farming these Ornaments if you’re building both characters.

Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern provides a 6% Speed increase. On top of that, Break Effect will be increased by 40% for one turn if Gallagher targets an enemy with Fire Weakness.

Considering Firefly can force Fire Weakness on her opponents, both her and Gallagher can utilise the latter effect over and over again.

As an alternative, you could consider Talia: Kingdom of Banditry, which increases Gallagher’s Break Effect by 16%. If his Speed then reaches 145 or higher, he will gain an additional 20% boost to hisBreak Effect.

For the stats of your Ornaments, you want to keep an eye out for the following:

Sphere : HP % or DEF %

: HP % or DEF % Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate

HP % or DEF %, it does not matter. Both will help Gallagher’s survivability, while Energy Regen will help him consistently get his Ultimate up.

Honkai Star Rail - Gallagher Ascension Materials

The Ascensions Materials needed to get Gallagher from level one to level 80 are as follows:

12x Dream Collection Component

13x Dream Flow Valve

12x Dream Making Engine

50x Raging Hearts

246400x Credits

Image credit: HoYoverse/VG247

Honkai Star Rail - Best Gallagher Teams

Gallagher’s best team is one that revolves all around Super Break in Honkai Star Rail. His role in this team is to afflict foes with Besotted and dish out heals to his allies, while doing some damage himself with his Enhanced Basic Attacks and Ultimate.

Firefly or Himeko

Harmony Trailblazer

Ruan Mei

Gallagher

Gallagher takes the role of Support character in any team, so you’ll want to accompany him with at least one DPS, and two characters that can help amplify the team's abilities or debuff foes. The first DPS to consider is Firefly, who pairs incredibly well with Gallagher.

The mecha DPS is able to dish out copious amounts of Super Break with Gallagher and the rest of the team’s help, and she can force Fire Weakness on enemies meaning both her and Gallagher can deal even more damage together. You could consider using Himeko instead of Firefly as your DPS if you require a more free-to-play friendly option, though.

Additionally, other Break-focused characters such as Boothill and Rappa could work in Firefly’s place.

If you opt to bring Firefly along, you will definitely want to bring the Harmony Trailblazer, who is able to enhance the Break Effect of her allies and help them inflict Super Break — this is something Firefly needs to function well, but it will benefit Gallagher too.

As well as the Harmony Trailblazer, bring along Ruan Mei for even more damage from Gallagher and the rest of the team. Ruan Mei is a great, versatile buffer who increases the Weakness Break Efficiency and All-Type Res Pen of all allies. As an alternative, you could consider bringing along the likes of Pela, Sparkle, or Robin.

Gallagher is useful to hypercarry teams involving Acheron, or even DoT teams involving Kafka, but his kit shines the most among a Super Break team.

