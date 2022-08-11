Tower of Fantasy: How to upgrade and advance weapons

Tower of Fantasy is the latest MMORPG to take over, with plenty of people already grinding out quests so they can unlock the best weapons, which in this lush, alien world is pretty important.

If you get one of the strongest heroes early on, acquiring a strong weapon might not be your priority considering you already have one. However, upgrading weapons remains vital long after your lucky pulls if you want to rescue this world from catastrophe.

In this guide, we're going to explain how to upgrade, enhance, and augment your weapons in Tower of Fantasy.

How do I upgrade and enhance my weapon in Tower of Fantasy?

Upgrading your weapon, fortunately, is the easy part. It's when Ascension comes in that things can be more troublesome.

To upgrade a weapon, go to your Weapons menu in the upper right-hand corner. You can select one of your character's weapons, or go to the Warehouse to choose a currently unequipped weapon to upgrade. Once selected, hit 'Upgrade' in the lower left.

Once you're in the upgrade menu, hit 'Select All' to use all the available upgrade materials. Any materials not used will simply be left in your inventory for the next weapon! By then pressing 'Enhance' and paying some Gold, your weapon will be upgraded. You can keep doing this until your upgrade materials or Gold runs out.

These upgrade materials are gathered naturally from completing quests, defeating bosses, and unlocking achievements.

How do I augment my weapon in Tower of Fantasy?

Once your weapon reaches the enhancement cap, you'll need to augment it before being able to enhance it again. This is done in exactly the same way, and in the same menu, as where you'd enhance your weapon - you will need different materials, however.

Magcore's aren't the only shards you'll find, there's Icecore, Firecore, and more.

These are shards like the above, such as Firecore, Magcore, Rockcore, and more, and will correspond with your weapon.

If you're low on the shards, you can collect them from elemental and crystal ores around the overworld, or you can purchase them from the weapons store in exchange for Black Gold. Black Gold is a form of token currency given to you in exchange for duplicate weapons that you may have (you'll acquire it automatically when your pulls are dupes).

With the relevant shards and Gold, you can augment your weapon and make it even stronger.

How do I ascend my weapon in Tower of Fantasy?

It's worth noting that only Simulacra weapons can be ascended, such as the Thunderous Halberd or Chakram of the Seas.

Be sure to select the advancement tab on the left first.

Fusion Cores for advancement are acquired from duplicates in Special and Limited Orders.

Again, ascending a weapon is done in the upgrade menu, and will improve your stats greatly. However, make sure to hit the 'Advancement' tab to the left of the screen to advance your weapon, rather than continue to enhance and augment it.

Once you have an eligible weapon, you'll need to have a duplicate of that exact weapon in order to gain the resource needed to advance: a Fusion Core. This might require a fair new Gold and Red Nucleus, and plenty of lucky pulls... so, good luck!

That's all for upgrading your weapons in Tower of Fantasy. Don't forget to take a look at how to reveal more of the map, too!