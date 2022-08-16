Tower of Fantasy World Bosses - how to form a group and take down world bosses

Tower of Fantasy is a game that, especially early on, can be played solo. However, when you progress a decent way through the game teaming up with others is a necessity. This is especially true for world bosses, powerful monsters that can be found out in the world across multiple regions.

To help you take down these massive enemies, and form up groups for other difficult content, we’ve created this guide to take you through how to form up groups in Tower of Fantasy.

How to form up a group

When playing the game, look to the right of your screen. You’ll see a flag icon under the menu options. Clicking on this flag will produce two options, Create Team and Find Team.

The button can be a little hard to see, but it's always there.

Either of these options will take you to the Lobby screen, where groups for a variety of content can be found. Here you can request to join groups, or create one of your own.

In some later game content, like Void Rifts, you'll be given a big button that will automatically send you to the group lobby. As such, when it's strictly neccisary to do so, you won't need to manually navigate the menus and steps to create a party - most of it is done for you.

World Boss groups

For world bosses, often you don’t need to go to the group finder at all. Check the world chat, and you’ll see people naming certain bosses as well as a number. For example, Frostbite 20. This means that they’re ready to fight Frostbot in channel 20, so heading there you’ll likely find many players taking down the world boss you want.

When fighting world bosses, you can usaully refer to the world chat.

To change channel, look above the map in the top left corner of the screen. There you’ll see a channel box. Click this, and you’ll be able to change the channel, switching you to another instance.

That concludes our guide on forming groups in Tower of Fantasy.