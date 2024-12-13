Firefly is an exceptional 5-Star character in Honkai Star Rail, provided you build her right and pair her with the most efficient of teammates that allow Firefly’s kit to shine. This means bringing along the Harmony Trailblazer, who you can fortunately get your hands on for free, and preparing to invest plenty of materials into Firefly’s abilities and Traces.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Capable of afflicting her foes with Fire weakness — using her Enhanced Skill — before ultimately dishing out devastating Break and Super Break damage, Firefly’s kit has a lot of moving parts. Though, once you have her and her team set up, you’ll find yourself flying through content. Here’s the best Honkai Star Rail Firefly build to help you with doing just that.

Best Honkai Star Rail Firefly Build

Firefly is a 5-Star character from the Path of Destruction who uses the Fire element.

One of the Stellaron Hunter’s, Firefly also takes the form of a large mech known as SAM during battles. Let’s start with her Ultimate, Complete Combustion, which sees her transforming into SAM. This advances Firefly’s action by 100%, enhances her Basic Attack and Skill, and increases her Speed by 60.

On top of that, all damage dealt by her enhanced Basic Attack or Skill will have an increased Weakness Break Efficiency of 50% while simultaneously dealing 20% more Break damage. This is until her current action ends, anyway. Firefly remains in her Ultimate for a brief countdown before returning to her normal state, and by that point, she’ll likely have enough Energy to use her Ultimate again on her next turn.

While in Firefly’s Ultimate, you can then use her Enhanced Skill to restore her HP while also applying Fire Weakness to an opponent. This Weakness lasts for two turns and allows Firefly to simultaneously dish out plenty of Fire Damage, which fortunately scales off her Break Effect stats.

Firefly’s Technique is also interesting, allowing her to switch into free-cam outside of battle for a few seconds before launching herself at a targeted opponent. This, in my experience, has ended fights against standard enemies as quickly as they’ve started. It’s great fun!

Image credit: HoYoverse/VG247

Honkai Star Rail - Best Firefly Light Cone

5-Star Firefly Light Cones

The best 5-Star Light Cone for Firefly is, of course, her Signature: Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest. This increases her Break Effect by 60% when equipped, and when she deals Break Damage to an enemy, she will inflict Routed on them for two turns.

Those afflicted by Routed will receive 24% increased Break Damage from Firefly’s attacks, and their Speed is simultaneously lowered by 20%.

This is the best Light Cone available for Firefly for obvious reasons; it gives her an amazing amount of Break Effect and thus, allows her to deal even more damage to enemies. Though, the Light Cone is rare.

On the Fall of the Aeon is the next best 5-Star alternative for Firefly, and it’s a little easier to get your hands on. It increases Firefly’s attack by 8% when she attacks, stacking up to four times. When she then inflicts Weakness Break on a foe, her Damage will be increased by 12% for two turns. Of course, the more you Superimpose this Light Cone, the better it gets, so bear that in mind!

4-Star Firefly Light Cones

The best 4-Star Light Cone for Firefly is Indelible Promise. This one also helps raise Firefly’s Break Effect by 28%, and when she uses her Ultimate, her Crit. Rate will be increased by 15% for two turns.

It’s not the greatest Light Cone by any means, but it does give Firefly some much-needed additional Break Effect values which will be beneficial to her while you get your hands on one of her 5-Star Light Cones.

Image credit: HoYoverse/VG247

Honkai Star Rail - Best Firefly Relics

There’s only one Relic set suitable for Firefly in Honkai Star Rail, and that’s the Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge. This set provides the following:

Two-piece effect: Increases Break Effect by 16%.

Increases Break Effect by 16%. Four-piece effect: If the wearer’s Break Effect is 150% or higher, ignores 10% of the enemy’s DEF when dealing Break Damage. If the wearer’s Break Effect is 150% or higher, ignore an additional 15% of the enemy’s DEF when dealing Super Break Damage.

Anything that kits out Firefly with more Break Effect is what we want to see, but the fact that this set simultaneously affects the enemy’s DEF — so Firefly can do even more damage — is great.

An alternative is the Thief of Shooting Meteor Relic set, which does the following:

Two-piece effect: Increases Break Effect by 16%.

Increases Break Effect by 16%. Four-piece effect: Increases Break Effect by 16%. When the wearer inflicts Weakness Break, regenerate three Energy.

While this set of Relics does give Firefly some additional Break Effect, the additional Energy from the set’s second effect is relatively redundant given that Firefly is able to regenerate Energy very quickly without any assistance.

For the stats of your Relics, you want to keep an eye out for the following:

Body: Attack %

Attack % Feet: Speed

Ultimately, you want to provide Firefly with more Speed, Break Effect, and Attack % whenever possible. Once her Speed reaches the breakpoint, focus on Attack % and Break Effect only. We don’t care for other stats as Firefly is self-sufficient when it comes to Energy Regen and her HP, and we will have a healer to patch her up if it comes to it.

Honkai Star Rail - Best Firefly Ornaments

The best Ornament set for Firefly is Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern, which provides her with a 6% Speed increase. On top of that, her Break Effect will be increased by 40% for one turn if she targets an enemy with Fire Weakness.

Considering Firefly can force Fire Weakness on her opponents, she’ll be able to use the latter buff from the Ornaments consistently!

An alternative Relic set for Firefly is Talia: Kingdom of Banditry, which increases her Break Effect by 16%. If her Speed then reaches 145 or higher, she’ll gain an additional 20% boost to her Break Effect.

For the stats of your Ornaments, you want to keep an eye out for the following:

Sphere : Attack %

: Attack % Link Rope: Break Effect

Honkai Star Rail - Firefly Traces Priority

The order in which you should prioritise levelling up Firefly’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail, from highest to lowest, are as follows:

Ultimate

Skill

Talent

Basic Attack

We will be using Firefly’s Ultimate at any given opportunity, and she will launch most of her attacks while in it, so it’s important that we focus on leveling this first and foremost.

You can also put some levels into her Skill, given that the Enhance version of this is what you’ll be using the most while within Firefly’s Ultimate. This is what puts Fire Weakness on enemy targets while dishing out a significant amount of Damage that scales with Firefly’s Break Effect stats.

After that, focus on Firefly’s Talent, which reduces the amount of incoming Damage that Firefly actually takes while regenerating her Energy for her. Then, last but not least, put leftover resources into her Basic Attack.

Honkai Star Rail - Firefly Ascension Materials

The Ascensions Materials needed to get Firefly from level one to level 80 are as follows:

15x Tatters of Thought

15x Fragments of Impression

15x Shard of Desires

65x Raging Hearts

308000x Credits

Image credit: HoYoverse/VG247

Honkai Star Rail - Best Firefly Teams

The best Firefly team will always have the Harmony Trailblazer on it to help bolster Firefly’s kit, and fortunately for you, they’re a free character acquired during Honkai Star Rail’s Trailblaze Missions.

On top of the Trailblazer, you’ll want another support character who’s capable of amplifying Firefly even further, as well as a support character who’s able to keep the whole team alive. This is where Ruan Mei and Gallagher come into play, but there’s plenty of alternatives for the pair.

Firefly

Harmony Trailblazer

Ruan Mei

Gallagher

If you happen to have Ruan Mei, I would definitely recommend using her. She can boost the Weakness Break Efficiency and All-Type Res Pen of the entire team, meaning that both Firefly and the Trailblazer’s attacks will benefit from having her around. She’s also not bad at dealing damage herself, if you require it.

Gallagher can use his Skill to heal any allies in need, but really, you’ll be using him to attack with both his Basic Attack and Ultimate for the most part so you can preserve Skill Points for your other team members.

Instead of Gallagher, you can also opt for Lingsha - another Fire character who can heal - or Aventurine, who can keep the party shielded. All in all, though, you’ll find Gallagher the best fit for this team.

Is Firefly good in Honkai Star Rail?

Firefly is great in Honkai Star Rail, and one of the best Break Effect characters available provided you are willing to invest in her Break Effect stats and remember to pair her with Harmony Trailblazer. If you can get her first Eidolon - In Reddened Chrysalis, I Once Rest - even better, as this ignores 10% of the enemy’s DEF by default when using her Enhanced Skill.

If you already have Ruan Mei, Firefly is a no-brainer, as the rest of her best-in-slot team members are free-to-play friendly. She’s able to easily cycle through content, even without the most optimised of stats, so simply put, Firefly is amazing and well worth pulling for, if she ever returns to one of Honkai Star Rail’s banners.

For more on Honkai Star Rail, take a look at our Physical Trailblazer build, as well as our Fire Trailblazer build. Don’t neglect our Honkai Star Rail codes for some free Stellar Jade to warp with, too!