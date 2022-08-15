Surprise! Anime characters and Hitler dominate Tower of Fantasy's create-a-character library

Tower of Fantasy has been popping off in a major way since its launch last week, with the character creation standing out as a major plus for the waves of oncoming gamers exploring the world. Some of the more creatively-minded out there have even uploaded their customised looks to the in-game character lobby, which lets you dress up as well-known characters like Sasuke from Naruto, Jellal from Fairy Tail, and… Adolf Hiter.

As it stands right now, Hitler (we could be nice and say Charlie Chaplin) is among some of the most popular preset characters in the game. They’re currently ranked 13th among male characters and 41st overall at 5,209 favourites. This puts them above 2B from Nier Automata, Naruto, and Tanjiro from Demon Slayer.

Watch the hitler-less Tower of Fantasy launch trailer here.

What this means is that right now you at home — yes, you — can take on the world as arguably the world’s most evil man. I actually saw Hitler out in the wild in Tower of Fantasy. I sat and watched as he struggled to throw a water core at a Chowchow plant for around 3 minutes before storming off and fending off some hyenas. Let me tell you, you’ve not played Tower of Fantasy until you’ve seen the leader of the Third Reich do aerial combos in frozen time.

RIP to those whose favourite anime characters are less popular than Hitler.

There is, of course, a lot more to do in Tower of Fantasy than watch players cosplaying Hitler traverse the world of anime. You can look at Constellations through hidden telescopes dotted around the map, construct and use powerful relics, and collect a wide variety of weapons paired with far-less-horrible characters attached that you can dress up as.

For now, the Tower of Fantasy will have to wait and see what happens to anime Hitler. Will he slowly sink down the ranks into irrelevance like most of the anime characters us staff didn’t recognise? Will he maintain his position on page 2 of the most popular list, or god forbid, will he start to climb the ranks? We’ll have to wait and see.

