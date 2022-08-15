Tower of Fantasy Constellations: all smart telescope locations

Tower of Fantasy has been out for a few days now, which means we’ve been slowly trucking along the lands belong Hykros and finding all manner of puzzles and treasure. Constellations are one of the more illusive secrets hidden out there, as it requires players to find eleven telescopes out in the wild to collect them all.

To help you out, we’ve compiled the locations of all eleven smart telescopes here so you can find all 11 Tower of Fantasy constellations!

Check out the launch trailer for Tower of Fantasy here!

Tower of Fantasy constellation locations

Bootes

Bootes puzzle solution

You can find the Bootes constellation North-West of Cetus island in Navia, on the land near Ruin C-03. From the ruin, walk north towards the ocean until you find the telescope overlooking the water at the edge of the cliff.

Here's the location of the Bootes telescope on the map!

Draco

Draco puzzle solution

To find the Draco constellation, make your way to the cliffs at the south end of Raincaller Island in Navia. Here, you’ll find a giant red tower with a satellite on top of it. Walk south of this tower, and you should find the telescope overlooking the cliff edge.

Here's the location of the Draco telescope on the map!

Lepus

Lepus puzzle solution

For the Lepus constellation, make your way to the enemy camp west of ruin C-02 in Navia. Once you reach the large red tower, walk past it headed west towards the lake. At the cliff edge, you’ll find your telescope.

Here's the location of the Lepus telescope on the map!

Pegasus

Pegasus puzzle solution

Start at the Omnium tower in the Crown Mines, then walk directly south. There, overlooking the massive crashed ship, you’ll find the Pegasus constellation.

Here's the location of the Pegasus telescope on the map!

Virgo

Virgo puzzle solution

For the Virgo constellation, you’ll need to head to the small island at the South east corner of the Crown Mines, just below The Lumina. Once there, climb up to the top of the rock and walk to the ledge overlooking the training module on the beach below. You’ll find the telescope there.

Here's the location of the Virgo telescope on the map!

Aquarius

Acquarius puzzle solution

To find the Aquarius constellation puzzle, you want to make your way on top of the giant stone cliff over the Lucia world boss in the Crown Mines. To get there, start at the small stronghold West of Lucia, and then walk east, From here, you should easily be able to climb onto the large rock that runs over Lucia’s head. Walk all the way to its Eastern edge, then the telescope is all yours.

Here's the location of the Acquarius telescope on the map!

Taurus

Taurus puzzle solution

The Taurus constellation can be found all the way at the top of Area 4, south of Parliament in the Crown Mines. Start at The Lab spacerift and run on over to Area 4, then start climbing. There are a number of pipes that you can use to make your way up, just remember to equip your jetpack relic before you start.

Once you’ve made it to the roof, walk over to the northern side overlooking Parliament, and you should find the telescope there.

Here's the location of the Taurus telescope on the map!

Leo

Leo puzzle solution

(Since it’s not possible to reveal the map yet for the Warren Snow Fields, all constellations in this region will come with several images to guide you through).

For the Leo constellation, start off at the fjord cliff spacerift in the Warren Snowfield. From there, ride directly East until you reach a cliff edge. Here, you should be able to find the telescope!

(see circled) The location of the Leo telescope from the fjord cliff spacerift.

Capricorn

Capricorn puzzle solution

To reach the capricorn constellation, start at the Warren Snow Peak space rift.

You want to start heading forward up this icy hill.

From here, ride East until you see a Singularity Rock statue. Head to this statue, then walk just east of it towards the cliff face. You should find the telescope here!

Once you see the Singularity Rock, rush towards it to find the telescope nearby!

Pisces

Pisces puzzle solution

Once again, start at the Warren Snow Peak space rift in the Waren Snow Fields. This time, head south down the peak past a Chow Chow until you see a giant ice arch overhead. Use your jetpack to ascend up this arch, then climb up the ice wall to the East. Here, overlooking the path you’ve just taken, is the Pisces constellation.

From the spacerift, this is where you want to go.

Libra

Libra puzzle solution

For this final Libra constellation location, you’ll have to head back into the Warren Snow Fields. However, we don’t recommend starting there. Instead, start off at the very north point of the Crown Mines past the mountain. This location borders the Warren Snow Fields, and is very close to the telescope.

Start here, at the border between Crown Mines and Warren Snowfield.

From the location indicated above, jump down to the giant metal machine sticking out of the cliff facing towards the Warren Snow Fields.

(See arrow) This is the machine you're looking for!

Just north of this giant machine, on an icy platform below, you’ll find the final telescope!

(see circled) The location of the Libra telescope, by a small rock.

That concludes our guide on all the Tower of Fantasy constellation locations! For more guides, check out our pieces on how to change the in-game language in Tower of Fantasy, as well as our Tower of Fantasy codes page.