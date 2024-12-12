Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League might be nearly done, but Goat Simulator 3 is picking up the baton of open-world superhero antics

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, as misguided as its development was, wasn't completely terrible and even ended up reaching four seasons of completely free post-launch content. Now, with pretty funny timing, Goat Simulator 3 is promising much of the same, but less complicated.

Okay, maybe both games are barely similar, but both are offering super-powered romps through cities doomed to be destroyed. In the case of Goat Simulator 3, however, I'm fairly sure players are the ones meant to cause all the chaos instead of a supervillain's colorful goons.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Announced today, December 12, by Coffee Stain, Goat Simulator 3's Super Duper Pack DLC is out now alongside a free update that allows players to save "up to 50 unique gear sets in the customization menu." Before we get into the full details, check out the trailer below:

The Super Duper Pack DLC is selling for £6.69/$7.99 at the time of writing. It includes "20 new gears, 6 with abilities, 6 new instincts, and 2 new playable goats." As you can see in the trailer, there are also a bunch of different 'setups' that present the playable goats as all sorts of superhero archetypes, though I must admit most of them look pretty villainous. Is that a robot goat? What about the goat made of rocks? One doesn't even look like a goat and is just some tree trunk thing with two legs! I don't fully know what I'm looking at here, but it looks far more inspired than a DC-themed looter shooter or whatever the hell Gotham Knights was.

In any case, Goat Simulator 3 seems to have enjoyed quite a bit of success since it launched in late 2022, with a Steam release happening earlier this year. While the original game felt, in my humble opinion, like little more than an overblown joke, Goat Simulator 3 actually has a lot to offer and feels like the perfect video game to get a non-gamer to play something before moving on to more serious affairs. Plus it's had some cool DLC this year.

Cheap potshots aside, I must also admit I'm sort of enticed by Suicide Squad's likely final season, as Deathstroke is by far the coolest post-launch addition to the game. He's not cooler than a demon goat though.