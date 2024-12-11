What are the best places to fish in Fisch?

The vast and varied world of the Roblox experience Fisch is a lot bigger than it first looks when you land on Moosewood at the start of your adventure.

With a wide range of different locations to choose from, all with their own Bestiaries and fish, it can be tough to tell where’s best to spend your time.

You can also get pretty much everywhere as soon as you start Fisch, but some places are much better suited to newbies, while others can only be enjoyed to their full potential by experienced anglers.

Here are the best places to fish in Fisch for new players, mid-game power-levelers and end-game money farmers.

The clam island off Roslit

For low-level players, the unique clam reef off the coast of Roslit Bay is easily one of the best places to fish.

Clams are easy to catch with any kind of rod, but even though they don’t sell for very much themselves, they contain a bonus chance at getting different kinds of pearls. Some of the pearls, which show up relatively frequently, sell for thousands of C$ on their own.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Catching clams is a very easy way to start getting Legendary and Mythical level payouts, without resorting to catching tough, elusive Mythical fish - which can be very tough with an early-game rod.

To find the clam island, go to Roslit Bay docks, then head through the hamlet towards the pond. On the left of the pond, just out to sea, there’s a small island with a sandbank where you can catch clams.

Ancient Isle

One of the newest areas in Fisch, the Ancient Isle, is home to all sorts of rare and valuable fish, as well as lucrative items.

There’s a fun and varied bestiary to collect, including a few Legendary and Mythical fish to chase down. However, you also have a really good chance of catching Meg’s Teeth and Meg’s Spine. These are crafting resources which can be used with Magic Thread in the Ancient Archives to make your own rods; but most early and mid-game players won’t have access to that.

You can sell these items for a good payout, while also exploring a brilliant location.

The best spot to choose is next to the waterfall that drops into the sea, since this gives you a chance at the full Isle’s Bestiary.

Forsaken Shores Pond

Another relatively new area that’s more in the old style of Fisch locations, the Forsaken Shores has a freshwater pond with a waterfall where you can catch some great money-making fish.

When it was first released, the Captain’s Goldfish pretty much broke the in-game economy. It sold for twice as much as it does now and also had regular abundances which made it very easy to track down.

Unfortunately you can’t farm Captain’s Goldfish to that extent anymore, but they’re still relatively easy to lure in, catch and sell off for a tidy profit. Just make sure you’re fishing inside the waterfall in the pond as that’s where it spawns.

Here you’re also close to where you can fix Treasure Maps, should you dredge any up at the same time.

Vertigo

Vertigo is an area with a limited Bestiary, but a couple of good prizes for mid-game anglers looking not as much for money, but XP to level up.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Because there are relatively few fish to catch in Vertigo, you can regularly reel in the Rubber Ducky, which nets you a massive 800XP, allowing you to shoot up in levels if you’re close to unlocking a new boat or rod.

Strange Whirlpool

While we’re on the subject of Vertigo, it’s also worth fishing in the Strange Whirlpool outside as a matter of urgency. To complete the Vertigo Bestiary and gain access to The Depths, you need to catch the incredibly elusive Isonade.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

This can only be caught by fishing in the Strange Whirlpool without going in, and will take a very long time to track down, so it’s worth investigating as soon as you feel up to the challenge.

Not only this though, fishing in the Strange Whirlpool also lets you fill out your Open Ocean Bestiary, which is somewhere you might not find yourself fishing very often as you flit between more exciting locations.

Snowcap Cave

Finally, for high-level players, you can often find big groups of experienced anglers in the Snowcap Cave, just by the outlet which leads out into the sea. You can find the Snowcap Cave on Snowcap Island, on the opposite side of the island to the docks.

This isn’t for any fish that are native to Snowcap, but because the cave is the easiest place by far to catch the extremely expensive Colossal Squid. Every Squid you land can net in excess of 5000C$, and they show up relatively frequently here.

The giant squid is very difficult to catch and should only really be attempted if you’ve got a high-level rod with a lot of Luck, Control and Resilience.

