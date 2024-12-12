Ahead of The Game Awards, Mafia: The Old Country appears to have had its release window leaked via a pesky YouTube ad

With not long to go until it shows up at 2024's edition of The Game Awards tonight, it looks like Mafia: The Old Country is the latest addition to the ever-growing list of games which've had things leak just prior to a big showcase. A fresh trailer for the Cosa Nostra adventure has seemigly popped up online early, via an ad.

In case you missed it, The Old Country was revealed right at the end of Gamescom Opening Night Live this year, with a teaser trailer offering a taste of the game's depiction of the criminal underworld in 1900s Sicily.

It's set to follow that up with a showing at The Game Awards today, but it appears that, thanks to a rogue YouTube ad, people have gotten a look at what we could well be seeing tonight earlier than anticipated.

A Twitter user has shared this apparent ad on the platform, via the timeless medium of them filming their monitor like your grandma trying to help your troubleshoot why she's unable to log into her laptop, although with slightly more gamerish/rave sceney mood lighting.

MAFIA OLD COUNTRY SUMMER 2025!!! pic.twitter.com/ylvbQygBE2 — Damon Andrews (@DJari2020) December 12, 2024

While it doesn't show much, the apparent Mafia ad does end by citing a release window of summer 2025 for The Old Country, which only promised to arrive at some point in 2025 the last time we saw it. So, assuming this leak doesn't turn out to be a load of bunk, it looks like we'll be learning that release window's narrowed to the hottest season later on today, when the game pops up at the great winter Keighleyfest.

Aside from that, there are some nice shots of old school guns being fired, some horseriding, and guys in white shirts getting in scraps. In other words, aside from a lack of old cars being crashed into things, it looks quite Mafia.

Let us know if you're keen to jump into Mafia: The Old Country when it arrives, and make sure to tune into all of our coverage of The Game Awards when it kicks off later today.