Good Mews, Pokémon TCG Pocket's Mythical Island expansion is set to offer new booster packs with a chance to grab everyone's favourite pink cat

Desperate for more content to drop in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Well, good news, a new expansion is dropping for it next week, featuring a new booster pack that'll give you a chance grab yourself a Mew.

As outlined in a fresh Tweet from the game's official account, this expansion is dubbed Mythical Island, and will be arriving on Tuesday December 17. "I kicked in a lot of doors to get this information to you. (Realistically, I asked REALLY nice and cried a little)," the TCG Pocket social person wrote.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As you can see in the trailer below, there'll be a bunch of new cards - with Mew, Aerodactyl, and Celebi are among the ex ones - up for grabs in the new Mythical Island booster pack, which will provide a nice fourth option for those who've already packed ten million Doduo (Doduos, Dodui, who knows?).

"The Mythical Island expansion features over 80 cards, including five new exciting Pokémon ex cards, five new Trainer cards, and gorgeous immersive cards ready to bring you into the wondrous world of Pokémon," reads the trailer's description.

There are also new binder and display board covers that include the scenery of the Mythical Island for you to grab, so you can send your little gang mythical animal slave gladiators off on a little holiday - or have them pretend they're on one, which seems more on brand for Pokemon's flavour of weird zookeeping, which gets a bit morally dubious if you think about it for more than five minutes.

Do the Pokemon enjoy being seemingly immortal beings that get enslaved and made to fight to the death in card colosseums? I don't know, but The Pokemon Company's also announced that TCG Pocket's now exceeded the 60 million download mark, so I'm not going to argue too much, as that's a lot of people to p**s off. It also includes me, so I'd be annoying myself, which is far too meta.

Anyway, let us know how excited you are about Mythical Island! Also, you can consult our huge array of helpful TCG Pocket guides for expert advice on things like getting started and assembling decks based around Pokemon ranging from Alakazam to Vileplume.