The Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail is good fun to use in battle. Their kit, which is accompanied by plenty of dancing and jovial music, is capable of dishing out both single-target and AoE damage, while their ultimate can buff the Break Effect of allies.

With the right Light Cone, Relics, and team, the Harmony Trailblazer can be quite the force in battle. They won’t perhaps be the most powerful character on your team, but they’ll certainly help any Break characters get through any battle. Here’s one of the best Harmony Trailblazer builds in Honkai Star Rail.

Best Honkai Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer Build

The Harmony Trailblazer is a 5-Star character that is, unsurprisingly, from the Path of Harmony. They deal Imaginary damage, and are a great addition to any team that is focusing on inflicting Weakness Break. Their kit sees them dishing out both single-target and AoE attacks, but their ultimate, which increases the Break Effect of their allies, is one of the best parts of their kit.

If you want to know the ins and outs of the Harmony Trailblazer’s kit — and what the priority order for your traces should be — take a look at our guide to the Harmony Trailblazer’s kit and traces first.

Additionally, here are all of the Harmony Trailblazer’s ascension materials, if you’re yet to level them up.

Best Harmony Trailblazer Light Cone

5-Star Harmony Trailblazer Light Cones

The best 5-Star Light Cone for the Harmony Trailblazer is, without a doubt, Past Self in the Mirror. This Light Cone has a multitude of benefits: it increases the wearer’s Break Effect by 60%, and after the wearer uses their ultimate, all allies' damage is increased by 24% for three turns.

On top of that, if the wearer’s Break Effect surpasses 150%, they will recover a skill point, and after each turn, they will regenerate 10 energy for all allies. The pros of using this Light Cone don’t end, and that’s why it’s not the easiest to get your hands on.

4-Star Harmony Trailblazer Light Cones

A great 4-Star Light Cone to consider for the Harmony Trailblazer is Memories of the Past. This not only improves the Trailblazer’s kit even further by providing an additional 28% Break Effect, but it will also have them regenerate 4 Energy when they attack.

Now, considering we need to have the Harmony Trailblazer’s ultimate up wherever possible, and their skill — which you want to use most often — is an attack, they’ll reap the benefits of this Light Cone with ease.

3-Star Harmony Trailblazer Light Cones

A 3-Star Light Cone you can kit the Harmony Trailblazer out with is Meshing Cogs. It won’t do anything for their Break Effect or damage output, but it will regenerate 4 Energy — once per turn — whenever the Trailblazer is attacked.

Best Harmony Trailblazer Relics

The best Relics for Harmony Trailblazer are part of the Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations set. This set provides the following:

Two-piece effect: Increases Break Effect by 16%.

Four-piece effect: When the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally, all allies’ Break Effect is increased by 30% for two turns. Does not stack.

Alternatively, the below set of Relics — Thief of Shooting Meteor — will do the job!

Two-piece effect: Increases Break Effect by 16%.

Four-piece effect: When the wearer inflicts Weakness Break on an enemy, regenerates three Energy.

When it comes to the substats of your Relics, it depends on which of the below Ornaments you have opted for. If you choose Talia: Kingdom of Banditry, I recommend prioritising speed stats until your Trailblazer can comfortably reach a speed of 145. Then, prioritise Break Effect.

If you’re instead using Forge of Kalpagni Lantern, you can focus on Break Effect stats, and later, HP% or DEF%.

Best Harmony Trailblazer Ornaments

Talia: Kingdom of Banditry increases the wearer’s Break Effect by 16%. If the wearer’s speed reaches 145 or higher, their Break Effect increases by an additional 20%.

Alternatively, and especially if you’re pairing the Harmony Trailblazer up with Firefly, you can try the Forge of Kalpagni Lantern set. This set increases the wearer’s speed by 6%, and if the Trailblaze attacks an enemy with Fire weakness, their Break Effect is increased by 40% for one turn.

Considering Firefly applies Fire weakness to all enemies while in her ultimate, Forge of Kalpagni Lantern is the better set for the Harmony Trailblazer if you’re running both of them together.

For the substats of your Ornaments, you ideally want Break Effect and Energy Regen Rate.

Best Harmony Trailblazer Teams

The best Harmony Trailblazer team, more often than not, will include Firefly. Firefly is a 5-Star character that dishes out ridiculous amounts of Weakness Break, and forces all opponents to have a Fire weakness, which is fortunately her element.

Firefly synergises particularly well with the Harmony Trailblazer given how they can easily buff Firefly’s Break output, making light work of plenty of enemies. That said, other damage dealers that will benefit from the Harmony Trailblazer’s kit are Rappa and Boothill.

As for your supporting characters, Ruan Mei is a no-brainer for this team composition. She buffs Weakness Break and damage output with both her skill and her ultimate, meaning that she can enhance both Firefly and the Trailblazer’s capabilities.

To keep everyone patched up in battle, while also bringing some additional Weakness Break to the table, we have Gallagher. His skill can heal up any allies in a pinch, his ultimate dishes out AoE damage, and he can make use of the fact that Firefly afflicts Fire weakness on all foes, given that that’s also his element.

Gallagher can also be swapped for 5-Star character, Lingsha, who is similarly capable of dishing out Fire damage and healing up allies. Her ultimate also sees enemies receiving additional Break damage from allies for two turns.

Harmony Trailblazer

Firefly

Ruan Mei

Lingsha or Gallagher

This team, of course, requires you to have both Firefly and Ruan Mei from Honkai Star Rail’s past banners, and thus, isn’t the most free-to-play friendly. That said, players can consider swapping Firefly for Himeko, who is a little more accessible given that she is part of the game’s permanent banner.

Is the Harmony Trailblazer good in Honkai Star Rail?

The Harmony Trailblazer is great in Honkai Star Rail, and they’re essential to any Break team. For example, you could easily run them alongside a range of characters, but characters like Firefly won’t perform half as well without the Trailblazer on their team.

That said, you still want to make sure you’re accompanying the Trailblazer with powerful, Break-inflicting characters to make the most of them. Given that their ultimate buffs the Break Effect of allies, we ideally want allies who’ll utilise this, and fortunately for you, there’s a lot of them.

