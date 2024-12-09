Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Secret of Secrets: How to get the Sistine Chapel safe code

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s Secret of Secrets mystery eases you into the action game’s puzzle-solving mechanics with some logic, but depending on how thoroughly you search the office, the Sistine Chapel safe code might elude you. Secret of Secrets also has a little joke at the end that, if you’re working on another quest at the same time, may also be a little confusing.

Our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Secret of Secrets guide walks you through how to find the Sistine Chapel safe code and what you get once you have it.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Secret of Secrets solution

If you’re just looking for new quests or ways to get adventure points, you can start Secret of Secrets as soon as you get your Vatican costume. From the main courtyard outside the library, head west and go through the passageway. Hang a left into the Vatican Gardens, and take the very long path to the Borgia Gardens. Go straight ahead, hop over the railing, and go into exhibit room. Turn right, go up the stairs, and grab Nicoletti’s Letter off the table near the typewriter. This gets you a few points and starts the quest properly.

If you’re pursuing the mystery of the missing delivery boy, go into the Sistine Chapel proper, and speak with Sister Catherine. She’s sitting down, on your right.

Anyway, Nicoletti’s letter tells you to trust the stars and the saints, specifically, Paul and Peter, statuettes of whom are nearby. In the middle of the room is a desk. Open the drawer, and take out the planetary chart.

The note says Peter before Paul, so start with Peter. His statue is in front of the desk. Pick it up, and turn it over to see the marks underneath. Remember those or take a screenshot, and then do the same with Paul’s statue, which is next to the safe. There’s also a statue of Saint Anthony, that you can pick up, but he has no special bottom marks.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Sistine Chapel safe code

Compare the marks on Peter and Paul’s statuettes to the planet symbols on the chart. You’ll notice Peter’s two marks don’t show up, and since the chart doesn’t assign a number to Pluto, the only option for these two is that they stand for four. The Pauline symbols are for Mercury and Neptune, one and seven.

So, the Sistine Chapel safe code and the solution to the Secret of Secrets mystery is: 4417. The symbol order is reversed on Paul’s statue, as you’re holding it upside down – hence the symbol being wrong way ‘round.

Input the code, and you’ll get an Adventure Book that helps Indy restore health faster, 100 Adventure Points, and a fake book. Poor Nicoletti got fooled. The fake book goes in Indy’s hand like a tool, but you can’t actually do anything with it other than bludgeon a Blackshirt and get murdered in return. Best to just leave this one here.

If you're curious what others - us, we mean us - think about Indy's latest adventure, check out our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review, where we praise MachineGames' take on George Lucas' pulpy adventures and Troy Baker's interpretation of the character, which was never meant to sound like Harrison Ford.