Watch The Game Awards 2024 here

Hello there. 2024's got one last sting in its tail when it comes to big games showcases, and that sting is this year's edition of The Game Awards - the ice spike to the fireball of Summer Game Fest in terms of level three mage Geoff Keighley's showcase spellbook. Gamescom ONL is his lightning zap, I guess.

So, here's where you can watch The Game Awards 2024, to get your December fix of video games stuff on a stage.

You can watch The Game Awards 2024 on December 12 or in the early hours of December 13, via the video above when the show airs airs. It's set to kick off at 12:30AM BST for UK folks, which is in the early hours of Dec 13, while for US folks it'll be in the evening of Dec 12, at 7:30PM ET and 4:30PM PT.

Seriously, just click play right there when the time hits where you are - the TGAs website also lists times for a few other parts of the world, so maybe check that out if we've not mentioned where you are above - and let the video games wash over you. I'm sure you'll still enjoy them if you're sitting staring at your computer screen at 2AM.

What'll you be seeing during it, you ask? Well, we know for sure there'll be a performance from Fortnite legend Snoop Dogg, and that's what we're all here for, right? No, but seriously, there are a few thing which've been confirmed to be showing up.

It Takes Two developer Hazelight Studios is set to reveal its next game via a Josef Fares cameo, Mafia: The Old Country is getting a follow-up to its reveal back in August at Gamescom, and Borderlands 4 is getting a new trailer with gameplay. Randy Pitchford's been doing some tweets about that last one.

Meanwhile, Palworld will be showing up in some capacity, there'll be a bit of Dying Light: The Beast, and a look at Warframe's 1999 update. Hunt: Showdown will also be there with something called Post Malone's Murder Circus, just is case the D-O-G-G isn't enough musical madness for you.

So, there you go, take it all in, and make sure to check out all the coverage of this year's Game Awards we'll have going up.