Sony confirms interest in acquiring Elden Ring developer FromSoftware's parent company, and wishes everyone would stop making it talk about this stuff

Here's a fresh development in the ongoing saga regarding whether Bloodborne, and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware's parent company Kadokawa Corporation and Sony will put an Elden Ring on it. Sony itself has officially confirmed it's interested in such a takeover, and told everyone it'd really appreciate not having to do any more talking about it until it's ready.

A report from Reuters in late November was the first time we heard about this deal possibly coming together. Kadokawa then confirming it had recieved interest from the megacorp behind PlayStation, and adding that no decision had been made as to whether it would accept a takeover.

Now, as translated by VGC, Sony has broken its silence on the matter in a report from Yahoo Japan.

"It’s true that we have made an initial statement of intent," Sony said when asked about plans to acquire Kadokawa, adding: "We would appreciate it if you would allow us to refrain from further comment."

So, there you go. That's literally it, pretty much just a 'yep, we've taken an initial step in the direction of doing the thing, now please kindly stop making us say things about this topic'.

Given these talks are still ongoing as far as we know at this point, it's not too surprising to see both sides staying fairly tight lipped for now. After all, neither probably wants any potential marriage to be knocked on the head or made more difficult to negotiate by someone saying something that annoys the other party at this stage.

While there's not been much other info about this possible takeover of Kadokawa by Sony so far, a report from Bushun (thanks, Automaton) recently claimed that some employees at the former would welcome such a move, due to unhappiness with current Kadokawa president and CEO Takeshi Natsuno's adminstration.

As we pointed out in our story on the initial report on these talks, if Sony were to buy Kadokawa, it wouldn't just be getting FromSoft. Danganronpa developer Spike Chunsoft, Octopath Traveler co-developer Acquire, and RPG Maker developer Gotcha Gotcha Games are also under Kadokawa's umbrella. There'd also be repercussions from an anime and manga perspective, given that's another huge part of what Kadokawa does, as we wrote about here.