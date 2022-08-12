Tower of Fantasy Relics Explained: How to use and get new Relics

Tower of Fantasy is the latest MMORPG to grace the scene. Bearing striking similarities to Genshin Impact, the new RPG from Level Infinite - subsidiary of Tencent Games - whisks players away to a fantasy and sci-fi infused alien world. It's lush, but danger lurks.

Take a look at the world of Tower of Fantasy here.

Of course, with this alien world being on the brink of catastrophe, it's your job to step in and be a hero for its inhabitants. To do this, not only are you going to need powerful weapons or even stronger Simulacrum, but you'll also want to recruit the use of Relics.

Relics are useful tools and gadgets that can make travel and combat much easier. Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about Relics, including how to get them and use them, in Tower of Fantasy.

What are Relics in Tower of Fantasy?

Relics, in Tower of Fantasy, are useful tools and gadgets for combat and exploration. For example, the jetpack will likely be one of the first Relics you collect, and this particular tool makes travelling to and from high distances quicker.

Yeah, I made Shiro fly to their death for this screenshot. Sorry.

While you'll find that Relics will serve one purpose, either to aid in combat or help with exploring, there are also two levels of Relic: SR and SSR. SR Relics are more common, while SRR Relics are rarer, but more powerful.

How do I use Relics in Tower of Fantasy?

First things first, because Relics can serve one of two purposes - assisting with combat or exploration - it's worth setting up some preset Relic combinations. You can only equip two Relics at a time, and there's plenty to choose from (once you've unlocked them).

With that in mind, you should determine a preset Relic combinations for combat, using gadgets like the Hologram Projector or Drone as an example. Then, you should also determine a combination for exploration. You'll no doubt want this to feature your Jetpack initially, and the Missile Barrage too, but you can change this later.

In the Deploy menu, you can check your combination of Relics.

You can switch Relic combinations whenever necessary, but do keep in mind that you can't switch them during combat, so think ahead! You'll also be able to use the Relics whenever while they're equipped, but they do each have cooldown times that you'll want to bear in mind, as some can be quite lengthy.

How do I get new Relics in Tower of Fantasy?

Initially, some Relics will be given to you as you progress with Tower of Fantasy's story, such as the Jetpack and Missile Barrage. They'll be necessary to complete certain objectives, so you won't miss out on them.

You can also unlock new Relics by earning more Exploration Points. These are earnt by simply exploring the world of Tower of Fantasy. As you get to know more regions and make your way through them, your Exploration percentage will increase, and you'll earn new items as a reward; these include Relics.

For example, once your Exploration Points for Astra reach 700, you'll unlock the Magnetic Storm Relic. Reaching 660 Exploration Points for Navia unlocks the Magentic Pulse Relic, and so forth. You can check your progress by opening up the Map and selecting the Region in the lower right-hand corner.

The Magnetic Pulse can be unlocked by exploring Navia.

You'll also be able to explore Ruins in Tower of Fantasy, and sometimes, the rewards that these hide include Relics! Aside from that, the only other way of obtaining more Relics is to buy them using Relic Fragments, which you can gather by defeating World Bosses.

That's all for Relics in Tower of Fantasy. For more, don't forget to check out how to reveal the world map so your exploration is unhindered, and also take a look at how each currency works in Tower of Fantasy and how to get more of it!