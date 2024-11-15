Roblox Fisch: All fish locations

There are dozens of fish to discover in the varied acquatic world of the Roblox game, Fisch. From classic freshwater sport fish like Carp and Trout to the humongous Giant Squid and enigmatic Spectral Serpent, there are so many amazing sights to see as you travel from island to island, finding secret areas along the way.

If you need some help catching any of these elusive fish, then be sure to check out our Fisch codes page, where you can get resource boosts and instant catches.

All Fish locations:

Junk:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location: Seaweed Trash Everywhere Driftwood Trash Everywhere Boot Trash Everywhere Rock Trash “Rocky bodies of water” Stalactite Trash Desolate Deep Bone Trash Brine Pool Log Trash Washed up on beaches and in the ocean Ice Trash Frozen bodies of water on Snowcap Island Tire Trash “Cheap bodies of water” Basalt Trash Inside Rosalit Volcano, requires Magma Rod Fungal Cluster Trash On Mushgrove Swamp Island

Special:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location: Bait Crate Uncommon Everywhere Quality Bait Crate Rare Everywhere Common Crate Uncommon Everywhere Carbon Crate Rare Everywhere Enchant Relic Relic Everywhere Treasure Map Relic Everywhere

Moosewood:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location: Anchovy Common In the sea near the docks Bream Common Moosewood Pond Largemouth Bass Common Moosewood Pond Red Snapper Common In the sea Sockeye Salmon Common In the sea Trout Common Moosewood Pond Carp Uncommon Moosewood Pond Goldfish Uncommon Moosewood Pond Yellowfin Tuna Uncommon In the sea around the island Eel Unusual In the sea at night Flounder Unusual In the sea near the docks (often given as an Angler quest) Pike Unusual Moosewood Pond Snook Unusual In the sea near the docks Whiptail Catfish Legendary Moosewood Pond at night Whisker Bill Mythical In the sea around the island

Rosalit Bay:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location: Chub Common Rosalit Pond Minnow Common Rosalit Pond during the day Perch Common Rosalit Pond Blue Tang (Dory) Uncommon Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse) Butterfly Fish Uncommon Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse) Clownfish (Nemo) Uncommon Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse) Pumpkinseed Uncommon Rosalit Pond Angelfish Unusual Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse) Pufferfish Unusual Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse) Yellow Boxfish Unusual Rosalit Coral Reef during the day (between the hamlet and lighthouse) Ribbon Eel Unusual Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse) Squid Unusual In the sea by the docks at night Alligator Gar Rare Rosalit Pond (look for “abundances” message) Arapaima Rare Rosalit Pond (look for “abundances” message) Suckermouth Catfish Rare “Near the seaweed of Rosalit Bay’s Pond” Axolotl Legendary Rosalit Pond Dumbo Octopus Legendary Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse) Manta Ray Mythical Rosalit Coral Reef at night (between the hamlet and lighthouse)

Rosalit Volcano:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location: Magma Tang Uncommon Requires Magma Rod Ember Perch Unusual Requires Magma Rod Ember Snapper Unusual Requires Magma Rod Pyrogrub Rare Requires Magma Rod Volcanic Geode Rare Requires Magma Rod Obsidian Salmon Legendary Requires Magma Rod Obsidian Swordfish Mythical Requires Magma Rod

Sunstone Island:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location: Glassfish Common In the Sea around the docks and island Sweetfish Common In the Sea around the docks and island - often given as an Angler quest Chinfish Uncommon In the Sea around the docks and island Longtail Bass Uncommon In the Sea around the docks and island Red Tang Uncommon In the Sea around the docks and island Trumpetfish Unusual In the Sea around the docks and island during the day Mahi Mahi Rare In the Sea around the docks and island Napoleonfish Rare In the Sea around the docks and island during the day Sunfish Legendary In the Sea around the docks and island during the day Wiifish Legendary In the Sea around the docks and island during the day Voltfish Mythical In the Sea around the docks and island at night

Terrapin Island:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location: Gudgeon Common In the sea around the island Smallmouth Bass Common In the sea around the island Walleye Uncommon In the sea on the eastern side the island White Bass Uncommon In the sea around the island during the day Chinook Salmon Unusual In the sea around the island Redeye Bass Unusual In the sea around the island during the day King Oyster Rare Cage fishing Gold Smallmouth Bass Legendary In the sea around the island during the day Olm Legendary At the back of the small cave on the eastern side of the island Sea Turtle Mythical In the sea around the island

Mushgrove Swamp:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location: Swamp Bass Common Mushgrove Swamp White Perch Common Mushgrove Swamp Bowfin Uncommon Mushgrove Swamp at night Grey Carp Uncommon Mushgrove Swamp Swamp Scallop Unusual Cage fishing Marsh Gar Rare Mushgrove Swamp Mushgrove Crab Rare Cage fishing Catfish Rare Mushgrove Swamp at night Alligator Legendary Mushgrove Swamp at night Handfish Mythical Mushgrove Swamp

Snowcap Mountains:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location: Bluegill Common Pond in Upper Snowcap Grayling Common Pond in Upper Snowcap Herring Common In the sea around the island Pollock Common In the sea around the docks Red Drum Common In the sea around the island Arctic Char Uncommon In the sea around the island Blackfish Uncommon Pond in Upper Snowcap at night Burbot Uncommon Pond in Upper Snowcap Glacier Pike Unusual Pond in Upper Snowcap Lingcod Unusual Snowcap cave at the “water-side entrance” which leads to the sea Skipjack Tuna Unusual In the sea around the island Sturgeon Rare In the sea around the island Pond Emperor Legendary Pond in Upper Snowcap Glacierfish Mythical Snowcap Cave at night Ringle Mythical In the sea around the island at night

Forsaken Shores:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location: Corsair Grouper Common In the sea around the island Mako Shark Common In the sea around the island Buccaneer Barracuda Uncommon Forsaken Coral Reef at night Galleon Goliath Uncommon In the sea around the island during the day Cutlass Fish Unusual Forsaken Coral Reef during the day Scurvy Sailfish Unusual In the sea close to the island’s rocky shore at night Cursed Eel Rare In the sea around the island at night Reefrunner Snapper Rare Forsaken Coral Reef during the day Shipwreck Barracuda Legendary In the sea around the island at night Captain’s Goldfish Mythical Under the waterfall in the Forsaken Shores Pond Golden Seahorse Mythical In the sea around Forsaken Shores during the day

Keepers Altar:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location: Pale Tang Uncommon Drop down onto the rocks on the left as you enter to reach the water level and fish off the side Bluefish Unusual Same as Pale Tang but during the day Keepers Guardian Rare Same as Pale Tang Lapisjack Rare Same as Pale Tang Umbral Shark Legendary Same as Pale Tang but at night

Desolate Deep:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location: Slate Tuna Common In the water inside Desolate Deep Horseshoe Crab Common In the water inside Desolate Deep, can be caught with regular rods as well as cages Coral Geode Uncommon In the water inside Desolate Deep Phantom Ray Uncommon In the water inside Desolate Deep at night Cockatoo Squid Unusual In the water inside Desolate Deep at night Rockstar Hermit Crab Unusual In the water inside Desolate Deep with both rods and cages Banditfish Rare In the water inside Desolate Deep Midnight Axolotl Legendary In the water inside Desolate Deep at night Barbed Shark Legendary In the water inside Desolate Deep Emperor Jellyfish Mythical In the water inside Desolate Deep Sea Mine Mythical Cage Fishing

Brine Pool:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location: Gazerfish Common In the Brine Pool during the day. Requires Reinforced Rod Brine Shrimp Uncommon In the Brine Pool during the day. Requires Reinforced Rod Globe Jellyfish Unusual Requires Reinforced Rod Dweller Catfish Rare Requires Reinforced Rod Brine Phantom Legendary In the Brine Pool at night. Requires Reinforced Rod Spectral Serpent Mythical In the Brine Pool at night. Requires Reinforced Rod

Vertigo:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location: Night Shrimp Common Vertigo Dip (ironically) during the day Spiderfish Common Vertigo Dip Twilight Eel Uncommon Vertigo Dip Fangborn Gar Unusual Vertigo Dip Abyssacuda Rare Vertigo Dip Voidfin Mahi Rare Vertigo Dip Rubber Duck Legendary Vertigo Dip Isonade Mythical Fish in the Strange Whirlpool without going inside

