Roblox Fisch: All fish locations

Here's where to find every variety of fish in every area of the Roblox game, Fisch!

There are dozens of fish to discover in the varied acquatic world of the Roblox game, Fisch. From classic freshwater sport fish like Carp and Trout to the humongous Giant Squid and enigmatic Spectral Serpent, there are so many amazing sights to see as you travel from island to island, finding secret areas along the way.

If you need some help catching any of these elusive fish, then be sure to check out our Fisch codes page, where you can get resource boosts and instant catches.

All Fish locations:

Junk:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location:
Seaweed Trash Everywhere
Driftwood Trash Everywhere
Boot Trash Everywhere
Rock Trash “Rocky bodies of water”
Stalactite Trash Desolate Deep
Bone Trash Brine Pool
Log Trash Washed up on beaches and in the ocean
Ice Trash Frozen bodies of water on Snowcap Island
Tire Trash “Cheap bodies of water”
Basalt Trash Inside Rosalit Volcano, requires Magma Rod
Fungal Cluster Trash On Mushgrove Swamp Island

Special:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location:
Bait Crate Uncommon Everywhere
Quality Bait Crate Rare Everywhere
Common Crate Uncommon Everywhere
Carbon Crate Rare Everywhere
Enchant Relic Relic Everywhere
Treasure Map Relic Everywhere

Moosewood:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location:
Anchovy Common In the sea near the docks
Bream Common Moosewood Pond
Largemouth Bass Common Moosewood Pond
Red Snapper Common In the sea
Sockeye Salmon Common In the sea
Trout Common Moosewood Pond
Carp Uncommon Moosewood Pond
Goldfish Uncommon Moosewood Pond
Yellowfin Tuna Uncommon In the sea around the island
Eel Unusual In the sea at night
Flounder Unusual In the sea near the docks (often given as an Angler quest)
Pike Unusual Moosewood Pond
Snook Unusual In the sea near the docks
Whiptail Catfish Legendary Moosewood Pond at night
Whisker Bill Mythical In the sea around the island

Rosalit Bay:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location:
Chub Common Rosalit Pond
Minnow Common Rosalit Pond during the day
Perch Common Rosalit Pond
Blue Tang (Dory) Uncommon Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse)
Butterfly Fish Uncommon Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse)
Clownfish (Nemo) Uncommon Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse)
Pumpkinseed Uncommon Rosalit Pond
Angelfish Unusual Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse)
Pufferfish Unusual Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse)
Yellow Boxfish Unusual Rosalit Coral Reef during the day (between the hamlet and lighthouse)
Ribbon Eel Unusual Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse)
Squid Unusual In the sea by the docks at night
Alligator Gar Rare Rosalit Pond (look for “abundances” message)
Arapaima Rare Rosalit Pond (look for “abundances” message)
Suckermouth Catfish Rare “Near the seaweed of Rosalit Bay’s Pond”
Axolotl Legendary Rosalit Pond
Dumbo Octopus Legendary Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse)
Manta Ray Mythical Rosalit Coral Reef at night (between the hamlet and lighthouse)

Rosalit Volcano:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location:
Magma Tang Uncommon Requires Magma Rod
Ember Perch Unusual Requires Magma Rod
Ember Snapper Unusual Requires Magma Rod
Pyrogrub Rare Requires Magma Rod
Volcanic Geode Rare Requires Magma Rod
Obsidian Salmon Legendary Requires Magma Rod
Obsidian Swordfish Mythical Requires Magma Rod

Sunstone Island:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location:
Glassfish Common In the Sea around the docks and island
Sweetfish Common In the Sea around the docks and island - often given as an Angler quest
Chinfish Uncommon In the Sea around the docks and island
Longtail Bass Uncommon In the Sea around the docks and island
Red Tang Uncommon In the Sea around the docks and island
Trumpetfish Unusual In the Sea around the docks and island during the day
Mahi Mahi Rare In the Sea around the docks and island
Napoleonfish Rare In the Sea around the docks and island during the day
Sunfish Legendary In the Sea around the docks and island during the day
Wiifish Legendary In the Sea around the docks and island during the day
Voltfish Mythical In the Sea around the docks and island at night

Terrapin Island:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location:
Gudgeon Common In the sea around the island
Smallmouth Bass Common In the sea around the island
Walleye Uncommon In the sea on the eastern side the island
White Bass Uncommon In the sea around the island during the day
Chinook Salmon Unusual In the sea around the island
Redeye Bass Unusual In the sea around the island during the day
King Oyster Rare Cage fishing
Gold Smallmouth Bass Legendary In the sea around the island during the day
Olm Legendary At the back of the small cave on the eastern side of the island
Sea Turtle Mythical In the sea around the island

Mushgrove Swamp:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location:
Swamp Bass Common Mushgrove Swamp
White Perch Common Mushgrove Swamp
Bowfin Uncommon Mushgrove Swamp at night
Grey Carp Uncommon Mushgrove Swamp
Swamp Scallop Unusual Cage fishing
Marsh Gar Rare Mushgrove Swamp
Mushgrove Crab Rare Cage fishing
Catfish Rare Mushgrove Swamp at night
Alligator Legendary Mushgrove Swamp at night
Handfish Mythical Mushgrove Swamp

Snowcap Mountains:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location:
Bluegill Common Pond in Upper Snowcap
Grayling Common Pond in Upper Snowcap
Herring Common In the sea around the island
Pollock Common In the sea around the docks
Red Drum Common In the sea around the island
Arctic Char Uncommon In the sea around the island
Blackfish Uncommon Pond in Upper Snowcap at night
Burbot Uncommon Pond in Upper Snowcap
Glacier Pike Unusual Pond in Upper Snowcap
Lingcod Unusual Snowcap cave at the “water-side entrance” which leads to the sea
Skipjack Tuna Unusual In the sea around the island
Sturgeon Rare In the sea around the island
Pond Emperor Legendary Pond in Upper Snowcap
Glacierfish Mythical Snowcap Cave at night
Ringle Mythical In the sea around the island at night

Forsaken Shores:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location:
Corsair Grouper Common In the sea around the island
Mako Shark Common In the sea around the island
Buccaneer Barracuda Uncommon Forsaken Coral Reef at night
Galleon Goliath Uncommon In the sea around the island during the day
Cutlass Fish Unusual Forsaken Coral Reef during the day
Scurvy Sailfish Unusual In the sea close to the island’s rocky shore at night
Cursed Eel Rare In the sea around the island at night
Reefrunner Snapper Rare Forsaken Coral Reef during the day
Shipwreck Barracuda Legendary In the sea around the island at night
Captain’s Goldfish Mythical Under the waterfall in the Forsaken Shores Pond
Golden Seahorse Mythical In the sea around Forsaken Shores during the day

Keepers Altar:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location:
Pale Tang Uncommon Drop down onto the rocks on the left as you enter to reach the water level and fish off the side
Bluefish Unusual Same as Pale Tang but during the day
Keepers Guardian Rare Same as Pale Tang
Lapisjack Rare Same as Pale Tang
Umbral Shark Legendary Same as Pale Tang but at night

Desolate Deep:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location:
Slate Tuna Common In the water inside Desolate Deep
Horseshoe Crab Common In the water inside Desolate Deep, can be caught with regular rods as well as cages
Coral Geode Uncommon In the water inside Desolate Deep
Phantom Ray Uncommon In the water inside Desolate Deep at night
Cockatoo Squid Unusual In the water inside Desolate Deep at night
Rockstar Hermit Crab Unusual In the water inside Desolate Deep with both rods and cages
Banditfish Rare In the water inside Desolate Deep
Midnight Axolotl Legendary In the water inside Desolate Deep at night
Barbed Shark Legendary In the water inside Desolate Deep
Emperor Jellyfish Mythical In the water inside Desolate Deep
Sea Mine Mythical Cage Fishing

Brine Pool:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location:
Gazerfish Common In the Brine Pool during the day. Requires Reinforced Rod
Brine Shrimp Uncommon In the Brine Pool during the day. Requires Reinforced Rod
Globe Jellyfish Unusual Requires Reinforced Rod
Dweller Catfish Rare Requires Reinforced Rod
Brine Phantom Legendary In the Brine Pool at night. Requires Reinforced Rod
Spectral Serpent Mythical In the Brine Pool at night. Requires Reinforced Rod

Vertigo:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location:
Night Shrimp Common Vertigo Dip (ironically) during the day
Spiderfish Common Vertigo Dip
Twilight Eel Uncommon Vertigo Dip
Fangborn Gar Unusual Vertigo Dip
Abyssacuda Rare Vertigo Dip
Voidfin Mahi Rare Vertigo Dip
Rubber Duck Legendary Vertigo Dip
Isonade Mythical Fish in the Strange Whirlpool without going inside

Open Ocean:

Fish Name: Rarity: Location:
Haddock Common In the sea, especially near Haddock Rock
Mackerel Common In the sea
Mullet Common Coastal waters
Mussel Common Cage fishing
Porgy Common In the sea
Sand Dollar Common Cage fishing
Sardine Common In the sea
Sea Bass Common In the sea
Shrimp Common In the sea or through cage fishing
Amberjack Uncommon In the sea
Barracuda Uncommon In the sea and near Moosewood
Cod Uncommon In the sea
Crab Uncommon Cage fishing
Oyster Uncommon Cage fishing around Terrapin Island
Prawn Uncommon In the sea at night or cage fishing
Salmon Uncommon In the sea
Scallop Uncommon Sandy banks in the sea and near Moosewood
Lobster Unusual Cage fishing
Nurse Shark Unusual In the ocean at night
Anglerfish Rare Dark, deep ocean pockets in the open sea
Bluefin Tuna Rare In the sea
Coelacanth Rare Dark, deep ocean pockets in the open sea
Cookiecutter Shark Rare At night after a shark sighting is announced
Halibut Rare In the sea near Haddock Rock
Sailfish Rare In the sea
Sea Urchin Rare Cage fishing
Stingray Rare Saltwater caves and deep, dark ocean pockets
Swordfish Rare In the sea
Bull Shark Legendary Near coasts and also in freshwater
Flying Fish Legendary In the sea
Crown Bass Legendary In the sea at night
Dolphin Legendary In the sea during the day
Moonfish Legendary In the sea at night
Rabbitfish Legendary Under the arch of The Arch in to the northeast of Moosewood
Sawfish Legendary Near the Harvester's Spike to the south of Rosalit Bay at night
Great White Shark Mythical In the ocean after a sighting is announced, only one spawns at a time
Giant Squid Mythical In deep, dark ocean pockets and the rest of the ocean at night
Hammerhead Shark Mythical In the ocean after a sighting is announced, only one spawns at a time
Mythic Fish Mythical In the ocean during the day
Oarfish Mythical In deep, dark ocean pockets
Sea Pickle Mythical In the ocean at night
Whale Shark Mythical In the ocean after a sighting is announced during the day, only one spawns at a time

