Roblox Fisch: All fish locations

There are dozens of fish to discover in the varied acquatic world of the Roblox game, Fisch. From classic freshwater sport fish like Carp and Trout to the humongous Giant Squid and enigmatic Spectral Serpent, there are so many amazing sights to see as you travel from island to island, finding secret areas along the way.
If you need some help catching any of these elusive fish, then be sure to check out our Fisch codes page, where you can get resource boosts and instant catches.
All Fish locations:
Junk:
|Fish Name:
|Rarity:
|Location:
|Seaweed
|Trash
|Everywhere
|Driftwood
|Trash
|Everywhere
|Boot
|Trash
|Everywhere
|Rock
|Trash
|“Rocky bodies of water”
|Stalactite
|Trash
|Desolate Deep
|Bone
|Trash
|Brine Pool
|Log
|Trash
|Washed up on beaches and in the ocean
|Ice
|Trash
|Frozen bodies of water on Snowcap Island
|Tire
|Trash
|“Cheap bodies of water”
|Basalt
|Trash
|Inside Rosalit Volcano, requires Magma Rod
|Fungal Cluster
|Trash
|On Mushgrove Swamp Island
Special:
|Fish Name:
|Rarity:
|Location:
|Bait Crate
|Uncommon
|Everywhere
|Quality Bait Crate
|Rare
|Everywhere
|Common Crate
|Uncommon
|Everywhere
|Carbon Crate
|Rare
|Everywhere
|Enchant Relic
|Relic
|Everywhere
|Treasure Map
|Relic
|Everywhere
Moosewood:
|Fish Name:
|Rarity:
|Location:
|Anchovy
|Common
|In the sea near the docks
|Bream
|Common
|Moosewood Pond
|Largemouth Bass
|Common
|Moosewood Pond
|Red Snapper
|Common
|In the sea
|Sockeye Salmon
|Common
|In the sea
|Trout
|Common
|Moosewood Pond
|Carp
|Uncommon
|Moosewood Pond
|Goldfish
|Uncommon
|Moosewood Pond
|Yellowfin Tuna
|Uncommon
|In the sea around the island
|Eel
|Unusual
|In the sea at night
|Flounder
|Unusual
|In the sea near the docks (often given as an Angler quest)
|Pike
|Unusual
|Moosewood Pond
|Snook
|Unusual
|In the sea near the docks
|Whiptail Catfish
|Legendary
|Moosewood Pond at night
|Whisker Bill
|Mythical
|In the sea around the island
Rosalit Bay:
|Fish Name:
|Rarity:
|Location:
|Chub
|Common
|Rosalit Pond
|Minnow
|Common
|Rosalit Pond during the day
|Perch
|Common
|Rosalit Pond
|Blue Tang (Dory)
|Uncommon
|Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse)
|Butterfly Fish
|Uncommon
|Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse)
|Clownfish (Nemo)
|Uncommon
|Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse)
|Pumpkinseed
|Uncommon
|Rosalit Pond
|Angelfish
|Unusual
|Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse)
|Pufferfish
|Unusual
|Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse)
|Yellow Boxfish
|Unusual
|Rosalit Coral Reef during the day (between the hamlet and lighthouse)
|Ribbon Eel
|Unusual
|Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse)
|Squid
|Unusual
|In the sea by the docks at night
|Alligator Gar
|Rare
|Rosalit Pond (look for “abundances” message)
|Arapaima
|Rare
|Rosalit Pond (look for “abundances” message)
|Suckermouth Catfish
|Rare
|“Near the seaweed of Rosalit Bay’s Pond”
|Axolotl
|Legendary
|Rosalit Pond
|Dumbo Octopus
|Legendary
|Rosalit Coral Reef (between the hamlet and lighthouse)
|Manta Ray
|Mythical
|Rosalit Coral Reef at night (between the hamlet and lighthouse)
Rosalit Volcano:
|Fish Name:
|Rarity:
|Location:
|Magma Tang
|Uncommon
|Requires Magma Rod
|Ember Perch
|Unusual
|Requires Magma Rod
|Ember Snapper
|Unusual
|Requires Magma Rod
|Pyrogrub
|Rare
|Requires Magma Rod
|Volcanic Geode
|Rare
|Requires Magma Rod
|Obsidian Salmon
|Legendary
|Requires Magma Rod
|Obsidian Swordfish
|Mythical
|Requires Magma Rod
Sunstone Island:
|Fish Name:
|Rarity:
|Location:
|Glassfish
|Common
|In the Sea around the docks and island
|Sweetfish
|Common
|In the Sea around the docks and island - often given as an Angler quest
|Chinfish
|Uncommon
|In the Sea around the docks and island
|Longtail Bass
|Uncommon
|In the Sea around the docks and island
|Red Tang
|Uncommon
|In the Sea around the docks and island
|Trumpetfish
|Unusual
|In the Sea around the docks and island during the day
|Mahi Mahi
|Rare
|In the Sea around the docks and island
|Napoleonfish
|Rare
|In the Sea around the docks and island during the day
|Sunfish
|Legendary
|In the Sea around the docks and island during the day
|Wiifish
|Legendary
|In the Sea around the docks and island during the day
|Voltfish
|Mythical
|In the Sea around the docks and island at night
Terrapin Island:
|Fish Name:
|Rarity:
|Location:
|Gudgeon
|Common
|In the sea around the island
|Smallmouth Bass
|Common
|In the sea around the island
|Walleye
|Uncommon
|In the sea on the eastern side the island
|White Bass
|Uncommon
|In the sea around the island during the day
|Chinook Salmon
|Unusual
|In the sea around the island
|Redeye Bass
|Unusual
|In the sea around the island during the day
|King Oyster
|Rare
|Cage fishing
|Gold Smallmouth Bass
|Legendary
|In the sea around the island during the day
|Olm
|Legendary
|At the back of the small cave on the eastern side of the island
|Sea Turtle
|Mythical
|In the sea around the island
Mushgrove Swamp:
|Fish Name:
|Rarity:
|Location:
|Swamp Bass
|Common
|Mushgrove Swamp
|White Perch
|Common
|Mushgrove Swamp
|Bowfin
|Uncommon
|Mushgrove Swamp at night
|Grey Carp
|Uncommon
|Mushgrove Swamp
|Swamp Scallop
|Unusual
|Cage fishing
|Marsh Gar
|Rare
|Mushgrove Swamp
|Mushgrove Crab
|Rare
|Cage fishing
|Catfish
|Rare
|Mushgrove Swamp at night
|Alligator
|Legendary
|Mushgrove Swamp at night
|Handfish
|Mythical
|Mushgrove Swamp
Snowcap Mountains:
|Fish Name:
|Rarity:
|Location:
|Bluegill
|Common
|Pond in Upper Snowcap
|Grayling
|Common
|Pond in Upper Snowcap
|Herring
|Common
|In the sea around the island
|Pollock
|Common
|In the sea around the docks
|Red Drum
|Common
|In the sea around the island
|Arctic Char
|Uncommon
|In the sea around the island
|Blackfish
|Uncommon
|Pond in Upper Snowcap at night
|Burbot
|Uncommon
|Pond in Upper Snowcap
|Glacier Pike
|Unusual
|Pond in Upper Snowcap
|Lingcod
|Unusual
|Snowcap cave at the “water-side entrance” which leads to the sea
|Skipjack Tuna
|Unusual
|In the sea around the island
|Sturgeon
|Rare
|In the sea around the island
|Pond Emperor
|Legendary
|Pond in Upper Snowcap
|Glacierfish
|Mythical
|Snowcap Cave at night
|Ringle
|Mythical
|In the sea around the island at night
Forsaken Shores:
|Fish Name:
|Rarity:
|Location:
|Corsair Grouper
|Common
|In the sea around the island
|Mako Shark
|Common
|In the sea around the island
|Buccaneer Barracuda
|Uncommon
|Forsaken Coral Reef at night
|Galleon Goliath
|Uncommon
|In the sea around the island during the day
|Cutlass Fish
|Unusual
|Forsaken Coral Reef during the day
|Scurvy Sailfish
|Unusual
|In the sea close to the island’s rocky shore at night
|Cursed Eel
|Rare
|In the sea around the island at night
|Reefrunner Snapper
|Rare
|Forsaken Coral Reef during the day
|Shipwreck Barracuda
|Legendary
|In the sea around the island at night
|Captain’s Goldfish
|Mythical
|Under the waterfall in the Forsaken Shores Pond
|Golden Seahorse
|Mythical
|In the sea around Forsaken Shores during the day
Keepers Altar:
|Fish Name:
|Rarity:
|Location:
|Pale Tang
|Uncommon
|Drop down onto the rocks on the left as you enter to reach the water level and fish off the side
|Bluefish
|Unusual
|Same as Pale Tang but during the day
|Keepers Guardian
|Rare
|Same as Pale Tang
|Lapisjack
|Rare
|Same as Pale Tang
|Umbral Shark
|Legendary
|Same as Pale Tang but at night
Desolate Deep:
|Fish Name:
|Rarity:
|Location:
|Slate Tuna
|Common
|In the water inside Desolate Deep
|Horseshoe Crab
|Common
|In the water inside Desolate Deep, can be caught with regular rods as well as cages
|Coral Geode
|Uncommon
|In the water inside Desolate Deep
|Phantom Ray
|Uncommon
|In the water inside Desolate Deep at night
|Cockatoo Squid
|Unusual
|In the water inside Desolate Deep at night
|Rockstar Hermit Crab
|Unusual
|In the water inside Desolate Deep with both rods and cages
|Banditfish
|Rare
|In the water inside Desolate Deep
|Midnight Axolotl
|Legendary
|In the water inside Desolate Deep at night
|Barbed Shark
|Legendary
|In the water inside Desolate Deep
|Emperor Jellyfish
|Mythical
|In the water inside Desolate Deep
|Sea Mine
|Mythical
|Cage Fishing
Brine Pool:
|Fish Name:
|Rarity:
|Location:
|Gazerfish
|Common
|In the Brine Pool during the day. Requires Reinforced Rod
|Brine Shrimp
|Uncommon
|In the Brine Pool during the day. Requires Reinforced Rod
|Globe Jellyfish
|Unusual
|Requires Reinforced Rod
|Dweller Catfish
|Rare
|Requires Reinforced Rod
|Brine Phantom
|Legendary
|In the Brine Pool at night. Requires Reinforced Rod
|Spectral Serpent
|Mythical
|In the Brine Pool at night. Requires Reinforced Rod
Vertigo:
|Fish Name:
|Rarity:
|Location:
|Night Shrimp
|Common
|Vertigo Dip (ironically) during the day
|Spiderfish
|Common
|Vertigo Dip
|Twilight Eel
|Uncommon
|Vertigo Dip
|Fangborn Gar
|Unusual
|Vertigo Dip
|Abyssacuda
|Rare
|Vertigo Dip
|Voidfin Mahi
|Rare
|Vertigo Dip
|Rubber Duck
|Legendary
|Vertigo Dip
|Isonade
|Mythical
|Fish in the Strange Whirlpool without going inside
Open Ocean:
|Fish Name:
|Rarity:
|Location:
|Haddock
|Common
|In the sea, especially near Haddock Rock
|Mackerel
|Common
|In the sea
|Mullet
|Common
|Coastal waters
|Mussel
|Common
|Cage fishing
|Porgy
|Common
|In the sea
|Sand Dollar
|Common
|Cage fishing
|Sardine
|Common
|In the sea
|Sea Bass
|Common
|In the sea
|Shrimp
|Common
|In the sea or through cage fishing
|Amberjack
|Uncommon
|In the sea
|Barracuda
|Uncommon
|In the sea and near Moosewood
|Cod
|Uncommon
|In the sea
|Crab
|Uncommon
|Cage fishing
|Oyster
|Uncommon
|Cage fishing around Terrapin Island
|Prawn
|Uncommon
|In the sea at night or cage fishing
|Salmon
|Uncommon
|In the sea
|Scallop
|Uncommon
|Sandy banks in the sea and near Moosewood
|Lobster
|Unusual
|Cage fishing
|Nurse Shark
|Unusual
|In the ocean at night
|Anglerfish
|Rare
|Dark, deep ocean pockets in the open sea
|Bluefin Tuna
|Rare
|In the sea
|Coelacanth
|Rare
|Dark, deep ocean pockets in the open sea
|Cookiecutter Shark
|Rare
|At night after a shark sighting is announced
|Halibut
|Rare
|In the sea near Haddock Rock
|Sailfish
|Rare
|In the sea
|Sea Urchin
|Rare
|Cage fishing
|Stingray
|Rare
|Saltwater caves and deep, dark ocean pockets
|Swordfish
|Rare
|In the sea
|Bull Shark
|Legendary
|Near coasts and also in freshwater
|Flying Fish
|Legendary
|In the sea
|Crown Bass
|Legendary
|In the sea at night
|Dolphin
|Legendary
|In the sea during the day
|Moonfish
|Legendary
|In the sea at night
|Rabbitfish
|Legendary
|Under the arch of The Arch in to the northeast of Moosewood
|Sawfish
|Legendary
|Near the Harvester's Spike to the south of Rosalit Bay at night
|Great White Shark
|Mythical
|In the ocean after a sighting is announced, only one spawns at a time
|Giant Squid
|Mythical
|In deep, dark ocean pockets and the rest of the ocean at night
|Hammerhead Shark
|Mythical
|In the ocean after a sighting is announced, only one spawns at a time
|Mythic Fish
|Mythical
|In the ocean during the day
|Oarfish
|Mythical
|In deep, dark ocean pockets
|Sea Pickle
|Mythical
|In the ocean at night
|Whale Shark
|Mythical
|In the ocean after a sighting is announced during the day, only one spawns at a time