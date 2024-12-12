All Roblox Fisch mutations and how to get them
Mutant multipliers for your prize catch
Roblox Fisch mutations are a handy way to boost your earnings, and with the right strategy, you can boost your chances of getting fish mutations quite a bit. There’s also a handy trick that resets a Fisch fish’s status and has a chance of applying a mutation multiplier, even if you didn’t catch it with one. Just don’t get greedy, or you might lose one bonus in pursuit of another.
Our Roblox Fisch mutations guide explains what mutations are and how to find more of them and increase your earnings. If you're after more Fisch help, check out our up-to-date Fisch codes page for some extra bonuses.
What are mutations in Fisch?
Mutations are additional effects a fish might have that manifest in that fish’s color. A mythical fish, for example, glows golden, while shadows wreathe an abyssal fish. Mutations increase a fish’s sell value, sometimes by a substantial amount. A Glossy or Silver fish sells for 1.6 times its usual value, while a Sunken fish sells for four times the standard amount, and a Mythical fish is worth six times more.
Mutated fish may also come with additional size modifiers – big and giant – and they could be shiny or sparkling. Any of these will tack on further value multipliers, though the ones we’ve found aren’t quite as impressive as proper mutation multipliers.
All Fisch mutations
These are the Fisch mutations we've found so far, along with the value multipliers attached to them and the required rod you need to find them. Not every mutation requires a special rod, but most of the rarer ones do.
|Mutation
|Required Rod, Enchantment, or other method
|Value Multiplier
|Amber
|N/A
|0.5
|Albino
|N/A
|1.1, or sell to Ashe for 1.3
|Scorched
|Phoenix Rod (increases chance)
|1.3
|Negative
|N/A
|1.3
|Frozen
|N/A
|1.3
|Translucent
|More common with Ghastly Enchantment
|1.3
|Darkened
|More common with Noir Enchantment
|1.3
|Electric
|N/A
|1.4
|Hexed
|No-Life Rod
|1.5
|Mozaic
|N/A
|1.5
|Silver
|N/A
|1.6
|Glossy
|N/A
|1.6
|Purified
|Give an Amber fish to the Chiseler
|2.0
|Celestial
|Celestial Rod
|2.0
|Midas
|Midas Rod
|2.0
|Solarblaze
|Only found during an eclipse event
|2.5
|Lunar
|Only found during a Moonlit Mirage event
|2.5
|Fossilized
|Voyager Rod
|2.5
|Atlantean
|Trident Rod
|3.0
|Abyssal
|Increased chance with Abyssal Enchantment active
|3.5
|Nuclear
|Only in waters under a Nuke's effect
|4.0
|Revitalized
|Chance of obtaining from an Amber fish you give to the Chiseler
|4.0
|Sunken
|Only found in treasure chests
|4.0
|Mythical
|Mythic Rod
|4.5
|Aurora
|Aurora Rod or when using Aurora bait
|6
|Spring (seasonal)
|Seasons Rod
|3
|Winter (seasonal)
|Seasons Rod
|2.5
|Summer and autumn (seasonal)
|Seasons Rod
|1.3
There's also a set of event-specific mutations you can only find when the specific event is active.
|Mutation
|Event and method
|Value
|Jolly
|Fischmas, using the Antler Rod or holly bait
|1.2
|Sinister
|FischFright, or year-round if you use the Haunted Rod
|1.9
|Ghastly
|FischFright, or year-round if you use the Haunted Rod
|2.0
Fisch attributes
These four attributes can also modify your fish's value in addition to mutations.
|Attribute
|Method of obtaining
|Value Multiplier
|Big
|Abyssal and Sea King Enchantments, King's Rod
|1-2
|Shiny
|Blessed Enchantment, Destiny's Rod, Shiny Surge event
|1.85
|Sparkling
|Blessed Enchantment, Destiny's Rod, Night of the Luminous event
|1.85
|Giant
|Abyssal and Sea King Enchantments, King's Rod
|2-3
If you're not sure where to find the rod in question, head over to our Fisch fishing rods guide for some pointers.
How to get Fisch mutations
The obvious answer for how to get Fisch mutations is by catching fish with the right rod, but there is another way. Appraising a fish resets its state as if you just caught it fresh, and it might come out of the process with a mutation. If you have the funds you don’t mind spending, it’s worth trying your luck to see what happens. However, if your fish already has a mutation or is shiny or sparkly, you should avoid having it appraised. The process can remove mutations and attributes, which means you just spent 450 to get a worse fish.
If you're lucky enough to end up with the Mutation Surge weather event, which has a random chance of popping at the beginning of a day cycle, along with several other possible events, you'll end up with a 15 percent greater chance to run into mutations of all varieties.
If you need more Fisch help, check out our guide to all Fisch events and weather conditions and our comprehensive Fisch fish locations guide.