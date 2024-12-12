All Roblox Fisch mutations and how to get them

Roblox Fisch mutations are a handy way to boost your earnings, and with the right strategy, you can boost your chances of getting fish mutations quite a bit. There’s also a handy trick that resets a Fisch fish’s status and has a chance of applying a mutation multiplier, even if you didn’t catch it with one. Just don’t get greedy, or you might lose one bonus in pursuit of another.

Our Roblox Fisch mutations guide explains what mutations are and how to find more of them and increase your earnings. If you're after more Fisch help, check out our up-to-date Fisch codes page for some extra bonuses.

What are mutations in Fisch?

Mutations are additional effects a fish might have that manifest in that fish’s color. A mythical fish, for example, glows golden, while shadows wreathe an abyssal fish. Mutations increase a fish’s sell value, sometimes by a substantial amount. A Glossy or Silver fish sells for 1.6 times its usual value, while a Sunken fish sells for four times the standard amount, and a Mythical fish is worth six times more.

Mutated fish may also come with additional size modifiers – big and giant – and they could be shiny or sparkling. Any of these will tack on further value multipliers, though the ones we’ve found aren’t quite as impressive as proper mutation multipliers.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

All Fisch mutations

These are the Fisch mutations we've found so far, along with the value multipliers attached to them and the required rod you need to find them. Not every mutation requires a special rod, but most of the rarer ones do.

Mutation Required Rod, Enchantment, or other method Value Multiplier Amber N/A 0.5 Albino N/A 1.1, or sell to Ashe for 1.3 Scorched Phoenix Rod (increases chance) 1.3 Negative N/A 1.3 Frozen N/A 1.3 Translucent More common with Ghastly Enchantment 1.3 Darkened More common with Noir Enchantment 1.3 Electric N/A 1.4 Hexed No-Life Rod 1.5 Mozaic N/A 1.5 Silver N/A 1.6 Glossy N/A 1.6 Purified Give an Amber fish to the Chiseler 2.0 Celestial Celestial Rod 2.0 Midas Midas Rod 2.0 Solarblaze Only found during an eclipse event 2.5 Lunar Only found during a Moonlit Mirage event 2.5 Fossilized Voyager Rod 2.5 Atlantean Trident Rod 3.0 Abyssal Increased chance with Abyssal Enchantment active 3.5 Nuclear Only in waters under a Nuke's effect 4.0 Revitalized Chance of obtaining from an Amber fish you give to the Chiseler 4.0 Sunken Only found in treasure chests 4.0 Mythical Mythic Rod 4.5 Aurora Aurora Rod or when using Aurora bait 6 Spring (seasonal) Seasons Rod 3 Winter (seasonal) Seasons Rod 2.5 Summer and autumn (seasonal) Seasons Rod 1.3

There's also a set of event-specific mutations you can only find when the specific event is active.

Mutation Event and method Value Jolly Fischmas, using the Antler Rod or holly bait 1.2 Sinister FischFright, or year-round if you use the Haunted Rod 1.9 Ghastly FischFright, or year-round if you use the Haunted Rod 2.0

Fisch attributes

These four attributes can also modify your fish's value in addition to mutations.

Attribute Method of obtaining Value Multiplier Big Abyssal and Sea King Enchantments, King's Rod 1-2 Shiny Blessed Enchantment, Destiny's Rod, Shiny Surge event 1.85 Sparkling Blessed Enchantment, Destiny's Rod, Night of the Luminous event 1.85 Giant Abyssal and Sea King Enchantments, King's Rod 2-3

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

If you're not sure where to find the rod in question, head over to our Fisch fishing rods guide for some pointers.

How to get Fisch mutations

The obvious answer for how to get Fisch mutations is by catching fish with the right rod, but there is another way. Appraising a fish resets its state as if you just caught it fresh, and it might come out of the process with a mutation. If you have the funds you don’t mind spending, it’s worth trying your luck to see what happens. However, if your fish already has a mutation or is shiny or sparkly, you should avoid having it appraised. The process can remove mutations and attributes, which means you just spent 450 to get a worse fish.

If you're lucky enough to end up with the Mutation Surge weather event, which has a random chance of popping at the beginning of a day cycle, along with several other possible events, you'll end up with a 15 percent greater chance to run into mutations of all varieties.

If you need more Fisch help, check out our guide to all Fisch events and weather conditions and our comprehensive Fisch fish locations guide.