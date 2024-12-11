Where to find Merlin in Fisch and what does he sell?

The enigmatic magician Merlin lives alone on the top of Sunstone Island in Fisch. Once you’ve gained enough experience to understand some of his arcane knowledge, he’ll use his Orb of Fate to sell you some incredibly useful items.

Here’s where you can find Merlin, what he sells, and why you should remember to visit him often once you gain access to his shop.

Where to find Merlin in Fisch

Merlin won’t just talk to anyone. When you reach level 30 in Fisch you’ll receive a message that the mage now deems you worthy of a conversation, but not where he lives.

Given the out-of-the-way location of his hut, it’d be very easy to have missed him altogether up until this point.

First, make your way to Sunstone Island and pull up at the docks. Look out across the inlet and you’ll see a long ladder on the other side of the sea.

Climb the ladder and you’ll find another NPC, Rhea, at the top, as well as a plateau full of flowers and vegetation.

Walk forward, then turn left and you should see Merlin’s shack in front of you.

Inside, speak to Merlin and he’ll ask whether you seek “Power” or “Luck”.

If you choose Power, Merlin will sell you an Enchant Relic for 11,000C$.

If you choose Luck, Merlin will sell you a 30% Luck boost which lasts for 10 minutes for 5000C$.

Merlin is a useful NPC because he gives you guaranteed access to Enchant Relics, which you can otherwise only gain by random chance or from Treasure Maps. Enchanting your best fishing rods is a vital part of the end-game in Fisch, allowing you to take their performance to the next level, so having easy access to power-ups is a big convenience.

If you’re in need of a resource boost to afford his prices though, check out our up-to-date list of Fisch codes for free rare bait and C$.