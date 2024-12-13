If you want to hear Disco Elysium's amazing music live, you need to act quickly: Sea Power is touring in 2025

There's a lot to love about Disco Elysium: the writing, the art style, the philosophy, the branching narrative, the little hole in the middle of space and time, lieutenant Kim Kitsuragi... the list goes on.

But anyone that's spent so much as a few hours in the miserable, wonderful world of Disco Elysium will know that the OST is really something special. Conceived of, performed, and orchestrated by Brighton-based British sextet, Sea Power (who you may know by their former moniker, British Sea Power), the OST is a perfect lesson in misery, self-reflection, sonic swaddling.

If, like me, you've always wanted to hear some of this music live - removed from the miserable throes of Revachol and its failed revolution - then I've got some good news. Sea Power have announced a 2025 UK soundtracks tour, and it will focus on the bands film and video game score work. It's taking place in April next year.

I've written about the OST at length for other publications. It does a wonderful job as video game music, both improving the impact of everything else in the project, whilst standing on its own and being a remarkable piece of musical talent in its own right. Given that Sea Power removed themselves from their usual song-writing process to 'live in someone else's head' to make the music, you can see why it was so successful. Going method in music writing helps, it would seem.

"We are delighted to announce a Soundtracks Tour for April 2025," says the band in a statement. "These UK dates will feature an atmospheric, emotive selection of beloved Sea Power music – tracks that were adapted for the BAFTA-winning soundtrack for the computer game Disco Elysium, plus tracks reimagined for the acclaimed film soundtracks for Man Of Aran and From The Sea To The Land Beyond."

You can see the dates below, and you can grab some tickets for the tour from the link. They are on sale right now.

APRIL