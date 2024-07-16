What do you get when you mix Genshin Impact and Grand Theft Auto? The Tower of Fantasy devs may have come up with the answer

Tower of Fantasy developer Hotta Studio has shown off its next title, Neverness to Everness, a wild looking game that mixes a range of your favourite games.

Grand Theft Auto as a series is already pretty ridiculous, but Hotta Studio looks to be topping that with Neverness to Everness (say that five times fast), its newest upcoming open-world RPG that is clearly borrowing from Rockstar's line of games. Hotta revealed a trailer and first-look at gameplay earlier today, and it's looking like a promising new title. For one, there's the GTA elements. Unlike the fantasy worlds of Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy, Neverness to Everness has an urban setting, which much like GTA, you can drive around in, damaging all sorts of property as you do so.

I couldn't tell from the trailer if you can just hop into any car you like a la GTA, but you can customise your vehicle at the very least. The game is set in the "supernatural city of NTE" and that looks like it'll be relevant for the driving sections too, as one portion of the trailer shows you chasing after a ghostly motorbike through the city. Weirdly, while wandering about on foot, these supernatural elements seem to be taking a leaf out of Control's book. At one point while exploring the city, the trailer shows everything taking a turn for the weird, its inhabitants disappearing, and a bunch of vending machines forming some kind of doorway.

This is followed up with a combat segment, which does see you fighting off a haunted vending machine, and once you've done that you enter a surreal area that constantly changes shape - this in particular really reminded me of the Federal Bureau of Control. Combat looks to be similar to Genshin, again, with a simple-but-flashy focus on action.

You can also seemingly buy an apartment, or at least rent one out (the trailer wasn't in English so I couldn't tell), which again feels quite GTA. On top of that you also appear to have the ability to walk on walls and ceilings, which reminds me of Gravity Rush a touch, though without the gravity shifting side of things - oh, and you of course have an equivalent of Breath of the Wild's glider, as pretty much every open-world game does these days.

There's no word of a release date, though more news was teased to come in September (presumably during Tokyo Game Show, which is being held then). In the meantime, you can head to the game's website to sign-up for pre-registration.