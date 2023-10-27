Reverse 1999 codes and how to redeem [October 2023]

27th October, 2023: We added new Reverse 1999 codes.

Reverse 1999 is a free-to-play strategic RPG for Android, iOS and PC. Made by Chinese developers Bluepoch, the RPG boasts a fascinating card-based combat system, and stylish visuals that wouldn't seem out of place in a Vanillaware game. Not to mention an in-depth, time-travel story that will transport players to anime versions of different periods in history - including London in the swinging 60s.

To get new characters to join you on your adventures, you'll have to use the game's gacha-style Summon system, and that's where Reverse 1999 codes can help. Exchange codes offer a range of freebies, including the crucial Clear Drop currency which is needed to pull for new characters. Besides Clear Drops, codes offer other useful resources like Dust and Sharpodonty, which you'll need to level up your characters.

Working Reverse 1999 codes

ENTERTHESHOW : x60 Clear Drop, 4k Dust, 3k Sharpodonty, x2 Bottle of Pages, x5 Enlighten I (NEW!)

: x60 Clear Drop, 4k Dust, 3k Sharpodonty, x2 Bottle of Pages, x5 Enlighten I (NEW!) 1999GIFT: x50 Clear Drop and 19,999 Dust (NEW!)

Expired Reverse 1999 codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Reverse 1999.

How to redeem Reverse 1999 codes

If you want to redeem a code in Reverse 1999, you'll need to complete the opening tutorial of the game, which introduces you to the combat system and story. Once you complete the opening stage in the story mode, which is called '1st 01 Wretched Brats', you'll be able to redeem an exchange code.

Once the code function unlocks, there's a few steps you need to follow to access the code menu. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Launch Reverse 1999 on your device. On the main menu, select the button at the bottom of the left bar menu. Image credit: VG247/Bluepoch A new menu will then pop up with a few different options. Choose 'Settings'. Image credit: VG247/Bluepoch This will take you to another menu screen. Press the 'Go' button next to 'Exchange Code Reward' in the 'Account' tab. Image credit: VG247/Bluepoch A menu with a textbox will then appear. Type in a code and then press the 'Go' button'. Image credit: VG247/Bluepoch

If the code you entered is active, an animation will appear on screen and you'll see all of the in-game goodies you've just claimed for Reverse 1999.

