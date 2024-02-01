If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

One Punch Man World codes and how to redeem [February 2024]

There goes my hero.

Artwork for One Punch Man World showing the main character Saitama holding a fist in the air, with a purple monster seen in the background.
Image credit: Crunchyroll Games
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on

One Punch Man World is a free-to-play action RPG from Crunchyroll Games. Based on the hit One Punch Man anime and manga series, players take control of Saitama and other Hero Association members as they battle monsters attacking City Z.

One Punch Man World is the second OPM game to come out in recent years, following on from A Hero Nobody Knows in 2020. And it has dropped at the perfect time, ahead of the highly anticipated season 3 run which is rumored to be launching in 2024. If you need a hand getting started you can always redeem some One Punch Man World codes to get free rewards to help kickstart your adventures.

Working One Punch Man World codes

Currently, there are no working codes for One Punch Man World.

Some fans have said the codes OPMW2024 and OPMWSEA work for them but it's just bringing up an error message for us.

Expired One Punch Man World codes

One Punch Man World has only just come out, so we haven't got any expired codes yet.

How to redeem One Punch Man World codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in One Punch Man World? You need to play the tutorial and reach the Hero Association Headquarters to unlock the ability to redeem Gift Codes.

You then need to complete Joint Action 1-2 to access the in-game mail system, which is used for claiming rewards.

Once you've done all of that, here's how to redeem codes in One Punch Man World:

  1. Launch One Punch Man World on your device.
  2. Tap the phone icon in the top left corner.
    3. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to access the main in-game menu for One Punch Man World.
    Image credit: VG247/Crunchyroll Games
  3. Then, in the next menu select the cog button on the right.
    4. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to access the settings screen in One Punch Man World.
    Image credit: VG247/Crunchyroll Games
  4. On the next screen tap 'Gift Code' in the top right.
    5. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to access the codes menu in One Punch Man World.
    Image credit: VG247/Crunchyroll Games
  5. Type a code into the textbox in the Gift Code menu and then press 'Confirm'.
    6. Arrow pointing at the codes redemption menu in One Punch Man World.
    Image credit: VG247/Crunchyroll Games
  6. After doing that, press 'Back' in the top left to be taken to the previous menu.
  7. Then, choose the mail icon on the right of your screen.
    8. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to access the mail feature in One Punch Man World.
    Image credit: VG247/Crunchyroll Games
  8. Select the message titled 'Exchange Successful' then choose 'Claim'.

That's it for our page on One Punch Man World codes. For help with other gacha games, head to our guides for Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, Tower of Fantasy codes and Reverse 1999 codes.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

Related topics
Action Adventure Android Anime Free-to-play iOS RPG RPG: Action
About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

Comments