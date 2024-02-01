One Punch Man World codes and how to redeem [February 2024]

One Punch Man World is a free-to-play action RPG from Crunchyroll Games. Based on the hit One Punch Man anime and manga series, players take control of Saitama and other Hero Association members as they battle monsters attacking City Z.

One Punch Man World is the second OPM game to come out in recent years, following on from A Hero Nobody Knows in 2020. And it has dropped at the perfect time, ahead of the highly anticipated season 3 run which is rumored to be launching in 2024. If you need a hand getting started you can always redeem some One Punch Man World codes to get free rewards to help kickstart your adventures.

Working One Punch Man World codes

Currently, there are no working codes for One Punch Man World.

Some fans have said the codes OPMW2024 and OPMWSEA work for them but it's just bringing up an error message for us.

Expired One Punch Man World codes

One Punch Man World has only just come out, so we haven't got any expired codes yet.

How to redeem One Punch Man World codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in One Punch Man World? You need to play the tutorial and reach the Hero Association Headquarters to unlock the ability to redeem Gift Codes.

You then need to complete Joint Action 1-2 to access the in-game mail system, which is used for claiming rewards.

Once you've done all of that, here's how to redeem codes in One Punch Man World:

Launch One Punch Man World on your device. Tap the phone icon in the top left corner. Image credit: VG247/Crunchyroll Games Then, in the next menu select the cog button on the right. Image credit: VG247/Crunchyroll Games On the next screen tap 'Gift Code' in the top right. Image credit: VG247/Crunchyroll Games Type a code into the textbox in the Gift Code menu and then press 'Confirm'. Image credit: VG247/Crunchyroll Games After doing that, press 'Back' in the top left to be taken to the previous menu. Then, choose the mail icon on the right of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Crunchyroll Games Select the message titled 'Exchange Successful' then choose 'Claim'.

