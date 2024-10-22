Someone needs to tell Christopher Nolan about Ryan Coogler's Sinners, as the Oppenheimer director's next joint is reportedly also about vampires in the early 20th century

As casting continues for Christopher Nolan's next film, one report suggests it'll be a period piece vampire flick.

Earlier this month, some whisperings about Oppenheimer director and now Oscar winner Christopher Nolan's next film started floating around, mostly just that it has a 2026 release date and has Matt Damon attached to star in it. Since then, The Hollywood Reporter has shared that current webslinger Tom Holland has joined the project, but both roles are still wrapped up in a lot of mystery. But following that report, io9 then shared a rumour it's heard about the project, namely what the film will roughly be about. According to the outlet, a reliable source it spoke to claimed that the film is a vampire movie set in the 1920s.

The Hollywood Reporter had also shared that its sources claimed the film wasn't set in the present day, so it sounds like there is some credence to the rumour. Of course, like io9 did, it's worth pointing out that this isn't the only early 20th century vampire horror that's on the way, as Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is making one too: Sinners. The first trailer for the film, which stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role of twins, was shared last month, and while it's light on showing us its supernatural horrors, the vibes were certainly strong, so Nolan will have to do a lot to set his film apart if that is the setting.

There'll obviously also be a lot of expectations placed on Nolan given how he finally got that Oscar win with Oppenheimer, but when you're getting a seven figure cheque from Warner Bros. in an attempt to woo him back no strings attached (whatever his next film is it will be at Universal again), and an offer to direct a James Bond film, I think you'll probably be feeling quite confident.