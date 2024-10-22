Look Back, the latest film from the creator of Chainsaw Man, is finally getting a streaming release, and you don't have to wait long for it

The film adaptation of Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back is coming to Prime Video next month.

Back in February of this year, it was announced that Look Back, a one-shot manga about two young girls that become best friends through drawing manga together, would be getting a film adaptation. Just from the first trailer I figured it would be my favourite film of the year, but while it's been out in Japan for a number of months now, its western release has been a lot more limited - it's only coming out just this week over here in the UK. Despite taking so long to get over here (and its extra limited release here too), there is some good news for those of you unable to make it out to the cinema to catch it, as Prime Video announced early this morning that the anime movie will be getting a global release on the streaming platform this coming November 7.

For those that haven't heard of Look Back before, go ahead and read it right now because it's great, but if you'd like to know what it's about first, an official description explains: "The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn’t be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. And when they are apart because of their love for creations, a tragedy occurs.... A heart-wrenching story about the struggles of being an artist, growing up and moving forward."

The manga, as mentioned, comes from Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, but you can already probably tell that it's quite different in vibes from the much more violent shonen comic. Speaking of, Chainsaw Man also has a film on the way, picking up where the series left off with a canonical film covering the manga's next arc. That was announced last year, and there haven't been any announcements since then, so fingers crossed we get some news soon.