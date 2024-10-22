Desperate for Fallout season 2? You might be in luck, as one actor shares that filming is starting a lot sooner than you'd expect

We still don't know when Fallout season 2 is releasing, but it might not be that far away, as filming is apparently starting very soon.

The first season of Prime Video's adaptation of Fallout was a mega hit, and I'm not being hyperbolic, as it was recently announced that it's the streaming service's second-biggest show after The Rings of Power. So it's not exactly surprising that a lot of you that have watched it want season 2 as soon as you can get it. The showrunners set some reasonable expectations over forthcoming seasons of the show, but didn't share anything particularly concrete. But in a recent interview with Screen Rant at New York ComicCon, Leslie Uggams, who plays overseer Betty Pearson in the first season, shared when the second season is set to start filming.

"That is an amazing, amazing show. I am with the Vault People, so I didn't get to see what the Earth people were doing," Uggams shared. "So when it came on, I was blown away. But Betty's got some things up her sleeve. Just stay tuned." When asked as to whether shooting has started for season 2, Uggams said "We start November. I'm excited about it." That's obviously much sooner than you might have expected, given how long TV takes to make these days, and considering the first season only aired earlier this year, but it's certainly good news for those of you hoping that season 2 isn't too far away.

This doesn't mean you should expect it to release in 2025, like I said, TV takes a while now (too long, if you ask me), but it's potentially a strong start all the same. Any which way, I'm sure it'll be out before Fallout 5 is at the very least, and there are more Fallout 76 updates on the way too, so there's plenty to keep yourself busy with.