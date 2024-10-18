Infinity Nikki Style Challenge guide - themes and rewards explained

An open-world dress-up game wouldn’t be complete without the ability to take part in fashion contests, and Infinity Nikki has offered players the chance to do just that with Style Challenges.

Style Challenges are fashion battles that players can take part in against faction members across Miraland, and if you’re successful in showing off your styling prowess, it’s a fun, easy way to get yourself some new Sketches, diamonds, and more resources.

Without further ado, here’s how Style Challenges work in Infinity Nikki, and their themes explained.

Infinity Nikki Style Challenge guide - themes explained

Style Challenges in Infinity Nikki will task you with creating an outfit that fits a specific theme, in the chance to earn some rewards. The themes are as follows:

Elegant

Fresh

Sweet

Sexy

Cool

Every item of clothing you own, as well as premade outfits, will have a rating for each theme. For example, Nikki’s default hairstyle — Born Pink — has an A rating in the Sweet category, C in the Fresh category, and D in everything else. These will also be accompanied by a numerical score, which can give you an idea of the points it’ll rack up when being judged during a Style Challenge.

The default Born Pink hairdo would be suitable for a Sweet-themed Style Challenge. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

So, the Born Pink hairdo would be a good hairstyle to equip if entering a Style Challenge with the Sweet theme. Though, if you have an S-rank or higher hairdo that fits the Sweet category, this is even better.

There are also sub-themes to consider in some Style Challenges. These are as follows:

Simple

Formal

Home

Summer

Warm

Not every Style Challenge will have a sub-theme, but if it does, you want your outfit to fit both themes where possible. You can use the filter setting in your Wardrobe to see which clothes you own fit both categories.

Don’t forget to check your premade outfits too. For example, the Rippling Serenity outfit can be viable for a Style Challenge with the Cool theme, and the Wind of Purity outfit could be viable for a Style Challenge with the Elegant theme.

As you work your way up the ranks and engage in more Style Challenges, they’ll become tougher and will require higher scores. This is where the ‘Glow Up’ function — accessible via your Pear-Pal — comes in handy, allowing you to upgrade the stats of your favourite pieces of clothing or outfits.

You can spend Whimstars to raise the attributes of your clothing items in the Heart of Infinity. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Similarly, you can improve the attributes of your clothing items and accessories by spending Whimstars in the Heart of Infinity on stat boosts. This means forgoing unlocking some Sketches instead, but there’s plenty of Whimstars to be found across Miraland either way.

How to take part in Style Challenges in Infinity Nikki

You can engage with Style Challenges by tracking down and talking to the different members of the Style Factions in Infinity Nikki. The factions are as follows, and are divided based on region:

Golden Daisies - Florawish

Ebony Scissors - Florawish

Beyond the Basics - Florawish

Green Masks - Breezy Meadows

Great Meadows - Breezy Meadows

Not yet known - Breezy Meadows

Raging Rocks - Stonewoods

Rustic Frenzy - Stonewoods

Shifty Rags - Stonewoods

Golden Daisies and Ebony Scissors are the first factions you will meet, when you are given a taste of the conflicts between the factions during the game’s main quest. During this first meet with them, you’ll be tasked with a Style Challenge versus the Ebony Scissors and must configure a Cool-themed outfit for it.

Each region also has a leader of sorts that you will eventually compete against in a Style Challenge. For example, Breezy Meadows has the Sovereign of Elegant for you to eventually face. We’re not sure just yet when exactly you battle it out with these leaders, but if we had to hazard a guess, we would imagine that it is after you have challenged all faction members in that area successfully.

Check out faction members under the Factions tab in your Pear-Pal. Here, you can track them down and challenge them. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

After this, you will then unlock the Factions tab in your Pear-Pal. You can use this to learn more about the factions present in the game, and use it to track them down. To begin with, however, you will only be able to track down and talk to the Golden Daisies, and on your next rendezvous with them, they’ll challenge you to an Elegance of Daisies-themed Style Challenge.

The clue is often in the name with Style Challenges, so in this instance, you want to put together as elegant an outfit as possible using clothing items that have good Elegant-theme ratings.

As you accept the Style Challenge, you’ll be whisked away to your wardrobe where you can put together an outfit. The Challenge’s theme and sub-theme will also be explicitly shown here, so there’s no room for confusion. There are also accessory limits for each Style Challenge, so be sure to bear that in mind too.

Following your Style Challenge against the Golden Daisies, you can go ahead and track down members of the Ebony Scissors faction again. Similarly, if you continue the main quest in Infinity Nikki, you’ll eventually unlock access to new factions, and new members of existing factions to track down and challenge.

Infinity Nikki Style Challenge rewards

Engaging in Style Challenges with different members of each faction in Infinity Nikki can reap you different rewards. These largely net you different resources required for crafting new outfits, as well as diamonds, which you can save to spend on Infinity Nikki’s gacha system, Resonance.

Battling it out with some members can also reward you with new Sketches, that you can then craft and adorn your character with. For example, your first Style Challenge against Ebony Scissors’ Kadru will reward you with the Stockpile Audit Sketch. Though, your second Style Challenge against Golden Daisies’ Farini will reward you with Threads of Purity rather than a new Sketch.

You can check your rewards for competing in Style Challenges against each faction member by going into the Factions tab on your Pear-Pal, and then selecting the faction and member you’re challenging.

For more on Infinity Nikki, take a look at our preview of the game, as well as our Infinity Nikki codes page to bag yourself some more free rewards.